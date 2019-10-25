Event briefs: Oct. 24

Beatles vs. Stones returns to Belly Up

Two of the greatest rock ‘n’ roll bands of all time face off as the Belly Up host tributes to the Beatles and the Rolling Stones. Renowned tribute bands Abbey Road and Jumping Jack Flash engage in a musical showdown of the hits. Beatles vs. Stones — A Musical Showdown comes to the Belly Up Tavern on Friday, Nov. 15 at 9 p.m. Tickets are $21/$23 and may be purchased by phone at (858) 481-8140, at the Belly Up Box Office or online at www.bellyup.com. The show is 21+. The Belly Up is located at 143 S. Cedros Avenue in Solana Beach, 92075.

Halloween Spectacular at Del Mar Library

Del Mar Library is pleased to host a special family storytime with a festive costume parade and face painting for all ages on Thursday, Oct. 31 starting at 10 a.m. During the costume parade, children will have a chance to trick or treat for candy or non-food treats, while supplies last. The Del Mar Branch Library is located at 1309 Camino Del Mar. For more information, call the library at (858) 755-1666. For information about San Diego County Library and other events, visit www.sdcl.org.

The Nativity School to hold popular annual Christmas Boutique Nov. 7

It’s that time of the year! The Nativity School is gearing up for its annual Christmas Boutique scheduled to take place on Thursday, Nov. 7, from 8 a.m. -5 p.m. The Nativity choir will bring holiday cheer to this amazing event. Nativity uses all proceeds from the Christmas Boutique towards enrichment programs for the children.

The Nativity School’s mission is dedicated to Christ-like values taught in a nurturing environment that is academically strong and rich in the spirit of life and love. Join the event and spread some holiday cheer while shopping for your gifts as Christmas draws near. Location: The Nativity School, 6309 El Apajo, Rancho Santa Fe.

Solana Beach Towne Center and Lomas Santa Fe Plaza

Solana Beach Towne Center and Lomas Santa Fe Plaza will be holding its free, fun, and festive 9th Annual Community Trick-or-Treat event on Halloween, Thursday, Oct. 31, from 3-5 p.m.

Plus, families will enjoy a special live concert by Hullabaloo, a KYXY radio personality, balloons, treat bags and more.

From 3-5 p.m. families can trick-or-treat at participating stores throughout both shopping centers. At 4 p.m. enjoy a live concert by the popular Hullabaloo performing at Lomas Santa Fe Plaza near Vons. Just stop in to SDCCU at Solana Beach Towne Centre or Union Bank at Lomas Santa Fe Plaza to receive a treat bag and a listing of participating stores.

Solana Beach Towne Centre and Lomas Santa Fe Plaza are located in the heart of Solana Beach and feature among others: Sprouts Farmers Market, Dixieline, Marshalls, Staples, BevMo!, Vons, Big 5 Sporting Goods, HomeGoods, We-R-Fabrics and over 100 shops, restaurants and services. Solana Beach Towne Centre is located west of 1-5 on Lomas Santa Fe Drive and Lomas Santa Fe Plaza is located east of 1-5 on Loma Santa Fe Drive. For more information, call 858-350-2791 and visit SolanaBeachTowneCentre.com or LomasSantaFePlaza.com

Solana Beach celebrates ‘Día De Los Muertos’ in style at La Colonia Park Oct. 27

The La Colonia Community Foundation and the City of Solana Beach invite the community to the 5th Annual “Día de Los Muertos” – Day of the Dead – community event on Sunday, Oct. 27, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at La Colonia Park, 715 Valley Avenue. This alcohol-free community event will offer many exciting cultural opportunities for the whole family.

Highlighting the entertainment stage schedule will be the festive sounds of Jimmy Castro’s Band and the Smooth Groove Band, Gringos Muertos, and Band Ilusion Nortena. There will also be traditional and colorful Mexican Ballet Folklorico Grupo Jalisciense.

Fun activities for the whole family will include a Piñata for kids, a Catrin/Catrina costume contest, oldies car show, kids’ crafts, and games. The highlight of the event will be more than 40 altars honoring the memories of family and friends who have passed away.

