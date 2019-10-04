Copyright © 2019, Del Mar Times
Canyon Crest Academy Debate Team wins at competition

CCA Speech & Debate Team members (l-r): Andrew Zhang, Yash Gupta, Aditya Hegde, Ethan Gross, Razeen Nasar, Alex Tahan, Hershey Chava, Eric Chang, Danny An, Debate Club President Justin Liu, Benjamin Peng, Ishan Deshpande and Hailey Cho.
(Gloria Goldstein)
By Gloria Goldstein
Oct. 4, 2019
4:11 PM
Members of the Canyon Crest Academy Speech & Debate Team recently won at the Helix Charter San Diego/Imperial Valley Speech and Debate League 1A Competition. CCA won medals in the category of Public Forum. The group debate coach Gherty Galace says, ”It’s great to see team growth with so many students competing, we’re off to a banner year!”

