Free outdoor yoga at Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch

The Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch hosts a free yoga class every month.
(Courtesy)
Oct. 16, 2019
8 AM
The Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch will continue its monthly free yoga class program on Thursday, Oct. 24 at 9 a.m. in the Village square.

The outdoor yoga series will be led by Crunch Fitness yoga instructor Stephanie Powell. With 30 years of teaching in the fitness industry, Powell will focus on strength, balance, flexibility and endurance to tone and transform your body from beginners to yoga aficionados.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own mat, rentals will be available for $2.

For more information, visit https://phrvillage.com/event/monthly-free-yoga-class/2019-10-24/

