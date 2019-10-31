Event briefs: Oct. 31

The Good Earth/Great Chefs series presents accomplished author Nov. 2 at The Chino Farm

The Good Earth / Great Chefs series and The Chino Farm will welcome longtime friend, author and executive director of Aspen Words Adrienne Brodeur for the West Coast release of her celebrated memoir “Wild Game: My Mother, Her Lover, and Me.”

The event will be held Saturday, Nov. 2, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. at The Chino Farm: 6123 Calzada del Bosque, Rancho Santa Fe, 92091.

The community is invited to attend a reading, book signing and party with the author. This debut memoir tops the list of multiple booksellers fall book previews such as Book of the Month Club pick, NPR on Point, People Magazine, EW, BuzzFeed, etc.

On a hot July night on Cape Cod when Adrienne was 14, her mother, Malabar, woke her at midnight with five simple words that would set the course of both of their lives for years to come: Ben Souther just kissed me.

Adrienne instantly became her mother’s confidante and helpmate, blossoming in the sudden light of her attention, and from then on, Malabar came to rely on her daughter to help orchestrate what would become an epic affair with her husband’s closest friend. The affair would have calamitous consequences for everyone involved, impacting Adrienne’s life in profound ways, driving her into a precarious marriage of her own, and then into a deep depression. Only years later will she find the strength to embrace her life—and her mother—on her own terms. This memoir bring a bonus of some extraordinary food writing, as her mother was a cookbook author who was also skilled at using food in the art of seduction.

Adrienne began her career in publishing as the co-founder, along with filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola, of the fiction magazine Zoetrope: All-Story, which won the National Magazine Award for Best Fiction three times and launched the careers of many writers. She was a book editor at Houghton Mifflin Harcourt for many years and, currently, she is the executive director of Aspen Words, a program of The Aspen Institute. She has published essays in The New York Times.

Tickets are not required, and admission is free (rain or shine). The author will only sign books purchased at the event or pre-ordered here: squareup.com/store/goodearthgreatchefs.

Pre-orders are highly recommended. The Vegetable Shop will be open all day.

For more information, visit goodearthgreatchefs.com and adriennebrodeur.com.

Expert to speak on ‘Here Comes 5G’ in Del Mar

Join the Del Mar Foundation’s DMFTalk “Here Comes 5G” by Sudeepto Roy, a wireless industry leader. His presentation is Tuesday, Nov. 5, 6 p.m.-8 p.m. at the Del Mar Powerhouse Community Center. Sudeepto will speak on how 5G technology will change the world. This event is free and light refreshments will be served. Reservations are required and can be made at delmarfoundation.org

Solana Beach Civic and Historical Society Holiday Boutique

On Saturday, Nov. 9, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., the Solana Beach Civic and Historical Society will hold its 67th Holiday Boutique at La Colonia Community Center (715 Valley Avenue, Solana Beach). Come early for the best selection of artistic and creative hand-crafted items for all of your gift giving and decorating needs. Admission is free and free coffee and tea will be brewing. Buy something delicious from the bake sale and enjoy it outside on the patio while you visit with friends and neighbors. A wide selection of baked goods and special treats will be available for purchase.

Profits from the Holiday Boutique are used to support beautification projects for the City of Solana Beach, scholarships for graduating seniors from local schools, the third grade historical hands-on program at the Historical Society’s museum. For information, call Pam Dalton, 858-755-8574 or Phyllis Schwartzlose, 858-755-4088.

‘How to stay safe in the hospital’ discussion

A talk on the dangers of a stay in the hospital, and tips for remedies, will be presented Nov. 12 by Trisha Torrey, founder and director of the nationwide Alliance of Professional Healthcare Advocates. The public is invited to attend the 3:30 p.m. presentation on healthy aging sponsored by Del Mar Community Connections in Town Hall at Del Mar Civic Center, 1050 Camino Del Mar. Torrey has written six books for patients and their advocates and has appeared on “Today,” MSNBC, Fox, CNN, and NPR. Reservations for the free talk can be made by calling (858) 792-7565 or e-mail dmcc@dmcc.cc

Coffee with County Supervisor Gaspar

San Diego County Supervisor Kristin Gaspar, in partnership with the Solana Beach Chamber of Commerce, will be hosting a free, casual morning coffee event Tuesday, Nov. 5, 9 a.m., at Fletcher Cove Community Center to discuss economic opportunities in the county. Enjoy a 1-on-1 conversation with Supervisor Gaspar and see about what grants could be available to you, your business, or organization. Come for the conversation and coffee, leave with great resources. Fletcher Cove Community Center is located at 133 Pacific Ave., Solana Beach. RSVPs can be made to kristin.gaspar@sdcounty.ca.gov