Delicious and authentic Mexican and American food & beverages will be available.

Attendees are encouraged to take public transit to the event, such as Lyft, Uber, or NCTD because parking is limited. Bring a folding chair or blanket to enjoy the entertainment on the grass.

This event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit the city website at ww.cityofsolanabeach.org

County Supervisor Kristin Gaspar community coffee event to be held Nov. 5 in Solana Beach

San Diego County Supervisor Kristin Gaspar, in partnership with the Solana Beach Chamber of Commerce, will be hosting a free, casual morning coffee event Tuesday, Nov. 5, 9 a.m., at Fletcher Cove Community Center to discuss economic opportunities in the county.

Enjoy a 1-on-1 conversation with Supervisor Gaspar and see about what grants could be available to you, your business, or organization. Come for the conversation and coffee, leave with great resources. Fletcher Cove Community Center is located at 133 Pacific Ave., Solana Beach. RSVPs can be made to kristin.gaspar@sdcounty.ca.gov

First Annual Falcon Cheer Showcase to be held Nov 16

Torrey Pines High School Falcon Cheer will host its First Annual Falcon Cheer Showcase on Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Torrey Pines High School gym from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cheer teams will have an opportunity to be evaluated by an official NHFS/USASF judge and receive a “Routine Analysis and Feedback Sheet” with a score. It’s the perfect opportunities for cheer teams to 1) Get pre-competition jitters out, 2) Get real judge evaluations and feedback, 3) Get mat-time experience for those 1st timers, and 4) Receive special participation awards. Cost is $50 per team.

Interested teams can register at weblink.donorperfect.com/

CheerShowcase. For questions and more information, email Rey Acacio at TPCheerAcacio@gmail.com. All spectators and interested parties are welcome.

DM Halloween Dog Parade and Costume Competition

Del Mar Foundation invites all the dogs of Del Mar to its 7th Annual Halloween Dog Parade and Costume Competition 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 27 at Powerhouse Park, 1658 Coast Blvd. Prizes will be awarded in 10 categories, including Judge’s Choice and Best Family Costume. Check-in starts at 11:30 a.m. with the parade and competition starting at noon. Event is free but reservations, subject to space availability, are required at delmarfoundation.org

Sea Biscuit Del Mar Clothing Boutique to hold Winter Preview event

Sea Biscuit Del Mar, the upscale women’s boutique located in Del Mar Plaza, will hold its Winter Preview event on Nov. 7. Sea Biscuit Del Mar is a unique retail shop for women in San Diego, offering a carefully curated selection of women’s clothing and gifts.

Free and open to the public, this celebration of style will give guests the opportunity to check out the boutique’s selection of winter apparel while enjoying music, a makeup pop-in-shop by Trish McEvoy and catering from neighboring restaurant Pacifica Del Mar.

The Winter Preview event will take place nearly a full year after Sea Biscuit Del Mar originally opened its doors to the public in 2018.

“We are so excited to debut the hottest trends of Winter 2019,” said Hailey Hofer, manager of Sea Biscuit Del Mar. “We’ve really kicked it up a notch for Winter Preview, so I have a good feeling this will be our best event yet,” she added.

The Winter Preview event will be held Thursday, Nov. 7, at Sea Biscuit Del Mar in Del Mar Plaza from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Stylists will be on hand during the event to help attendees best prepare for the upcoming holiday season. Guests will also have the chance to win amazing raffles all night long.

Fashion-forward guests are invited to shop before the event in-store or online at seabiscuitdelmar.com.

Family Care Fair event

The Inlight Institute will hold its Care Fair event Sunday, Nov. 3, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Flower Hill Promenade, 2720 Via De La Valle, Del Mar, 92014. The Care Fair is a chance for families to explore a variety of nonprofit organizations, and for kids to learn about different causes affecting the community through age-appropriate activities and conversations.

