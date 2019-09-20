Del Mar Art Center Gallery to hold first fall art reception Oct. 3

“Fall in Love with Art” will make its debut at a public reception from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3, at the Del Mar Art Center Gallery. In addition to the art on display inside the gallery, there will be panels on the sidewalk and back patio — festooned with additional art by the participating artists. Live art demonstrations will be offered. Call the gallery at 858-280-1244 for scheduled demonstrating artist information.

DMAC has featured professional art from more than three dozen skillful artists for almost two decades. The gallery recently moved to a new location across from the Del Mar Civic Center. The new gallery offers everything from fine glass art and bronze sculptures to traditional oil landscapes, delicate watercolors, modern acrylic abstracts and more. DMAC gallery is staffed by the artists, so the public will be able to watch the artists at work when they visit the gallery.

The Del Mar Art Center will initiate new hours Oct. 1. The gallery will be open 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. The gallery will be closed Monday through Wednesday.

The gallery is located at 1101-AA Camino Del Mar, Del Mar, 92014 — with free parking. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit dmacgallery.com or call 858-280-1244.