Rollin’ From The Heart ‘Art & Music’ fundraiser

Rollin’ From The Heart (RFTH), a nonprofit that strives to empower and improve the lives of young people through outdoor activities including skateboarding, surfing and camping, will host the 5th annual Art & Music fundraising event from 5-9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8 at the Encinitas Community Center. The family-friendly event will feature live music, raffle opportunities, live-art demonstrations, local art auction, light appetizers, beer, wine and other refreshments. Admission is free. rollinfromtheheart.org/get-involved

Sea Biscuit Del Mar Winter Preview event

Sea Biscuit Del Mar, the upscale women’s boutique located in Del Mar Plaza, will hold its Winter Preview event on Nov. 7. Sea Biscuit Del Mar is a unique retail shop for women in San Diego, offering a carefully curated selection of women’s clothing and gifts. Free and open to the public, this celebration of style will give guests the opportunity to check out the boutique’s selection of winter apparel while enjoying music, a makeup pop-in-shop by Trish McEvoy and catering from neighboring restaurant Pacifica Del Mar.

The Winter Preview event will be held Thursday, Nov. 7, at Sea Biscuit Del Mar in Del Mar Plaza from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Stylists will be on hand during the event to help attendees best prepare for the upcoming holiday season. Guests will also have the chance to win amazing raffles all night long. seabiscuitdelmar.com

Holiday Extravaganza Street Fair in RSF

On Saturday, Nov. 16, the Rotary Club of Rancho Santa Fe is holding its inaugural Holiday Extravaganza Street Fair. The heart of Rancho Santa Fe Village will be transformed into a festive outdoor marketplace with more than 30 vendors, food and music. There will be something for every age, including photos with Santa. Proceeds will benefit RSF Rotary’s Angel Giving Tree Program to help brighten the holidays for children in need. Come join the fun on Nov. 16, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Via Santa Fe between Paseo Delicias and La Flecha. For more information, e-mail nwiberg52@gmail.com

VIP Cigar, Casino & Cocktail Party

The Carmel Valley Cigar Club is presenting its second annual VIP Cigar, Casino & Cocktail Party on Friday, Nov. 8 at Club M at the Fairmount Grand Del Mar Hotel. The event benefiting the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation will include cigars, great food, casino games, live music and celebrity guests from 7-11 p.m. For tickets, visit tinyurl.com/y35o4p8w. For more information contact (858)352-8604 or contact@carmelvalleycigarclub.com

Savor & Style fashion show luncheon

A Savor & Style fashion show luncheon will be held Tuesday, Nov. 12 at Rancho Valencia Resort. Reserve a seat or full table. Start time noon. Presented by Sheridan Boutique with a 10% discount off all purchases this day. Reservations 858-759-6216.

Beatles vs. Stones returns to Belly Up

The two greatest rock ‘n’ roll bands of all time face off as the Belly Up host tributes to the Beatles and the Rolling Stones. Renowned tribute bands Abbey Road and Jumping Jack Flash engage in a musical showdown of the hits. Beatles vs. Stones — A Musical Showdown comes to the Belly Up Tavern on Friday, Nov. 15 at 9 p.m. Tickets are $21/$23 and may be purchased at (858) 481-8140, bellyup.com or the Belly Up Box Office. The show is 21+. The Belly Up is located at 143 S. Cedros Ave., Solana Beach.

Blood drive in Solana Beach

Clayton’s Family & Friends in Solana Beach is hosting a blood drive in partnership with the San Diego Blood Bank Friday, Nov. 8, from 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at 120 Stevens Avenue, Solana Beach, 92075 - Solana Beach Presbyterian Church parking lot. Anyone 17 and older, who weighs at least 114 pounds and is in good health may be eligible to donate blood. A good meal and plenty of fluids are recommended prior to donation. All donors must show picture identification. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment to donate, but walk-ins are welcome. To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-469-7322 or visit sandiegobloodbank.org

Clevenger Canyon graffiti removal

Join the San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy and Allied Climbers of San Diego as they remove graffiti from Clevenger Canyon North Preserve on Saturday, Nov. 2, 9 a.m.-noon. Gloves, tools and water will be provided. Parking available at 18379-18499 San Pasqual Valley Road, Ramona. All ages welcome with waiver. To RSVP and to receive waivers, contact Jonathan Appelbaum, SDRVC Conservation manager, jonathan@sdrvc.org, (858) 344-6654.

The Nativity School Christmas Boutique

It’s that time of the year! The Nativity School in Rancho Santa Fe is gearing up for its annual Christmas Boutique scheduled to take place on Thursday, Nov. 7, from 8 a.m. -5 p.m. The Nativity choir will bring holiday cheer to this amazing event. Nativity uses all proceeds from the Christmas Boutique towards enrichment programs for the children. Join the event and spread some holiday cheer while shopping for your gifts as Christmas draws near. Location: The Nativity School, 6309 El Apajo, Rancho Santa Fe.

