Event briefs: Oct. 3

Award-winning violinist Susan Lee to perform at Carmel Valley Library concert

The Carmel Valley Library Concert Series presents 16-year-old award-winning violinist Susan Lee on Wednesday, Oct. 9 at 6:45 p.m. She will perform a 45-minute program of music by Bach and Prokofiev.

A recent prize winner of the La Jolla Symphony Young Artist Competition, this young virtuoso has championed many a competition in San Diego and Southern California. Recently, she has appeared as soloist with the Temecula Symphony Orchestra as first prize winner of their Young Artist Competition. She is also concertmistress of the San Diego Youth Symphony Ovation program.

Concerts are free and open to the public. For further information call (858) 552-1668.

The Carmel Valley Library is located at 3919 Townsgate Drive, San Diego 92130.

Community invited to attend October Family Breakfast benefit at St. Therese of Carmel

The Knights of Columbus at St. Therese of Carmel Catholic Parish are hosting their October Family Breakfast on Sunday, Oct. 6 from 10 a.m.-11 a.m.

This is a fundraising event and the beneficiary is ARC of San Diego. The Arc of San Diego supports and empowers people with disabilities to achieve their life goals.

This family breakfast includes scrambled eggs, bacon, pancakes, potatoes, fruit, coffee and juice. Prices are $8 for adults, $4 for children 5-12, and children under 5 are free.

St. Therese of Carmel is located in Carmel Valley at 4355 Del Mar Trails Road, San Diego, CA 92130. All are invited to attend the event.

Any questions, call or text 619-540-7129.

‘One Book One San Diego Book Discussion of The Great Believers’

“One Book One San Diego Book Discussion of The Great Believers” will be presented by Rebecca Makkai on Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 6:30 p.m.

The Carmel Valley Branch Library is located at 3919 Townsgate Dr. San Diego, 92130. For more information, contact Carmel Valley Branch Library at (858) 552-1668.

Caregiver Support Group meetings to be held at Hospice By the Sea in Solana Beach

Hospice By the Sea in Solana Beach will be hosting a bi-weekly support group for caregivers of persons who have a chronic long-term illness. The support group provides caregivers with emotional and social support, as well as educational materials to assist with caring for their loved one. This group is for spouses, children, and any other family members or friends caring for someone with a chronic long-term diagnosis.

The meetings will be held on on the second and fourth Thursdays each month. The first meeting will be held Thursday, Oct. 10 from 1-2 p.m. at Hospice By the Sea, 312 S. Cedros Ave., Suite 250, Solana Beach, 92075.

For additional information and to register to attend, please contact Linda Thyberg, MSW, from Hospice by the Sea, at 858-794-0195 or email LindaT@hospicebythesea.org.

E-Commerce Day debuts in San Diego on Oct. 17

E-Commerce Day – an educational and inspirational one-day event for entrepreneurs interested in launching, buying or growing an e-commerce business — announces its inaugural event in San Diego on Thursday, Oct. 17.

Beginning at 8 a.m., experienced and early stage e-commerce merchants will unite at Carmel Valley’s Del Mar Marriott for a full day of education and networking. Highlights include nationally recognized keynote speakers – Shopify’s Director of Merchant Education, Samantha Murray, Founder of BestSelf.co winner of Shopify’s “Build A Business” contest, Allen Brouwer and more— one-on-one workshops, national sponsors and massive e-commerce funding opportunities. The event includes a local element with its “How We Did It” series which features San Diego-based e-commerce businesses, Sand Cloud and Headhunter Surf.

“This is a must-attend event for anyone in San Diego working towards a dream of building a seven-figure business or simply interested in a side gig,” said Phil Gorman, founder of ECOMMevents. “What’s most important is that attendees are hungry to learn. We’ve pulled some of the industry’s top key players who will provide actionable advice worth much more to their business than the price of admission.”

Registration is strongly recommended as spots are limited. For tickets ticket prices and more information on E-Commerce Day, log onto e-commerceday.com.

Rotary Club of Del Mar Chili & Quackers

The Quack is Back! The Rotary Club of Del Mar Chili & Quackers challenge returns to Del Mar Powerhouse Park Saturday, Oct. 12, from noon to 4 p.m. Join Rotary Club of Del Mar for a fun afternoon at the beach to enjoy chili, hot dogs and beverages, face painting and a steel drum musician before heading down to the shore to watch the Del Mar Lifeguards launch hundreds of rubber ducks into the waves. The “adopters” of ducks that float ashore the fastest will win valuable prizes. Visit www.chiliandquackers.org for more information, to adopt ducks, and pre-purchase chili tastes and drink tickets.

