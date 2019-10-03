Carmel Valley Trail Race runs through Gonzales Canyon on Oct. 12

The sixth annual Carmel Valley Trail 5K, 10K and 15K , San Diego’s only trail race through the Gonzales Canyon Open Space, will be held on Saturday, Oct. 12.

Participants can expect a hilly and challenging course that is flat and fast down in the canyon. Within the running community, the event has earned a reputation as “San Diego’s Hardest 5k.”

The Carmel Valley Trail Race is a cupless event. There will be aid stations available on the course, but no cups. Runners will be allowed to fill up their water bottles or packs. Endurance Race Series will be selling reusable cups to carry during the race or any training.

Limited parking on race day will be available at Torrey Highlands Park on Lansdale Drive and additional parking can be found at Torrey Pines High School. To register, visit enduranceraceseries.com/carmel-valley