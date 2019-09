Carmel Valley Branch Library will host “Points of Light: a Writing Workshop” taught by Diane Molloy, on Monday, Sept. 23 at 12:30 - 2:30 p.m. This writing workshop for Ages 18+ will provide guided writing exercises and practice writing short pieces. Paper and pen only, no laptops.

The Carmel Valley Branch Library is located at 3919 Townsgate Dr. San Diego, 92130. For more information, contact Carmel Valley Branch Library at (858) 552-1668.