Heritage Ranch Fall Family Festival

The Heritage Ranch, home of the San Dieguito Heritage Museum, is hosting a Fall Family Festival on Sunday, Oct. 13 from 1 p.m. 4 p.m. Community partners include the Magdalena Ecke YMCA dance performances and Boy Scout Troop 777. Fun activities including arts and crafts, games. bouncy house and face painting will be held at the event. Hot Dogs, drinks and adult beverages will be available for purchase. Adults $10, Kids under 12 free. Visit sdheritage.org. Address: 450 Quail Gardens Drive, Encinitas.

Miracle Babies 10th annual gala ‘A Night in Venice’ to support critically ill newborns in the NICU

The 10th annual Miracle Babies gala, this year themed “A Night in Venice,” will take place on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar. The annual gala will bring together more than 350 prominent business, social and philanthropic leaders to raise much-needed financial support for families with critically ill newborns and their families throughout San Diego County. The evening will include dinner, entertainment by Jacqueline Foster’s SHOWDANCE, and an exciting live auction.

This year’s event chairs are: Marjan Daneshmand, Katherine Annie Finch, Tamara Lafarga-Joseph, Miriam Smotrich, and MJ Wittman. The community is invited to come together for this magical evening to celebrate a decade of giving and raise funds for decades to come.

Last year, Miracle Babies provided financial assistance to nearly 700 families, distributed over 2,500 care packages to parents with hospitalized newborns, and hosted more than 80 Miracle Hours at local hospitals.

Ticket prices are $500 per person ($5,000 per table of 10). A limited number of VIP tickets will be offered at $1,000 ($10,000 per table of 10) with preferential seating, invitation to VIP party and additional benefits. Tickets may be purchased by visiting the Miracle Babies Gala website at www.miraclebabiesgala.org

Author of ‘End of Alzheimer’s’ at Village Viewpoints event

Dr. Dale Bredesen will discuss the work being done in Alzheimer’s disease research at the next Village Viewpoints event on Sunday, Oct. 20 in the Fellowship Center of the Village Church in Rancho Santa Fe. Wine and hors d’oeuvres will be served beginning at 6 p.m., with Bredesen to begin speaking at 6:30 p.m. Time will be allowed for audience questions. Advance ticket purchase is recommended and is $30 for adults and $10 for students through Oct. 11 at 5 p.m. After this time, any remaining adult tickets will be $35. Tickets may be purchased at villagechurch.org/viewpoints.

Harvest Festival Art & Craft Show

The 2019 Harvest Festival Original Art & Craft Show, brings an influx of autumn-inspiration to the Del Mar Fairgrounds Oct. 11-13. With more than 24,000 handmade creations, live entertainment, specialty foods, contests, a Kidzone, and more, it’s a treasured 22-year tradition for friends and families. Festival goers can bring canned goods for donation to the North County Food Bank to get $2 off admission. For more information, visit harvestfestival.com.

La Jolla Art & Wine Festival

The 11th annual La Jolla Art & Wine Festival presents 150 artists from across the United States and Mexico selling a variety of works — paintings, sculptures, jewelry designs, fine glass, ceramics, woodwork, mixed media and photography. Check it out from 10 a.m., Oct. 12-13 along Girard Avenue. There will also be kids activities, music, beer and wine gardens and more. Proceeds benefit underfunded programs at all La Jolla public schools. ljawf.com

‘Sex and the City’ author to appear at Warwick’s

“Sex and the City,” published in 1996, was the basis for the HBO series and two subsequent movies. Author Candace Bushnell will discuss her latest book, “Is There Still Sex in the City?” 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4 at Warwick’s, 7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Free. (858) 454-0347. warwicks.com

Ladies of Laughter at La Jolla Comedy Store

La Jolla Comedy Store presents “Ladies of Laughter” featuring a variety of comediennes who are quickly gaining momentum on the comedy scene. Hosted by “Mueller, She Wrote” podcast co-host Jordan Coburn, 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10 at 916 Pearl St. Free. thecomedystore.com/la-jolla

Taste of RSF

The Rancho Santa Fe Rotary Club’s 7th Annual taste of Rancho Santa Fe will be held Sunday, Oct. 6, from 4-7 p.m. at The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe. Guests of the event will have an opportunity to stroll around the historic and iconic grounds of The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe while sampling fine wines and beverages from the Rancho Santa Fe area. In addition, local restaurants will be offering a taste sampling of their best dishes and desserts. For more information, visit tasteofrsf.org. The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe is located at 5951 Linea Del Cielo, Rancho Santa Fe.

