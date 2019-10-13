Entertainment legends The Temptations to perform at Vision of Children Foundation event

The Vision of Children Foundation recently announced “A Night for Sight” featuring entertainment legends The Temptations, on Sunday, Nov. 10, at the San Diego Marriott Del Mar.

The Temptations, with founding member Otis Williams, will take the stage to share their blockbuster hits, distinct harmonies and masterful choreography on Sunday, Nov. 10 at the Vision of Children Foundation’s “A Night for Sight” at the San Diego Marriott Del Mar.

The Temptations are recognized as one of the most iconic groups of all time. The group, having sold tens of millions of albums with their fusion of soul, R&B, Jazz, and ’70s psychedelic soul, has proven to be among the most prolific musical artists globally. Performing for nearly 60 years, The Temptations have been named the “#1 R&B Artists of All-Time,” by Billboard magazine, won four Grammy Awards, including a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, received a star on the “Hollywood Walk of Fame,” and are currently the subject of a Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, “Ain’t Too Proud.”

This spectacular evening of entertainment will benefit the Vision of Children Foundation, established in 1991 to support research and projects focused on treating and eradicating genetic vision disorders, as well as to support family members and children with hereditary blindness.

All concert proceeds benefit The Vision of Children Foundation. For tickets or sponsorship information, visit www.visionofchildren.org or contact VOC Executive Director Leigh Innocenti at 858-314-7916 or leigh@visionofchildren.org.

