Event briefs: Nov. 7

Carmel Valley Library Family Concert Series presents accomplished violinist Nov. 13

The Carmel Valley Library Concert Series presents 16-year-old virtuoso violinist Sara Maxman on Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 6:45 p.m. She will perform a 45-minute program accompanied by pianist Yulia Atoyan of music by Beethoven, Vieuxtemps, Barkauskas, and Grieg.

As a soloist, Maxman has toured China in a 10-concert tour with the renowned Celestrings ensemble and was a prize winner of the Shanghai TV Talent Show. Locally, she was awarded first place in the Helen B. Goodlin competition and has appeared as soloist with the San Diego Youth Symphony. Also a leader in music, Maxman has established the “Let Music Speak” Youth Music Club, an organization that inspires people through music.

Concerts are free and open to the public. For more information call (858) 552-1668.

Advertisement

The Carmel Valley Library is located at 3919 Townsgate Drive, San Diego 92130.

Solana Beach Civic and Historical Society Holiday Boutique

On Saturday, Nov. 9, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., the Solana Beach Civic and Historical Society will hold its 67th Holiday Boutique at La Colonia Community Center (715 Valley Ave., Solana Beach). Come early for the best selection of artistic and creative hand-crafted items for all of your gift giving and decorating needs. Admission is free and free coffee and tea will be brewing. Buy something delicious from the bake sale and enjoy it outside on the patio while you visit with friends and neighbors. A wide selection of baked goods and special treats will be available for purchase.

Profits from the Holiday Boutique are used to support beautification projects for the City of Solana Beach, scholarships for graduating seniors from local schools, the third grade historical hands-on program at the Historical Society’s museum. For information, call Pam Dalton, 858-755-8574 or Phyllis Schwartzlose, 858-755-4088.

Advertisement

Veterans Day ceremony to be held in Solana Beach Nov. 11

The City of Solana Beach and Solana Beach Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 5431will jointly host a Veterans Day ceremony Monday, Nov. 11, 11 a.m. at the La Colonia Community Center. The event is free of charge and open to the public. The City Mayor participates and special guest speakers address the community. Docents from the Solana Beach Civic and Historical Society are on hand to conduct tours of the Solana Beach Historical Museum.

SeaWeeders Garden Club 7th annual poinsettia sale

Order gorgeous, locally-grown red Ecke Prestige Poinsettias in six-inch pots for $10 each from the SeaWeeders Garden Club of Solana Beach. Proceeds from the club’s seventh annual sale will benefit the El Viento Pocket Park landscape renovation project. Quantities are limited, so order forms and payments must be mailed before Wednesday, Dec. 4. For an order form and plant pick-up directions, email SBSeaWeeders@gmail.com

Ranch 45 to hold one-year anniversary celebration

Celebrating its one-year anniversary, Ranch 45 is a cafe/butchery located in Solana Beach, right next to the historic Del Mar Fairgrounds. Taking place on Sunday, Nov. 24 from 3p.m.-6 p.m., the anniversary party will feature live music, cooking demonstrations from Kitchen Manager, DuVal Warner, and the restaurant will be offering all day specials. It is a community event where guests can learn from the cooking demos and enjoy a festive atmosphere.

Built on the foundation of serving San Diego delicious food, the restaurant serves an all day breakfast, along with lunch, offering a simple, approachable menu, featuring a kids menu, beer and wine, and a large dog-friendly outdoor patio. Address: 512 Via de la Valle. Suite 102, Solana Beach. ranch45.com

Medical Aid in Dying in Canada: What California can learn from it

Advertisement

On Nov. 16 at 1 p.m. at the Solana Beach Library, Dr. Stefanie Green, Medical Aid-in-Dying provider and founder of the Canadian Association of MAID Assessors and Providers, will explain how and why voluntary euthanasia is legal in Canada and not in the United States. Green will also speak on Nov. 17, 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the Scottish Rite Event Center, 1895 Camino del Rio South, San Diego. Free. Donations appreciated