CARTA symposium: ‘Impact of Early Life Deprivation on Cognition’

The next CARTA symposium tackles the “Impact of Early Life Deprivation on Cognition: Implications for the Evolutionary Origins of the Human Mind” looking at the development of the human brain and its maturation after birth and into early adulthood, 1-5:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11 at Conrad T. Prebys Auditorium of the Salk Institute, 10010 North Torrey Pines Road. Free. RSVP required: carta.anthropogeny.org

Grammy Award-winner Lila Downs performance

Observe Día de los Muertos early with one of Mexico’s greatest singers and cultural ambassadors, when La Jolla Music Society presents Grammy Award-winner Lila Downs, in “Al Chile” — a fiesta of music, dance and tradition. Concert also includes performances by Grandeza Mexicana Folk Ballet Company and Mariachi Feminil Flores Mexicanas. 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13 at Balboa Theatre, 868 Fourth Ave., downtown San Diego. Tickets from $33. (858) 459-3728. ljms.org

The Scream Zone

The Scream Zone runs through Nov. 2 at the Del Mar “Scaregrounds.” Hop on The Haunted Hayride and you’ll want to huddle together as you twist and turn into creepy destinations including the vampire-infested Dead End Truck Stop, the zombie-land Midway and the Mutant Mine Shaft. For times and more information, visit thescreamzone.com; (858) 755-1161.

‘Tips for Managing Conflict’ family forum

This dynamic workshop, “Tips for Managing Conflict,” is on Wednesday, Oct. 16 from 6:30 – 8 p.m. at San Dieguito High School Academy, in the Mosaic Café. The evening will be facilitated by the National Conflict Resolution Center and San Dieguito Academy students. Parents of high school and middle school students are encouraged to attend with their high school and middle school students.

This family forum, sponsored in partnership by San Dieguito Academy Foundation and San Dieguito, is free and open to the public. Space is limited. RSVPs are recommended by e-mailing sdaforums@gmail.com.

Coastal Cities Jazz Band

Coastal Cities Jazz Band will perform a concert Sunday, Oct. 6, at 2 p.m. at MiraCosta College Concert Hall, 1 Barnard Drive, Oceanside. The Coastal Cities Jazz Band, along with special guest Willie Murillo, will be performing music from the ’30s and ’40s. Charts like My Blue Heaven, Up the Lazy River, S’Wonderful. Vocalist Michael Ruhl will be singing tunes made popular by Michael Ruble and Frank Sinatra.Willie Murillo is one of LA’s most in-demand lead/studio trumpet musicians. He is also a composer, arranger, clinician who just returned from Australia. He will be performing some of his latest arrangements for trumpet and Big Band. For advance tickets: 858-775-1113.

Grandparenting Today

Saturday, Oct. 12, 4 p.m.-6 p.m. at Scripps Health Corporate Offices, Building C, Assembly Room A, 10010 Campus Point Drive, San Diego, 92121. Attend this class to help you in your transition of becoming a grandparent. Get a refresher on taking care of infants and learn tips for grandparenting today. Learn how to get a baby back to sleep, car seat safety and update on recent changes in infant care. Registration is required by calling 1-800-SCRIPPS (727-4777), between 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday to Friday.

Animal fun

Join the San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy and the Living Coast Discovery Center to experience how animals slither, swim, jump, and fly in very interesting ways. Students will learn about local animals that call San Diego home. Through fun dance moves and up-close animal encounters, children will walk away knowing how to crawl like a tortoise and slither like a snake. Saturday, Oct. 5 from 10 a.m.-11 a.m.

At the La Colonia Community Center, 715 Valley Ave. Solana Beach 92075. Free but reservations required: sdrvcmoveit.eventbrite.com. Please arrive 5 minutes early for parking and sign in. Questions? Email Ana Lutz-Johnson, ana@sdrvc.org or call 858-755-6956.

Sunset Herp Hike

To celebrate National Reptile Awareness Day, the San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy is planning a sunset herp hike at Bernardo Bay Saturday, Oct. 19, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Expert guide Jeff Norland will lead a leisurely, easy/moderate hike around Bernardo Bay in search of San Diego native herps. These species are important in the life cycle, as they are both predators and sometimes prey for our raptors. Meet near the front entrance of the Bernardo Bay Trails Staging Area parking lot and promptly begin after a brief safety talk. This hike is best suited for ages 8 years old and up. Registration is limited to 20 participants and is required: sdrvcsunsetherphike.eventbrite.com. Questions: email SDRVC Education Manager Ana Lutz-Johnson, at ana@sdrvc.org or call 858-755-6956.

