CCA Foundation to host Fall Parent Happy Hour

Now that the kids are getting adjusted to school again, it’s time for the adults to meet and mingle with other parents, teachers and staff of Canyon Crest Academy.

The Canyon Crest Academy Foundation is hosting its 3rd annual Fall Parent Happy Hour at Amici’s Ristobar at the Village Pacific Highlands Ranch on Wednesday, Sept. 25 from 5-8 p.m.

At the Happy Hour, there will be delicious, hearty appetizers, free non-alcoholic drinks, and specials. Amici’s, which means “friends” in Italian, evokes the perfect theme for the Happy Hour — community-building and good will.

The Happy Hour will be a great opportunity for parents to interact with the teachers and administrators in a relaxed atmosphere. They will also be able to meet Principal Brett Killeen, Assistant Principal Gary Thornton, CCA Board President Kristy Lalotis, CCA Foundation Executive Director Joanne Couvrette.

Past attendees at the CCA Foundation’s recent happy Hours have included members of the SDUHSD Board of Trustees, teachers, the district’s superintendent and hundreds of parents. This is an excellent occasion to meet many of the Canyon Crest Academy and school district community.

Next on the CCA Foundation’s fundraising schedule will be A Taste of the Village on Nov. 3, where participating Village Pacific Highlands Ranch restaurants and retailers offer samples and discounts. The event will feature live music performances by CCA students, and 100% of all proceeds benefit CCA.

The donations raised by the CCA Foundation fund arts, engineering, technology, the sciences and humanities, college and career counseling, and athletic programs. Every student at CCA benefits in some way from the donations made by CCA families and the community to the Foundation.

The Canyon Crest Academy Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization providing opportunities across academics, athletics, and the arts, and creating an environment where students can thrive.

The mission of the foundation is to enrich the experience of every student every day. To donate online go to www.canyoncrestfoundation.org.

