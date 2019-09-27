Event briefs: Sept. 26

Carmel Valley Library Book Talk with Author Iris Yang

Carmel Valley Branch Library will host a Book talk with Author Iris Yang on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 2:30 p.m. Iris Yang is the author of “Wings of a Flying Tiger” and “Will of a Tiger.” The Carmel Valley Branch Library is located at 3919 Townsgate Dr. San Diego, 92130. For more information, please contact Carmel Valley Branch Library at (858) 552-1668.

Rotary Club of Del Mar Chili & Quackers

The Quack is Back! The Rotary Club of Del Mar Chili & Quackers challenge returns to Del Mar Powerhouse Park Saturday, Oct. 12, from noon to 4 p.m.

Advertisement

Join Rotary Club of Del Mar for a fun afternoon at the beach to enjoy chili, hot dogs and beverages, face painting and a steel drum musician before heading down to the shore to watch the Del Mar Lifeguards launch hundreds of rubber ducks into the waves. The “adopters” of ducks that float ashore the fastest will win valuable prizes. Visit www.chiliandquackers.org for more information, to adopt ducks, and pre-purchase chili tastes and drink tickets.

Del Mar Art Center Gallery fall art reception

“Fall in Love with Art” will make its debut at a public reception from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3, at the Del Mar Art Center Gallery. In addition to the art on display inside the gallery, there will be panels on the sidewalk and back patio — festooned with additional art by the participating artists. Live art demonstrations will be offered. Call the gallery at 858-280-1244 for scheduled demonstrating artist information.

The gallery is located at 1101-AA Camino Del Mar, Del Mar, 92014 — with free parking. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit dmacgallery.com or call 858-280-1244.

Advertisement

Taste of RSF

The Rancho Santa Fe Rotary Club’s 7th Annual taste of Rancho Santa Fe will be held Sunday, Oct. 6, from 4-7 p.m. at The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe. Guests of the event will have an opportunity to stroll around the historic and iconic grounds of The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe while sampling fine wines and beverages from the Rancho Santa Fe area. In addition, local restaurants will be offering a taste sampling of their best dishes and desserts. For more information, visit tasteofrsf.org. The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe is located at 5951 Linea Del Cielo, Rancho Santa Fe.

Rolf Benirschke is guest speaker at Beach & Country Guild’s 50th Dia del Sol event

Rolf Benirschke will be the guest speaker at the Beach & Country Guild’s 50th annual Dia del Sol, Hearts of Gold” event, to be held Tuesday, Oct. 8, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m., at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar. Many San Diegans and football fans know him as the Chargers placekicker who enjoyed a successful 10-year career in the NFL and was the recipient of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award in 1983, among many other honors. He’s devoted his post-NFL life to giving back to the community and is a dedicated patient advocate.

The event, which will also feature a gourmet lunch, designer fashion show, silent/live auction and more, benefits United Cerebral Palsy in San Diego and the programs, facilities, and services it provides its consumers. Kimberly Hunt will once again be the event’s Mistress of Ceremonies.

For event tickets and more information, visit www.beachandcountry.org.

Miracle Babies 10th Annual Gala ‘A Night in Venice’ to support critically ill newborns in the NICU

The 10th annual Miracle Babies gala, this year themed “A Night in Venice,” will take place on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar. The annual gala will bring together more than 350 prominent business, social and philanthropic leaders to raise much-needed financial support for families with critically ill newborns and their families throughout San Diego County. The evening will include dinner, entertainment by Jacqueline Foster’s SHOWDANCE, and an exciting live auction.

Advertisement

This year’s event chairs are: Marjan Daneshmand, Katherine Annie Finch, Tamara Lafarga-Joseph, Miriam Smotrich, and MJ Wittman. The community is invited to come together for this magical evening to celebrate a decade of giving and raise funds for decades to come.

Last year, Miracle Babies provided financial assistance to nearly 700 families, distributed over 2,500 care packages to parents with hospitalized newborns, and hosted more than 80 Miracle Hours at local hospitals.