‘How to stay safe in the hospital’ discussion

A talk on the dangers of a stay in the hospital, and tips for remedies, will be presented Nov. 12 by Trisha Torrey, founder and director of the nationwide Alliance of Professional Healthcare Advocates. The public is invited to attend the 3:30 p.m. presentation on healthy aging sponsored by Del Mar Community Connections in Town Hall at Del Mar Civic Center, 1050 Camino Del Mar. Torrey has written six books for patients and their advocates and has appeared on “Today,” MSNBC, Fox, CNN, and NPR. Reservations for the free talk can be made by calling (858) 792-7565 or e-mail dmcc@dmcc.cc

Sea Biscuit Del Mar Winter Preview event

Sea Biscuit Del Mar, the upscale women’s boutique located in Del Mar Plaza, will hold its Winter Preview event on Nov. 7. Sea Biscuit Del Mar is a unique retail shop for women in San Diego, offering a carefully curated selection of women’s clothing and gifts. Free and open to the public, this celebration of style will give guests the opportunity to check out the boutique’s selection of winter apparel while enjoying music, a makeup pop-in-shop by Trish McEvoy and catering from neighboring restaurant Pacifica Del Mar.

The Winter Preview event will be held Thursday, Nov. 7, at Sea Biscuit Del Mar in Del Mar Plaza from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Stylists will be on hand during the event to help attendees best prepare for the upcoming holiday season. Guests will also have the chance to win amazing raffles all night long. seabiscuitdelmar.com

VIP Cigar, Casino & Cocktail Party

The Carmel Valley Cigar Club is presenting its second annual VIP Cigar, Casino & Cocktail Party on Friday, Nov. 8 at Club M at the Fairmount Grand Del Mar Hotel. The event benefiting the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation will include cigars, great food, casino games, live music and celebrity guests from 7-11 p.m. For tickets, visit tinyurl.com/y35o4p8w. For more information, contact (858) 352-8604 or contact@carmelvalleycigarclub.com

Advertisement

Holiday Extravaganza Street Fair in RSF

On Saturday, Nov. 16, the Rotary Club of Rancho Santa Fe is holding its inaugural Holiday Extravaganza Street Fair. The heart of Rancho Santa Fe Village will be transformed into a festive outdoor marketplace with more than 30 vendors, food and music. There will be something for every age, including photos with Santa. Proceeds will benefit RSF Rotary’s Angel Giving Tree Program to help brighten the holidays for children in need. Come join the fun on Nov. 16, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Via Santa Fe between Paseo Delicias and La Flecha. For more information, e-mail nwiberg52@gmail.com

Savor & Style fashion show luncheon

A Savor & Style fashion show luncheon will be held Tuesday, Nov. 12 at Rancho Valencia Resort. Reserve a seat or full table. Start time noon. Presented by Sheridan Boutique with a 10% discount off all purchases this day. Reservations 858-759-6216.

Beatles vs. Stones returns to Belly Up

The two greatest rock ‘n’ roll bands of all time face off as the Belly Up host tributes to the Beatles and the Rolling Stones. Renowned tribute bands Abbey Road and Jumping Jack Flash engage in a musical showdown of the hits. Beatles vs. Stones — A Musical Showdown comes to the Belly Up Tavern on Friday, Nov. 15 at 9 p.m. Tickets are $21/$23 and may be purchased at (858) 481-8140, bellyup.com or the Belly Up Box Office. The show is 21+. The Belly Up is located at 143 S. Cedros Ave., Solana Beach.

Blood drive in Solana Beach

Clayton’s Family & Friends in Solana Beach is hosting a blood drive in partnership with the San Diego Blood Bank Friday, Nov. 8, from 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at Solana Beach Presbyterian Church’s parking lot, 120 Stevens Ave., Solana Beach.

Anyone 17 and older, who weighs at least 114 pounds and is in good health may be eligible to donate blood. A good meal and plenty of fluids are recommended prior to donation. All donors must show picture identification. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment to donate, but walk-ins are welcome. To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-469-7322 or visit sandiegobloodbank.org

The Nativity School Christmas Boutique

It’s that time of the year! The Nativity School in Rancho Santa Fe is gearing up for its annual Christmas Boutique scheduled to take place on Thursday, Nov. 7, from 8 a.m. -5 p.m. The Nativity choir will bring holiday cheer to this amazing event. Nativity uses all proceeds from the Christmas Boutique towards enrichment programs for the children. Join the event and spread some holiday cheer while shopping for your gifts as Christmas draws near. Location: The Nativity School, 6309 El Apajo, Rancho Santa Fe.

