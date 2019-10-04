Copyright © 2019, Del Mar Times
Author luncheon with Alice Hoffman benefiting Voices for Children set for Oct. 29

Alice Hoffman.new.credit Deborah Feingold.jpg
Author Alice Hoffman
(Deborah Feingold
)
Oct. 4, 2019
4:01 PM
Voices for Children, in partnership with Warwick’s in La Jolla, is hosting “An Afternoon with Alice Hoffman,” the second of an Author Luncheon Series partnership between the two San Diego organizations. The event will be held Tuesday, Oct. 29, 11:45 a.m.-2 p.m. at a private country club in La Jolla.

Hoffman is author of more than 30 novels and several short fiction, children, and young adult books, including “The Rules of Magic,” “The Marriage of Opposites,” “The Museum of Extraordinary Things,” “Dovekeepers,” and Oprah’s Book Club selection “Here on Earth.” The event will feature Hoffman’s newest work, “The World That We Knew,” and include lunch, thought-provoking conversation with the author, and a complimentary book signing.

WORLD THAT WE KNEW cover.jpg
The cover of “The World That We Knew” by Alice Hoffman
(Courtesy)

Proceeds in part will benefit Voices for Children’s Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) program.

For more information about the event and to buy tickets, visit www.speakupnow.org/warwicks. To learn more about VFC and its CASA program, visit www.speakupnow.org.

