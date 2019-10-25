New ‘A Cornucopia of Art’ exhibit at Del Mar Art Center Gallery

The artists of Del Mar Art Center Gallery will present “A Cornucopia of Art” for the month of November. True to the theme of the exhibit, an abundance of art will be on view and for sale at the gallery, including smaller and more affordable art suitable for holiday gift-giving.

A reception to meet the artists will be held at the DMAC Gallery on Thursday, Nov. 7 from 6 - 8 p.m. The reception is open to the public, who are encouraged to bring family and friends. During the course of the evening an artist will demonstrate their specific artistry on-site, providing visitors with a first-hand learning experience.

Del Mar Art Center has been active in the Del Mar community for 19 years. The gallery, which currently features over two dozen artists, is located at 1101-AA Camino Del Mar, Del Mar, 92014. It is across the street from the Del Mar Civic Center which conveniently offers free parking. Winter hours are 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

The DMAC Gallery is a nonprofit organization whose artists are committed to contributing to charitable organizations and to helping the community. DMAC continues to promote art appreciation and to foster an environment where art and the art community can flourish.

Advertisement

For questions, call the Del Mar Art Center Gallery at (858) 280-1244.