The fair-style event allows kids to learn the concept of philanthropy and discover cause-driven passions through interactive engagement at different stations. After exploring all the nonprofits and learning about their missions, children will be able to pick one they love to advocate for through their voice, entrepreneurship and kindness.

This will be a fun-filled family event that in addition to the youth nonprofit experience, will include a live interactive band, hula-hooping and dance party, professional athlete meet & greet, mindful yoga session, book reading and puppet show. Registration is free. For more information, visit inlightinstitute.org/care-fair

LITVAKdance Fall 2019 Concert runs Nov. 2-3

The LITVAKdance Fall 2019 Concert will be held at San Dieguito Academy Nov. 2 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Nov. 3 at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Six core female company dancers are joined by eight guest performers (four men and four women) in new works by artistic director Sadie Weinberg, guest choreographers, Joshual Manculich (Texas), Khalmla Somphanh (Encinitas) and Chuck Wilt (NYC), alongside audience favorite from Litvakdance’s summer 2019 concert by company dancer María José Castillo. Special collaboration with local Encinitas band Montalban Quintet.

For tickets or more information, visit litvakdance.org or email sadie@litvakdance.org. San Dieguito Academy is located at 800 Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas, 92024.

Friendship Gardeners of Del Mar meeting: ‘Healthy Seeds’

Friendship Gardeners of Del Mar will hold its monthly meeting Saturday, Oct. 26 from 1-3 p.m. Members will discuss “Healthy Seeds.” Searching to meet new gardening friends? Newcomers are welcome. Call 858-755-6570 for meeting location.

SB Presbyterian Church ‘Inner Wellness’ event

Solana Beach Presbyterian Church’s Wellness Ministry presents “Inner Wellness: Enhancing Our Experience of Love, Joy & Peace during All Stages of our Lives” Saturday, Oct. 26, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the church’s Debin Hall. In this half-day seminar, participants will gain insight, encouragement and practical ideas on inner wellness through presentations from local experts in the field. A resource table, book sales and refreshments will be available. Register by calling 858-509-2587 or online at solanabeach.church. Students: $5, Adults: $10, Families: $25.

Spooky Lagoon

Batiquitos Lagoon Foundation will host its annual Spooky Lagoon on Oct. 26, from 10 a.m.-noon. This free family Halloween festival will feature games, crafts, prizes, cookie decorating and lots more “spooky” fun. Kids are invited to come in costume. Meet at the nature center, 7380 Gabbiano Lane, Carlsbad. For more information, visit batiquitosfoundation.org.

Hispanic food and beverage trade show

The 6th annual Comida ¡EXPO! brings together the best and brightest in the food and beverage industry -- retail and service buyers gathering with industry brands for networking, exhibiting, and sales at the Del Mar Fairgrounds Oct. 26-27. The annual Hispanic food and beverage industry trade show features tasting booths, workshops, demonstrations, Wi-Fi lounge, coffee stand, and a keynote address. For information, visit www.comidaexpo.com or email info@comidaexpo.com

VIP Cigar, Casino & Cocktail Party

The Carmel Valley Cigar Club is presenting its second annual VIP Cigar, Casino & Cocktail Party on Friday, Nov. 8 at Club M at the Fairmount Grand Del Mar Hotel. The event benefiting the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation will include cigars, great food, casino games, live music and celebrity guests from 7-11 p.m. For tickets, visit tinyurl.com/y35o4p8w. For more information contact (858)352-8604 or contact@carmelvalleycigarclub.com

Fairen Del presents Hammitt LA Weekend Trunk Show

Fairen Del is hosting the designer rep team from Hammitt Los Angeles for a Trunk Show taking place at the Flower Hill Promenade location on Friday, Oct. 25 through Sunday, Oct. 27. Hammitt LA has won numerous design awards for its edgy fashion-forward handbags and leatherwoods. It is known for its luxurious leather, signature hardware and flattering silhouettes. Fairen Del is offering a 15% discount for all Hammitt LA bags and accessory purchases through the weekend. Refreshments served, gifts and drawing opportunities, free parking.