Family Care Fair event

The Inlight Institute will hold its Care Fair event Sunday, Nov. 3, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Flower Hill Promenade, 2720 Via De La Valle, Del Mar, 92014. The Care Fair is a chance for families to explore a variety of nonprofit organizations, and for kids to learn about different causes affecting the community through age-appropriate activities and conversations.

The fair-style event allows kids to learn the concept of philanthropy and discover cause-driven passions through interactive engagement at different stations. After exploring all the nonprofits and learning about their missions, children will be able to pick one they love to advocate for through their voice, entrepreneurship and kindness.

This will be a fun-filled family event that in addition to the youth nonprofit experience, will include a live interactive band, hula-hooping and dance party, professional athlete meet & greet, mindful yoga session, book reading and puppet show. Registration is free. For more information, visit inlightinstitute.org/care-fair

LITVAKdance Fall 2019 Concert runs Nov. 2-3

The LITVAKdance Fall 2019 Concert will be held at San Dieguito Academy Nov. 2 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Nov. 3 at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Six core female company dancers are joined by eight guest performers (four men and four women) in new works by artistic director Sadie Weinberg, guest choreographers, Joshual Manculich (Texas), Khalmla Somphanh (Encinitas) and Chuck Wilt (NYC), alongside audience favorite from Litvakdance’s summer 2019 concert by company dancer María José Castillo. Special collaboration with local Encinitas band Montalban Quintet. For tickets, visit litvakdance.org or e-mail sadie@litvakdance.org. San Dieguito Academy is at 800 Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas.

There’s Music in the Air

 La Jolla Symphony & Chorus’ season opener includes Gioachino Rossini’s “William Tell Overture,” Florence Price’s “First Violin Concerto” and Béla Bartók’s “Concerto for Orchestra,” 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3 at Mandeville Auditorium, UC San Diego campus, 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. Tickets: $18-$39. (858) 534-4637. lajollasymphony.com

 Peter Sprague, Tripp Sprague and Fred Benedetti will perform in “Blurring the Edges,” a program of contemporary jazz blurring the lines of classical and popular music, 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2 at Mount Soledad Presbyterian Church, 6551 Soledad Mountain Road, La Jolla. Tickets $5-$10 at the door. (858) 248-9300.

 The Jazz at TSRI fall series continues with Anthony Wilson Quartet in “Songs and Photographs,” 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2 at The Auditorium at The Scripps Research Institute, 10620 John Jay Hopkins Drive, La Jolla. Guitarist and composer Anthony Wilson is known for a body of work that moves fluidly across genres. Tickets: $35-$40. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org

 The Salk Institute’s seventh “Salk Science & Music Series” brings together performances by some of the finest instrumentalists in the world of classical music, in addition to talks about the latest discoveries by the Institute’s world-renowned scientists. See pianist Fei-Fei Dong with Gerald Shadel, professor and researcher at Salk’s Molecular and Cell Biology Laboratory, 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3. Conrad Prebys Auditorium, 10010 North Torrey Pines Road. Tickets: From $60. music.salk.edu

 Recognized for their trademark blend of 1960s Cambodian pop and psychedelic rock, Dengue Fever performs 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5 at UC San Diego’s Price Center Ballroom, 9500 Gilman Drive (at Library Walk), La Jolla. $25. This presentation is in partnership with the La Jolla Playhouse production of “Cambodian Rock Band” (onstage Nov. 12-Dec. 15), which features the music of Dengue Fever. (858) 534-8497. artpower.ucsd.edu

 After a well-received first year, San Diego Baroque, in partnership with St. James-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, presents another season of “Bach’s Lunch Concerts, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6 at St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 743 Prospect St. La Jolla/ Free. sdbaroque.com

 The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library’s acoustic evenings concludes with Tim Flannery, The Jefferson Jay Band and Trails and Rails, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8 at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. Tickets: $12-$17. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org/acoustics

Cultural Exploration Through Art

 An opening reception for Finnish/American Artist Tarmo Watia’s painting exhibition “Cross Colored Culture” is 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1 at Pannikin Coffee & Tea’s La Jolla location, 7467 Girard Ave. Exhibit will hang the full month of November. (858) 204-5159.

