Solana Beach and local Starbucks partner for ‘Cups of Kindness’

Starbucks on Loma Santa Fe in Solana Beach launched a “Cups of Kindness” menu item Sept. 18 that allows customers to buy an advance cup of coffee for someone else as part of the city’s Kindness Project.

(From right) Solana Beach City Councilwomen Kristi Becker and Kelly Harless, as well as Jonathon Collopy, who approached Starbucks with the "Cups of Kindness" idea, attended the initiative's kickoff on Sept. 18. (Luke Harold)

“The whole idea is that as you witness someone offering a kind act to somebody, you actually get this endorphin high from that,” said Jonathon Collopy, a longtime Solana Beach business owner. “So that’s how it’s contagious and it spreads.”

The Solana Becah City Council approved a resolution in July to become a City of Kindness, an initiative by the nonprofit Social Impact Fund.

Other Kindness Project efforts include “Be Kind Solana Beach” bracelets that council members and local residents can hand out to their friends and neighbors

For more information, visit cityofkindness.org.

--Report by Luke Harold