Halloween events

 San Dieguito County Park’s Fall Festival: The Fall Festival at San Dieguito County Park will be held on Saturday, Oct. 26 from noon to 2 p.m. Wear your costume and enjoy activities like sack races, face painting and even a pumpkin seed spitting contest. San Dieguito County Park is located at 1628 Lomas Santa Fe Drive. Parking is $3.

 Muttropolis Howl-O-Ween Parade: The popular annual Halloween Muttropolis Howl-O-Ween Parade and Costume Contest will be held on Sunday, Oct. 27 at 10:30 a.m. The costume contest begins at 11 a.m. where special guest judges will determine who will win categories such as best overall, funniest and best dynamic duo. A parade down Cedros Avenue will start at noon. There will be a photo booth and other surprise treats. Muttropolis is located at 227 South Cedros Avenue.

 Village at PHR Trick or Treat: Bring the whole family to collect sweets and treats at The Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch on Sunday, Oct. 27 from 3-5 p.m. Roam the shops while listening to live music by Justin Froese at The Village Square and capture the special day with the help of Keane Studios, which will be providing complimentary photos of trick-or-treaters. The Village is located at 13490 Pacific Highlands Ranch Parkway.

 Solana Beach Trick or Treat: On Halloween, Oct. 31 Solana Beach Towne Center and Lomas Santa Fe Plaza will host trick or treating from 3-5 p.m. The event features treats, balloons and a Hullabaloo concert will be held at 4 p.m. neat Vons and Pizza Nova. Pick up free treat bags at SDCCU in the Towne Center and Union Bank in the Plaza. Bring a can of food to support the San Diego Food Bank. Both centers are located on Lomas Santa Fe Drive.

 Halloween at Piazza Carmel: Piazza Carmel in Carmel Valley will host family-friendly trick or treating on Sunday, Oct. 27 from 12-3 p.m. Activities include trick or treat bag decorating, carnival games and more. The shopping center is located at 3810 Valley Centre Drive.

 Del Mar Plaza Halloween Treats and Sweets: Bring your little ghosts and goblins for a morning of Halloween fun at Del Mar Plaza on Oct. 31. A special performance from Hullabaloo takes place from 11 to 11:45 a.m., followed by the opportunity to trick or treat at Del Mar Plaza’s shops. Older kids are welcome to participate throughout the afternoon and into the evening. 1555 Camino Del Mar.

 Saturday, Oct. 26 : Doggies on the Deck: Howl-O-Ween: In partnership with Kahoots, Del Mar Plaza invites you and your dog to Doggies on the Deck: Howl-O-Ween. The event will be held Saturday, Oct. 26 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. as the ocean view deck is transformed into a dog-lover’s wonderland. There will be a variety of food and treat vendors, as well as a doggie Halloween costume contest. This is a free event.

 Sunday, Oct. 27: Halloween Movie Night: Bring your blankets and chairs to the ocean view deck of Del Mar Plaza for a special screening of “Hocus Pocus.” The event takes place Sunday, Oct. 27 from 6:30-9 p.m. This is a free event.

 Halloween at Del Mar Highlands Town Center: Del Mar Highlands Town Center will have trick or treating around the center on Halloween Oct. 31 from 4-6 p.m. with candy and stickers handed out by tenants. There will be Halloween restaurant specials and a Cinepolis ticket giveaway. 12925 El Camino Real.

 Scream Zone: San Diego County’s largest haunted experience, The Scream Zone, continues Sundays through Thursdays 7-11 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 7 p.m.-midnight at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. Haunted favorites include the House of Horror, the dizzying Chamber and the Haunted Hayride. For tickets visit thescreamzone.com

Adult costume party at En Fuego

An adult Costume Party open to the public will be held Friday, Oct. 25, from 7 p.m. - 1 a.m. at En Fuego Cantina & Grill: 1342 Camino del Mar, Del Mar, 92014. (858) 792-6551. Adults-21 and over. Costumes requested as there is a costume contest. This is Kirk Webster’s 20th Annual Spooktacular Halloween Party. Before 8 p.m. there’s a $10 cash at the door entry fee, and after 8pm it’s $20 cash. The event includes DJ, dancing, complimentary CaliFino tequila tasting. Costume contest prizes. No host bar. Food for purchase is available in the downstairs bar area.