Ticket prices are $500 per person ($5,000 per table of 10). A limited number of VIP tickets will be offered at $1,000 ($10,000 per table of 10) with preferential seating, invitation to VIP party and additional benefits. Tickets may be purchased by visiting the Miracle Babies Gala website at www.miraclebabiesgala.org

Miracle Babies mission is to unite families with their critically ill newborns in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) and to reduce NICU admissions through prevention, education and research.

Harvest Festival Art & Craft Show

The 2019 Harvest Festival Original Art & Craft Show, brings an influx of autumn-inspiration to the Del Mar Fairgrounds Oct. 11-13. With more than 24,000 handmade creations, live entertainment, specialty foods, contests, a Kidzone, and more, it’s a treasured 22-year tradition for friends and families. Festival goers can bring canned goods for donation to the North County Food Bank to get $2 off admission. For more information, visit harvestfestival.com.

Robin Henkel to perform at Zel’s

Robin Henkel will return to perform solo blues at Zel;s Del Mar Thursday, Oct. 3 from 7-10 p.m. Zel’s Del Mar is located at 1247 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar, (858) 755-0076.

Advertisement

Village Church Community Theater: ‘The Importance of Being Earnest’

Village Church Community Theater’s fall production of Oscar Wilde’s “The Importance of Being Earnest” will be held Friday, Oct. 11, 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 12, 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 13, 2 p.m. Long considered one of the very best examples of comedy in the English language, this farce is an equal-opportunity jokester, poking fun at themes including class structure, mistaken identity, perceived morals, marriage, and gender status in Victorian England. Visit www.villagechurchcommunitytheater.org. The Village Community Presbyterian Church is located at 6225 Paseo Delicias, Rancho Santa Fe.

Torrey Pines Association ‘Wine in the Pines’ fundraiser

The Torrey Pines Association is hosting its major fundraiser of the year, “Wine in the Pines” on the grounds of the historic Visitor’s Center in Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve on Oct. 19 from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The event features fine wines and local craft beer, wood-fired artisan pizza, live music by Peter Sprague, and farm-to-table salads, plus an extensive silent auction of fine products and experiences donated by local merchants.

Proceeds support the Torrey Pines Association’s new conservation and historic preservation projects in the Reserve. Tickets are $85 per person (includes parking & a $50 tax-deductible donation) before Oct. 1, $100 (includes parking & a $70 tax-deductible donation) thereafter. Tickets on sale now at www.torreypines.org

The Scream Zone

The Scream Zone returns Sept. 27-Nov. 2 at the Del Mar “Scaregrounds.” Hop on The Haunted Hayride and you’ll want to huddle together as you twist and turn into creepy destinations including the vampire-infested Dead End Truck Stop, the zombie-land Midway and the Mutant Mine Shaft. For times and more information, visit thescreamzone.com; (858) 755-1161.

Prints and Pinot at USD

Pair delicious wine with University of San Diego’s impressive print collection and newest exhibition, Christ: Life, Death and Resurrection, featuring over 40 original drawings and prints by Italian Renaissance artists including Michelangelo. Enjoy interactive art, gallery tours, light hors d’oeuvres and, of course, pinot noir and pinot grigio wines for those ages 21 and up. The event takes place Thursday, Oct. 17 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Cost is $25. RSVP at toreronetwork.sandiego.edu.

Volunteers needed for Crest Canyon clean-up

Crest Canyon Weed Warriors will hold a clean-up Saturday, Sept. 28, 9 a.m.-noon at 14295 Recuerdo Drive, Del Mar. Spring brings lovely blooms, but some are more welcome than others. There is a need to clear invasive star thistle and mustard in Crest Canyon. With enough hands and a few hours, it should be possible to halt invaisive encroachment into this sensitive canyon habitat. Meet with close-toed shoes, wear clothes appropriate for hiking and light bushwhacking, and bring water.

Inside The House of Horror, you’ll walk among the dead in the Dia de los Muertos Graveyard, meet the drooling blood-hungry host Penny Wise and have your fate determined by a deranged King in his Judgement Hall. Oh, and watch your back in the zombie maze!

ArtReach Hosts 7th Annual Party Arty

ArtReach, a nonprofit aimed at increasing equity in visual arts education to K-8 schools throughout San Diego County, will host the 7th annual Party Arty with the theme Tacos and Tequila on Sunday, Oct. 13 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The colorful Tacos and Tequila themed celebration will feature live entertainment, festive food and artisanal tequilas at a stunning Rancho Santa Fe home and garden. Proceeds from the annual event will support the Access to Art program, which allows ArtReach to bring teaching artists, art materials and standards-based lesson plans to schools that do not have arts education as part of their curriculum.

