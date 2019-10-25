Solana Beach Civic and Historical Society’s 67th annual Holiday Boutique returns Nov. 9

On Saturday, Nov. 9, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., the Solana Beach Civic and Historical Society will hold its 67th Holiday Boutique at La Colonia Community Center (715 Valley Avenue, Solana Beach). Come early for the best selection of artistic and creative hand-crafted items for all of your gift giving and decorating needs.

Admission is free and free coffee and tea will be brewing. Buy something delicious from the bake sale and enjoy it outside on the patio while you visit with friends and neighbors. A wide selection of baked goods and special treats will be available for purchase.

Profits from the Holiday Boutique are used to support beautification projects for the City of Solana Beach, scholarships for graduating seniors from local schools, the third grade historical hands-on program at the Historical Society’s museum, and more.

For information, call Pam Dalton, 858-755-8574 or Phyllis Schwartzlose, 858-755-4088.