Haunted’ Fun at Birch Aquarium

Meet the creeps of the deep and get hands-on for Birch Aquarium at Scripps Institution of Oceanography’s 20th annual Haunted Aquarium: Sea Monster Mash, 6-9 p.m. Oct. 25-27. Guests will experience eerie and unusual organisms, see a super-sized squid dissection, create their own seaweed slime to take home, and party to live music. Costumes are encouraged, especially with an ocean science theme. Discounted presale tickets are $25; Birch Aquarium members $20. Tickets at the door: $30. Ages 2 and under attend free, 2300 Expedition Way, La Jolla. (858) 534-3474. aquarium.ucsd.edu

Savor & Style fashion show luncheon

A Savor & Style fashion show luncheon will be held Tuesday, Nov. 12 at Rancho Valencia Resort. Reserve a seat or full table. Start time noon. Presented by Sheridan Boutique with a 10% discount off all purchases this day. Reservations 858-759-6216.

Free workshop on the impact of cancer on couples

A free 4-hour workshop on the impact of cancer on the couples’ relationship and ways to minimize the challenge will be offered at Moores Cancer Center in La Jolla, on Nov. 23 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. This workshop is open to couples being treated anywhere. Registration is open at holdmetightevents.com. Please share this workshop with couples who are struggling with cancer.

Rollin’ From The Heart

Rollin’ From The Heart (RFTH), a nonprofit that strives to empower and improve the lives of young people through outdoor activities including skateboarding, surfing and camping, will host the 5th annual Art & Music fundraising event from 5-9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8 at the Encinitas Community Center. rollinfromtheheart.org

Solutions for Change anniversary celebration

Solutions for Change celebrates two decades of transforming the lives of homeless families at a 20th anniversary celebration dinner Saturday, Nov. 9 at 6:30 p.m. at the St. Mark Golf Club at 1750 San Pablo Drive in San Marcos. The event will feature a gourmet dinner, silent auction, entertainment and dancing, along with a surprise appearance and an announcement that national and regional poverty reform leaders say could fundamentally change the way we see and act on homelessness.

The 20th Anniversary celebration brings together 300-plus Solutions for Change friends, supporters, and community leaders to recognize Solutions’ two decades of accomplishments. Since 1999, Solutions for Change has helped 1,000 families, including 2,500 children find their way to permanent self-sufficiency. Tickets and sponsorship opportunities for the event are in high demand but still available. Visit www.solutionsforchange.org or call (760) 295-6013.

Cinderella’s Attic: Throwback to Prom charity event

The Cinderella’s Attic Annual Throwback to Prom charity event will be held Nov. 2, 6:30 p.m.-11 p.m. at Morgan Run Club & Resort. The Cinderella’s Attic Annual Throwback to Prom fundraiser helps fund Cinderella’s Attic operations for the entire year so that it can positively impact lives of 300 young kids, build confidence, create smiles and help them afford the formal wear for impressionable events such as prom. The fundraiser will feature a dinner, silent auction, casino play and music, including entertainment from the one and only Elvis. For tickets, visit www.cinderellasattic.org

Crystal Ball Gala

The 21st Annual Crystal Ball Gala takes place Sunday, Nov. 9, 6-8 p.m. at Fairbanks Ranch Country Club. Since 1999, the Crystal Ball Gala has been an annual gala that has raised substantial funds to help Casa Kids look into their own crystal ball and see a brighter future. This event is Casa de Amparo’s largest and highest profile fundraising event and all proceeds will directly benefit Casa de Amparo’s programs which treat and prevent child abuse and neglect. The evening will include a lavish cocktail reception, gourmet dinner by Pamplemousse Grille, music and entertainment by The Kicks and one-of-a-kind live auction items including an exclusive 3-night stay at the at the posh Golden Door Luxury Wellness Resort & Spa in San Marcos. Visit casadeamparo.org