Tickets for Party Arty Tacos and Tequila can be purchased at www.artreachsandiego.org/events.

For more information about the event or ArtReach please visit www.artreachsandiego.org.

NC Rep presents Tuesday Night Comics

Tuesday Night Comics is arguably the funniest night of comedy in San Diego. Mark Christopher Lawrence taps into his extensive list of talented comedian friends and shares the North Coast Rep stage with them. The show is comprised of talent from all over the country with late-night television credits as well as credits from Comedy Central, HBO, Showtime, etc.

Tuesday Night Comics will occur on Oct. 1 at 7:30 p.m. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach. Call 858-481-1055 or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase seats.

Bach Collegium San Diego 2019-02 season begins

Bach Collegium San Diego marks 17 years of excellence in early music performance with the first concerts of the new season, “Cafe Zimmermann,” featuring works by J.S. Bach and including four of the famed Brandenburg Concertos. The first two concerts are slated to take place at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11 at Samuel M. Ciccati Theatre, Cuyamaca College, 900 Rancho San Diego Parkway and on Saturday, Oct. 12 at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 3459 Manchester Ave.

This year there are four subscription options: Friday nights, Saturday nights, Friday nights with Messiah on Sundays at the new Conrad Performing Arts Center in La Jolla and Saturday nights with Messiah on Sunday at the Conrad. Subscribers may change nights at any time. Single tickets: $50 premium, $35 general, $32 senior, $15 student with ID. (619) 341-1726. bachcollegiumsd.org

beWELL Fitness Fair

The La Jolla and Carmel Valley units of Rady Children’s Hospital Auxiliary will hold the second annual beWELL Fitness Fair Sunday, Sept. 29, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the La Jolla High School Stadium. This family-friendly fundraiser features a fitness boot camp, yoga class, local vendors, live entertainment and opportunity drawing for guests to enjoy.

Net proceeds will benefit the new Copley Psychiatric Emergency Department and affiliate programs at Rady Children’s, the region’s first emergency facility dedicated to children experiencing a mental or behavioral health crisis. The facility is scheduled to open in 2020. To register for the event, visit www.bewellfitnessfair.com.

San Diego Polo Classic

The San Diego Polo Classic will be held in the 3,000-seat Del Mar Arena on Sept. 28. Tickets are available from general admission tickets at $25 to Millionaire’s Row Boxes.

The San Diego Polo Classic will feature two exciting polo games (6:30 p.m. Douglas Elliman team vs Silver Seas Yachts and 8:15 p.m. Porsche San Diego vs Tommy Bahama), an Open Bar cocktail party from 6-7 p.m.(Millionaire’s Row Box attendees), Tommy Bahama informal modeling, Fascinator hat contest and post game party with the polo players. On the fashion side there is a fascinator hat contest for the women. Prizes will be awarded for most elegant and humorous. Tommy Bahama will also provide informal modeling. For tickets, call 760-668-6093 or visit poloamerica.com/san-diego-polo-classic.

24th Annual Encinitas Oktoberfest

The 24th Annual Encinitas Chamber of Commerce Oktoberfest will take place 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29 on Mountain Vista Drive and El Camino Real. This event will include authentic German entertainment, a beer garden, parade, carnival rides, family fun zone, craft fair and more. Free. (760) 753-6041. support@encinitaschamber.com

Blowout sale at Flower Hill

A multi-store massive blowout sale at Flower Hill Promenade will be held Saturday through Saturday Sept. 28-Oct. 5. Everything is 50%-90% off. Clothing, shoes, handbags, accessories, jewelry, decor, gifts and more. In the old Vandevort space, lower level in the row, 2700 Via de la Valle in Del Mar.

Products from Sheridan Rancho Valencia, Madison San Diego, Fairen Del, Del Lago Beverly Hills and Del Lago Kelowna. Call 858-259-1120 for more information.

