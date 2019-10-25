FACE’s 8th dog-friendly golf tournament to be held Nov. 4

On Monday, Nov. 4, golfers and their furry friends will tee off for the Foundation for Animal Care and Education’s (FACE) annual Golf Tournament benefiting San Diego pets in need of life-saving veterinary care. Held at the picturesque Lomas Santa Fe Country Club in Solana Beach, all golfers are invited to putt for pets.

In celebration of our four-legged friends, this one-of-a-kind event allows golfers to bring their dogs on the course to enjoy a day of fun while saving pets and helping families. The day will be kicked off with a pet parade, featuring the players’ plaid and argyle-laden pooches. All are invited to show off their pet’s golf-themed outfit for a chance to win a fantastic prize – a custom look-alike plush of their pet. The dogs will also be able to show off their best tricks, with prizes being awarded to the two most impressive pups.

Following the tournament, guests will meet FACE’s guests of honor, Molly – a registered therapy dog – and her blind and partially blind “mom,” Wendy. Molly developed a hernia this past July which if left untreated would prove to be fatal. On a fixed income and with medical bills piling up, Wendy couldn’t afford her beloved pup’s surgery. Thankfully, FACE was able to step in and provide funds for Molly’s life-saving treatment. After meeting Wendy and Molly, guests will watch the premiere of an inspiring video about these two best friends and the impact that FACE Foundation has on the San Diego animal community.

Special VIP guest MLB legend Fred Lynn will be in attendance, along with wife Natalie, who are dedicated supporters of FACE’s mission. With delicious food and drinks, hole-in-one prizes, and other fun activities, this incredible event is not to be missed.

Tickets are also available to non-golfers who would like to enjoy the post-tournament events, including a dinner reception, live auction, and an awards ceremony. This year’s auctioneer is local celebrity Sports Director Ben Higgins, who will be auctioning off packages including a luxury New York getaway, a whale watching cruise on a beautiful yacht in Newport Beach, and other one-of-a-kind experiences. FACE’s Executive Director Danae Davis says, “FACE’s Golf Tournament allows you to give back while having fun: a win-win! All proceeds will benefit pets in need, as our expenses are generously underwritten. We thank our supporters for helping to make our tournament a success for the animals.”

FACE’s 2018 Golf Tournament raised over $163,000 for pets facing “economic euthanasia.” Major event sponsors for this year’s tournament include Evolve Physical Therapy, WestCoast Hooters, Carlsbad Golf Center, and the Robb family. Registration for the 2019 event is available online at www.face4pets.org.

Those looking for information about making a tax-deductible donation can call (858) 450-3223 or email events@face4pets.org.