Doctors Without Borders speaker event

A special speaker series explores the work of Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) and discusses the challenges of bringing life-saving medical care to the most dangerous and remote areas of the globe. The series features a presentation by MSF aid worker Karen Stewart, and a Q&A session to learn about her experiences working with MSF around the globe.

The event will be held Sunday, Nov. 10 at 1:30 p.m. at The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center’s The JAI auditorium, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla and Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 6:30 p.m. at Museum of Photographic Arts’s Joan and Irwin Jacobs Theater, 1649 El Prado in Balboa Park, San Diego. Both events are free and open to the public.

Fall Horse Racing

Del Mar Thoroughbred Club’s Bing Crosby Season begins 12:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8 and runs through Dec. 1 at Del Mar Racetrack on the Del Mar Fairgrounds, 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd. High stakes competitions, signature seasonal events and free concerts. Admission: $6 admission, additional costs for seating, refreshments and bets. Schedule: dmtc.com

Concerts to Catch

 The 30th annual Chamber Concert Series continues with Anne-Marie McDermott & the McDermott Trio, 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11 at Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. Tickets: $40-$45. (858) 454-5872. jathenaeum.org/chamber

 The Jazz at TSRI fall series concludes with Steel House Trio — Edward Simon, Scott Colley and Brian Blade — each credited as a world-class jazz player with his own robust composing, recording and performing career, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17 at The Auditorium at The Scripps Research Institute, 10620 John Jay Hopkins Drive, La Jolla. Tickets: $35-$40. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org

 Athenaeum Music & Arts Library’s Acoustic Evenings conclude with Tim Flannery, The Jefferson Jay Band and Trails and Rails, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8 at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. Tickets: $12-$17. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org/acoustics

 San Diego Symphony’s Chamber Music Series begins with Alisa Weilerstein performing what many call Bach’s greatest musical achievements, “Suites for Solo Cello” — Suites 2, 4 and 6 will be featured in this program. 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12 at The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. Limited tickets remain: $76. (858) 459-3728. ljms.org

 The Penderecki Piano Trio was created by three acclaimed Polish musicians: Konrad Skolarski, Jarosław Nadrzycki and Karol Marianowski. Each has a history of performances all over Asia, Europe, North America and South America. 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15 at Conrad Prebys Concert Hall on the UC San Diego campus, 9500 Gilman Drive (at Russell Lane and Rupertus Lane), La Jolla. Tickets from $45. artpower.ucsd.edu

At Balboa Park

 “All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914” uses Christmas carols and popular songs of the era interspersed with real letters home from soldiers on both sides to tell the story of Christmas Eve in the trenches during the first year of World War I. Thousands of British and German soldiers put down their guns to meet their enemies in No Man’s Land. 7 p.m. Nov. 15-16 and 4 p.m. Nov. 17 at Veterans’ Museum, 2115 Park Blvd. in Balboa Park, San Diego. Tickets: $30. bodhitreeconcerts.org

 Opening Nov. 15, “Cuba: Journey to the Heart of the Caribbean,” tells the powerful story of a land preserved in time yet poised on the cusp of dramatic change; with a lively culture, meticulously maintained colonial architecture and pristine ecosystems. Daily screenings at Fleet Science Center’s Heikoff Giant Dome Theater, 1875 El Prado in Balboa Park, San Diego. Tickets: $18.95-$21.95 and includes museum admission. (619) 238-1233. rhfleet.org

Vintage Postcard Show

“Wish You Were Here,” a new exhibit featuring an array of old postcards and photography from around the globe, opens Saturday, Nov. 16 at Maritime Museum of San Diego, 1492 North Harbor Drive, downtown San Diego. Admission: $18 with discounts. (619) 234-9153. sdmaritime.org

The Hutchins Consort presents: Armistice

“Armistice: music of sorrow, reconciliation, healing and peace” will feature Treble Violinist Steve Huber in Elgar’s Sospiri, as well as Barber’s Adagio for Strings and the late Fred Charlton’s Octopus Therapy. This performance will take place 8-9:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8 at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 890 Balour Drive. Tickets: $15-$35. bit.ly/hutchinsconsortarmistice

Peter Pupping Trio Live at Ki’s

Guitarist Peter Pupping will join forces with guitarist William Wilson and drummer Kevin Koch for an evening of Latin Jazz, Standards, Latin Jazz, Flamenco and contemporary acoustic music. This performance takes place 7:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8 at Ki’s, 2591 S. Coast Hwy 101. Free.