Coastal Cities Jazz Band

Coastal Cities Jazz Band will perform a concert Sunday, Oct. 6, at 2 p.m. at MiraCosta College Concert Hall, 1 Barnard Drive, Oceanside. The Coastal Cities Jazz Band, along with special guest Willie Murillo, will be performing music from the ’30s and ’40s. Charts like My Blue Heaven, Up the Lazy River, S’Wonderful. Vocalist Michael Ruhl will be singing tunes made popular by Michael Ruble and Frank Sinatra.Willie Murillo is one of LA’s most in-demand lead/studio trumpet musicians. He is also a composer, arranger, clinician who just returned from Australia. He will be performing some of his latest arrangements for trumpet and Big Band. For advance tickets: 858-775-1113.

Encinitas Historic Bus Tour

The Encinitas Preservation Association (EPA) will once again be hosting the historical bus tour on Saturday, Oct. 5 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The tour includes over 50 historical points of interest and scheduled stops at OIivenhain Town Hall, San Dieguito Heritage Museum and a drive through the old Ecke Poinsettia Farm. The highlight of the tour will be a rare opportunity to tour the historic Bumann Ranch which was homesteaded in 1886.

Tickets are $65 each including lunch at the iconic 1883 one room schoolhouse. They may be purchased through www.eventbrite.com. The tour will depart from the 1883 School House at F ST and 4th St at 9am and return at 12 p.m. Lunch will be served upon return. The 1883 School House will be open for viewing following the tour. Parking will be available at Pacific View.

Hands-on learning with animals

The Living Coast Discovery Center and the San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy are hosting a free family event that includes animals that slither, swim, jump and fly in very interesting ways.

The event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 5, 10 a.m.-11 a.m. at La Colonia Community Center, 715 Valley Ave. Solana Beach.

Participants will learn about local animals that call San Diego “home.” Through fun dance moves and up-close animal encounters, children will walk away knowing hot to crawl like a tortoise and slither like a snake. Space limited to 50 people and registration is required. This program is made possible from generous funds granted from the City of Solana Beach. Register at sdrvcmoveit.eventbrite.com

Questions: Email Ana Lutz-Johnson, ana@sdrvc.org, or call 858-755-6956.

Batiquitos Lagoon Foundation hosts writer/photographer

Batiquitos Lagoon Foundation will host a presentation by writer and photographer Ernie Cowan on Oct. 12 at 10 a.m. Cowan will be giving a talk on local walks and wildlife. Meet at Batiquitos Lagoon Nature center, 7380 Gabbiano Lane, Carlsbad. For more information, visit Batiquitosfoundation.org

Concerts to Catch

 Jazz at TSRI fall series kicks off with the Gerald Clayton Quartet, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2 at the Auditorium at The Scripps Research Institute, 10620 John Jay Hopkins Drive, La Jolla. Clayton is a four-time Grammy nominee known for his “harmonic curiosity.” Tickets: $35-$40. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org

 La Jolla Music Society presents jazz master and 22-time Grammy-winner Chick Corea in concert, 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2 at Balboa Theatre, 868 Fourth Ave, downtown San Diego. Corea is joined by bass powerhouse Christian McBride and drum master Brian Blade to form this stellar trio. Tickets: From $33. ljms.org

Art Lecture Series

Explore the Surrealist movement that began in Paris in the 1920s, when Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents a four-part lecture, “Surrealist Art and Its Precursors,” starting 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla Series: $48-$68. Following lectures at 7:30 p.m., Oct. 8, 15 and 22. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org

At the Playhouse

In John Leguizamo’s musical-comedy “Kiss My Aztec,” a group of ragtag 16th century Aztecs mount a scrappy attack in its resistance against the Spanish. It is on stage through Oct. 13 at La Jolla Playhouse’s Mandell Weiss Theatre, 2910 La Jolla Village Drive, on the UC San Diego campus. Tickets from $25. (858) 550-1010. lajollaplayhouse.org

Book Talk

Thirty-five-year movie-making veteran Rocky Lang and film historian Barbara Hall discuss and sign their new book, “Letters from Hollywood: Inside the Private World of Classic American Moviemaking,” 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2 at Warwick’s books, 7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Free, but only books purchased at Warwick’s ($40) will be signed. (858) 454-0347. warwicks.com.