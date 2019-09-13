Solana Beach Chamber of Commerce 9th Annual Business Expo to be held Sept. 25

For the 9th year in a row, the Solana Beach Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its Annual Business Expo Wednesday, Sept. 25, 5 p.m.-8 p.m. at the Lomas Santa Fe Country Club. This event allows for local businesses to come together to and network and stimulate open dialogue between themselves and the community. Attendees will enjoy the Country Club’s luxurious poolside setting while getting to explore over 50 unique local businesses for the evening, while also getting to listen to the live entertainment provided and taste exceptional food from the local restaurants featured. Each business will provide a gift to be raffled off all throughout the evening.

The biggest highlight for the night, however, will be the drawing for the Chamber’s famous “Dine Out Solana Beach” prize. One winner will be lucky enough to win seven days of dining for two at some of the best restaurants in Solana Beach. Winner will receive seven gift cards total, one from each of the participating restaurants. Valuing at more than $500, this prize is sure to provide an unforgettable experience for anyone.

The best thing about the Business Expo is that attendance is free and open to everyone-- no ticket or purchase needed. While the event is free to everyone, people will be able to join the Dine Out Solana Beach Raffle with the purchase of a $10 raffle ticket. For ticket sales, please visit the Solana Beach Chamber of Commerce (210 W. Plaza, Solana Beach) or stop by the Business Expo the day of the event.

Lomas Santa Fe Country Club is located at 1505 Lomas Santa Fe Dr, Solana Beach, 92075. For more information, call: (858)755-4775 or visit: www.facebook.com/events/654394435055220/