 Los Angeles-based artist Rodney McMillian is the featured speaker at the annual Russell Lecture, presented by UC San Diego and the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, Price Center Theater at UC San Diego, 9500 Gilman Drive (at Library Walk), La Jolla. From video and painting to installation and performance, McMillian’s art addresses the African-American experience while examining race, gender and class in a broader political context. Tickets: $15. mcasd.org

Stand-up Comedy

Dave Chappelle protégé and HBO’s Def Comedy Jam alumnus Donnell Rawlings performs five shows at La Jolla Comedy Store: 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1; 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2; and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, 916 Pearl St., La Jolla. $20. thecomedystore.com/la-jolla

Worth a Drive

 Photos from the 1920s to today will fill Museum of Photographic Art’s walls and allow visitors to participate in visual learning and experience the power of photography, through Feb. 17, 2020. Participating artists include: Brett Weston, Alexander Rodchenko, Andre Kertesz, Joan Myers, Mark Klett, Robbert Flick, David Levinthal and Troi Anderson among others, 1649 El Prado in Balboa Park, San Diego. (619) 238-7559. mopa.org

 Two of San Diego’s most celebrated organizations will come together when San Diego Symphony’s new music director, Rafael Payare, leads the 82-member orchestra’s performance of classical music favorites in a “Concert for San Diego,” 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 at Petco Park, 100 Park Blvd., downtown San Diego. Free. Blankets for sitting (but no chairs) are recommended. sandiegosymphony.org/concert-for-san-diego

 The Hausmann Quartet concludes its Haydn Voyages: Music at the Maritime concert with “Frog and Hair,” 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10. Quirky miniatures by Andrew Norman and Igor Stravinsky go along with two of Haydn’s best-loved works, his so-called “Frog” and “Lark” Quartets. The Maritime Museum of San Diego, 1492 North Harbor Drive, downtown San Diego. Tickets $25. sdmaritime.org

Free workshop on the impact of cancer on couples

A free 4-hour workshop on the impact of cancer on the couples’ relationship and ways to minimize the challenge will be offered at Moores Cancer Center in La Jolla, on Nov. 23 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. This workshop is open to couples being treated anywhere. Registration is open at holdmetightevents.com. Please share this workshop with couples who are struggling with cancer.

Solutions for Change anniversary celebration

Solutions for Change celebrates two decades of transforming the lives of homeless families at a 20th anniversary celebration dinner Saturday, Nov. 9 at 6:30 p.m. at the St. Mark Golf Club at 1750 San Pablo Drive in San Marcos. The event will feature a gourmet dinner, silent auction, entertainment and dancing, along with a surprise appearance and an announcement that national and regional poverty reform leaders say could fundamentally change the way we see and act on homelessness.

The 20th Anniversary celebration brings together 300-plus Solutions for Change friends, supporters, and community leaders to recognize Solutions’ two decades of accomplishments. Since 1999, Solutions for Change has helped 1,000 families, including 2,500 children find their way to permanent self-sufficiency. Tickets and sponsorship opportunities for the event are in high demand but still available. Visit www.solutionsforchange.org or call (760) 295-6013.

Cinderella’s Attic: Throwback to Prom charity event

The Cinderella’s Attic Annual Throwback to Prom charity event will be held Nov. 2, 6:30 p.m.-11 p.m. at Morgan Run Club & Resort. The Cinderella’s Attic Annual Throwback to Prom fundraiser helps fund Cinderella’s Attic operations for the entire year so that it can positively impact lives of 300 young kids, build confidence, create smiles and help them afford the formal wear for impressionable events such as prom. The fundraiser will feature a dinner, silent auction, casino play and music, including entertainment from the one and only Elvis. For tickets, visit www.cinderellasattic.org

Crystal Ball Gala

The 21st Annual Crystal Ball Gala takes place Sunday, Nov. 9, 6-8 p.m. at Fairbanks Ranch Country Club. Since 1999, the Crystal Ball Gala has been an annual gala that has raised substantial funds to help Casa Kids look into their own crystal ball and see a brighter future. This event is Casa de Amparo’s largest and highest profile fundraising event and all proceeds will directly benefit Casa de Amparo’s programs which treat and prevent child abuse and neglect. The evening will include a lavish cocktail reception, gourmet dinner by Pamplemousse Grille, music and entertainment by The Kicks and one-of-a-kind live auction items including an exclusive 3-night stay at the at the posh Golden Door Luxury Wellness Resort & Spa in San Marcos. Visit casadeamparo.org

Challenge Walk MS: Southern California

From Nov. 8-10, National Multiple Sclerosis Society will host its 17th annual Challenge Walk MS: Southern California, a three-day 50-mile coastal fundraising walk from Oceanside to Coronado to rally around a cure for multiple sclerosis (MS). The endurance event is expected to bring together 200 people from across the West Coast and aims to raise more than $600,000 for research to stop disease progression, and provide programs and services that enable the nearly 1 million people living with MS in the United States to live their best lives. Walkers take off at 8:30 a.m. on Friday; Opening Ceremony begins at 8 a.m. Day 1 Start Line: Tyson St. Park in Oceanside (S. Pacific Street & Tyson Street). Day 3 Finish Line: Tidelands Park in Coronado (2000 Mullinex Drive, Coronado.) For more information, visit nationalMSsociety.org