Music events

 The Jazz at TSRI fall series continues with Anthony Wilson Quartet performing “Songs and Photographs,” 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. Guitarist and composer Anthony Wilson is known for a body of work that moves fluidly across genres. The Auditorium at The Scripps Research Institute, 10620 John Jay Hopkins Drive, La Jolla. $35-$40. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org

 The Salk Institute’s seventh “Salk Science & Music Series” brings together performances by some of the finest instrumentalists in the world of classical music in addition to talks about the latest discoveries by the Institute’s world-renowned scientists. See Fei-Fei Dong with Gerald Shadel, 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3. Conrad T. Prebys Auditorium, 10010 North Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla, on the The Salk Institute for Biological Studies campus. $60-$220. music.salk.edu

 La Jolla Symphony & Chorus’ 2019-2020 season opener includes something well known, Gioachino Rossini’s “William Tell Overture,” as well as other not as familiar, but highly regarded pieces: Florence Price’s “First Violin Concerto” and Béla Bartók’s “Concerto for Orchestra.” See it 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3 at Mandeville Auditorium, UC San Diego campus, 9500 Gilman Drive. (858) 534-4637. lajollasymphony.com

Art lecture series

Join art historian Victoria Martino for a celebratory five-week lecture series, “Matisse, Le Magnifique!” illuminating the life and works of Henri Matisse. It kicks off Tuesday, Oct. 29 at Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, 1008 Wall St., La Jolla, and continues Tuesdays, Nov. 5, 12, 19, 26. All lectures begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $60-$85 series, $14-$19 individual. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org

Challenge Walk MS: Southern California

From Nov. 8-10, National Multiple Sclerosis Society will host its 17th annual Challenge Walk MS: Southern California, a three-day 50-mile coastal fundraising walk from Oceanside to Coronado to rally around a cure for multiple sclerosis (MS). The endurance event is expected to bring together 200 people from across the West Coast and aims to raise more than $600,000 for research to stop disease progression, and provide programs and services that enable the nearly 1 million people living with MS in the United States to live their best lives. Walkers take off at 8:30 a.m. on Friday; Opening Ceremony begins at 8 a.m. Day 1 Start Line: Tyson St. Park in Oceanside (S. Pacific Street & Tyson Street). Day 3 Finish Line: Tidelands Park in Coronado (2000 Mullinex Drive, Coronado.) For more information, visit nationalMSsociety.org

San Diego Jr. Theatre: ‘School of Rock’

San Diego Junior Theatre will present “School of Rock” Oct. 25-Nov. 3. Based on the hit movie, “School of Rock” is the story of wannabe rock star Dewey Finn, who poses as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school. When he discovers his students’ musical talents, he enlists them to form a rock group and conquer the Battle of the Bands. Junior Theatre productions are performed in Balboa Park’s Casa del Prado Theatre, at the corner of Old Globe Way and Village Place. Tickets: $14-$16; discounts available for seniors, military and season subscribers. For tickets, call 619-239-8355 or visit juniortheatre.com

North Coast Rep: ‘The Sunshine Boys’

“The Sunshine Boys” showcases the late Neil Simon’s brilliant ear for sidesplitting dialogue and his sharp eye for physical comedy. Yet beneath the raucous laughter are two vulnerable people struggling to make sense of their lives. North Coast Repertory Theatre will present “The Sunshine Boys” Oct. 23-Nov. 17. Call 858-481-1055 or visit northcoastrep.org.

Revive Our Roots: Nosh, Explore and Connect

Berry Good Food and Coastal Roots Farm have partnered to present a collaborative Sunday afternoon experience on the farm where guests are invited to nosh, explore and connect. Guests may sample delicious creations and interactive tasting stations with San Diego chefs known for sustainable sourcing, along with learning about beekeeping, permaculture, fermentation, zero waste and more at various interactive education stations. This event will take place 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27 at Coastal Roots Farm, 441 Saxony Road. Cost: $95. coastalrootsfarm.org