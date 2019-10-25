Copyright © 2019, Del Mar Times
Local youth to perform in JCompany production of Disney’s ‘My Son Pinocchio Jr.’

Cast members of “My Son Pinocchio Jr.”
Oct. 25, 2019
JCompany will present Disney’s “My Son Pinocchio Jr.” Nov. 2-17 at the Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center, David & Dorothea Garfield Theatre in La Jolla.

Join Geppetto, Pinocchio, the Blue Fairy, and the rest of Disney’s My Son Pinocchio Jr. cast in the musical adventure of a lifetime. Come see local kids sing and dance their hearts out. Family members of all ages will enjoy this performance with its lively cast and musical favorites such as “When You Wish Upon A Star” and “I’ve Got No Strings.” Its meaningful theme will warm hearts as it focuses on the importance of honesty, bravery, understanding and selflessness.

JCompany’s Artistic Director, Joey Landwehr, explains, “It’s a story about the true meaning of family relationships. In the original, the story was focused on Pinocchio’s perspective, so it’s interesting because in this version we share the story through the lens of Geppetto. Families in the audience will cherish this relatable musical with their children.”

Showtimes are 8 p.m. on Saturdays and noon and 2:30 p.m. on Sundays.

Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center, David & Dorothea Garfield Theatre is located at 4126 Executive Drive, La Jolla. For tickets and more information, visit www.sdcjc.org/garfield/boxoffice.aspx

