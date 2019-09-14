La Jolla and Carmel Valley units of Rady Children’s Hospital Auxiliary to hold beWELL Fitness Fair

The La Jolla and Carmel Valley units of Rady Children’s Hospital Auxiliary announced recently the second annual beWELL Fitness Fair, which is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 29, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the La Jolla High School Stadium. This family-friendly fundraiser features a fitness boot camp, yoga class, local vendors, live entertainment and opportunity drawing for guests to enjoy. Net proceeds will benefit the new Copley Psychiatric Emergency Department and affiliate programs at Rady Children’s, the region’s first emergency facility dedicated to children experiencing a mental or behavioral health crisis. The facility is scheduled to open in 2020.

“The beWELL Fitness Fair is an important community event, offering families a fun way to get involved in fitness while supporting a critical health need for so many San Diego families,” said Mary Stopler, co-chair of Rady Children’s Hospital Auxiliary La Jolla unit. “We want to help end the stigma around mental health care so that every child facing a crisis is able to receive the care they need.”

Registration begins at 8 a.m. Attendees will be welcomed with opening announcements from the beWELL team as well as special guest Sheri Matthews Kimmel, a former Lululemon ambassador, wellness consultant and activist. Guests will participate in the boot camp with Coach Tee at 8:30 a.m. followed by another speaker and a yoga class at 9:30 a.m. with Pam Hendricks from CorePower Yoga. Afterwards, guests will be able to enjoy a variety of food and beverage vendors while visiting the vendor village. The opportunity drawing winners will be announced at 10:45 a.m. before concluding the event at 11 a.m.

The La Jolla and Carmel Valley Rady Children’s Hospital Auxiliary units are dedicated to fighting the growing mental health crisis among youth in this region. Roughly one in five children in the U.S. experiences a behavioral health disorder. In San Diego, that’s nearly 190,000 children and less than 10 percent of these children receive any medical attention.

The festival is open to children and adults. Individual admission is $20 for adults. Admission for children between the ages of 13 and 18 is $10. Children under 12 are free. Groups of 10 or more adults enjoy 10% off admission prices. Limited VIP tickets will be available for purchase at $100 and include a free swag bag and access to VIP snack bar with complimentary treats.

The La Jolla YMCA will be offering its Kid’s Corner program, a supervised child care program featuring an obstacle course, games and more so parents can participate in the event. The Kids Corner is free. Sponsorship opportunities are available beginning at $500.

La Jolla High School is located at 750 Nautilus St, La Jolla, 92037. Registration opens at 8 a.m.; events begins at 8:30 a.m. To register for the event, visit www.bewellfitnessfair.com.

