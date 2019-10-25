Bella Lux dancers at Belly Up Halloween show

A brassy, sassy dance troupe from North County is returning to the Belly Up Oct. 31 as part of the club’s annual Halloween Heat show.

The Bella Lux dance crew is based in Encinitas and draws its inspiration from the Roaring ‘20s through the Neon-soaked ‘80s. Its choreography combines burlesque, heels, hip hop, jazz, hoop dancing and fire dancing.

“We’re all about entertainment,” said Elease Sgarbossa, the company’s founder. “Give us a theme and we’ll give you an exciting show with our unique signature.”

The annual Halloween Heat event is anchored to the ‘80s. It includes a costume contest and the Belly Up goes all out with spooky décor.

Bella Lux dancers performed at the last two Halloween Heats and also at the Belly Up’s Pride by the Beach Drag Takeover in May.

Bella Lux performs at public and private events. The Bella Lux calendar for 2020 shows a ‘90s Nation Takeover in February and Le Cirque du Lux in March, both in Encinitas. Bella Lux is headquartered at the Be dance studio on Encinitas Boulevard. Learn more at www.thebellalux.com.

Halloween Heat begins at 8 p.m. Oct. 31 at the Belly Up, 143 S. Cedros Ave., Solana Beach. Purchase tickets at www.bellyup.com.

