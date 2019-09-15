Internet safety workshop to be held at Carmel Valley Library

Internet Safety for Everyone, a local student-run organization that promotes internet safety awareness and education, will host a cyber safety workshop at Carmel Valley Library (3919 Townsgate Drive, San Diego) on Sunday, Sept. 29, from 2 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. The workshop is designed for elementary and middle school students and their parents to learn basic online safety principles as well as addressing safety and privacy concerns on popular social media sites such as Facebook, Instagram, Discord, TikTok, YouTube, and Snapchat. Participants are encouraged to bring their mobile devices to update their privacy settings and security features. Registration is open at http://bit.ly/CVLibraryInternetSafety.

Internet Safety for Everyone was founded in 2018 by students from three local high schools in Carmel Valley (Torrey Pines High School, Canyon Crest Academy, and Cathedral Catholic High School) to provide cyber safety education that is drawn directly from the personal experiences of teens in San Diego. The organization held its first internet safety workshop this past June that was hosted by the Autism Society San Diego. Following the workshop at the Carmel Valley Library in September, Internet Safety for Everyone will collaborate with other high school student organizations and libraries this school year.

For questions about the workshop or the organization, please contact Stefan Prestrelski (President) or Sam Jafek (VP of Outreach) at isafesd.org

