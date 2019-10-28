Enjoy a ‘Taste of the Village’ and benefit Canyon Crest Academy Nov. 3

Follow your taste buds on a tour of the Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch while giving back to Canyon Crest Academy at the 3rd annual Taste of the Village on Sunday, Nov. 3 from 2-5 p.m. Hosted by the Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch and the Canyon Crest Academy Foundation, this afternoon event will satisfy your inner foodie while supporting a local public school.

Mingle with members of the community and sample delicious food from participating Village restaurants: Amici’s, Baked Bear, Breakfast Republic, Fresh Brothers, Luna Grill, Madero’s, Pacific Social (formerly Westroot), Starbucks, Vitalitytap, Wokou.

In addition, many retailers will donate 10% of all purchases made at Taste of the Village back to Canyon Crest Academy. These shops include Title Nine, Fleet Feet, Tre Boutique, ReVive, Mabel’s, Moment Bicycles and Keane Portraits. Some retailers will even be offering discounts that day.

Events like Taste of the Village assist the CCA Foundation in providing strategic funding directly where it is needed at the school, while providing the community a delicious and delightful fall afternoon with friends and family.

Your $25 advance-purchase ticket also includes live entertainment featuring student musicians and singers from Canyon Crest Academy’s Envision program. One-hundred percent of ticket proceeds benefit CCA, and you can specify which athletics, Envision or STEM program receives your monies.

Purchase your tickets today at canyoncrestfoundation.org. Tickets are $25 until 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, and will be $30 at the door on the day of the event. The Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch is located at 13490 Pacific Highlands Ranch Pkwy, San Diego, CA 92130. Visit phrvillage.com.

The Canyon Crest Academy Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization providing fantastic opportunities across academics, athletics, and the arts, and creating an environment where students can thrive. You can donate online at www.canyoncrestfoundation.org.