Steffanie Strathdee, The Perfect Predator

Epidemiologist Steffanie Strathdee and her husband, psychologist Tom Patterson, were vacationing in Egypt when Patterson came down with a stomach bug. Strathdee dosed her husband with an antibiotic and expected the discomfort to pass, but his condition turned critical. The community is invited to come hear how Strathdee resurrected a forgotten cure to design a treatment and save her husband before it was too late. This lecture takes place 1-3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8 at San Elijo Campus of MiraCosta College, 3333 Manchester Ave. in the Student Center Conference Room. Free. lifesanelijo@gmail.com

Live Band: The Exiles

The Exiles performs live 7-10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8 at American Legion Post, 416, 210 West F St., Encinitas. Free.

Miniature Holiday Succulent Tree Workshop

The public is invited to create miniature succulent trees for the holidays to display indoors or outside. All materials, decorations and metal form are included. Participants should bring small clippers to class. San Diego Botanic Garden succulent Wreath Team will be instructing the class, which takes place 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 at San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens Drive. $45 members, $54 non-members. Fee includes materials. sdbgarden.org/classes.htm

Live Band: Hemispheres—A Rush Tribute Band

Rush fans and lovers of rock ’n’ roll are invited to a stadium-quality show 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 at the American Legion Post, 416, 210 West F St. Free. (760) 753-5674. calegionpost416.org/calendar.html or britt@socalhomeshop.com

Wednesdays@Noon: Vania Pimentel on piano

Concert pianist Vania Pimentel, born and raised in Brazil, has been living and performing in San Diego since 2009 and promotes Brazilian music in creative recital programs. She earned a master’s degree in performance pedagogy and a doctor of musical arts degree in piano performance at the University of Houston. She will perform music by Heitor Villa-Lobos from noon to 12:50 p.m. Nov. 13 at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. Free. (760) 633-2746. encinitasca.gov/wednoon

Music by the Sea: Baroque & Brass

Highlighting chamber music by women composers both early and modern is the focus of L.A. Camerata. The ensemble of singers and instrumentalists use period instruments and Baroque styling to bring life to this rarely performed repertoire. Oakwood Brass is a modern brass quintet aiming to revitalize chamber music performances through a wide range of music styles, from classical, jazz and Americana. This performance takes place 7:30-8:45 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15 at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. $14. (760) 633-2746. encinitas.tix.com or losangelescamerata.org

Carry Me Home, Sorelle Women’s Chorus

Directed by Sally Husch Dean, and accompanied by Anna Juliar, the ladies of Sorelle will perform stunning choral works. These works include Franz Biebl’s Ave Maria, arranged for solo trio and women’s chorus; Ron Kean’s American Mass, a merging of American hymns and spirituals with traditional liturgy; and Alice Parker’s setting of Emily Dickinson poetry, Definition of Beauty. A portion of the ticket proceeds will benefit New Hope Charitable Children’s Home, which provides support to at-risk young girls. The performance takes place 7-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16 at San Dieguito United Methodist Church, 170 Calle Magdalena. Free, suggested donation. info@SorelleSanDiego.com or SorelleSanDiego.com

Wednesdays@Noon: The Richter Ensemble

Rodolfo Richter on violin, Jennifer Morches on cello and Ian Pritchard on harpsicord will perform from noon to 12:50 p.m. Nov. 20 at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. These acclaimed musicians from Great Britain are on a West Coast tour. The renowned ensemble will perform works by Couperin, Rameau, Ravel and Debussy. Free. (760) 633-2746. encinitasca.gov/wednoon

SparrowLand—A Story of Motherhood

Tonya Meeks’ journey to motherhood via sperm donor 14091 takes audiences on a rollercoaster adventure through her desperate search for home in lovers and cities, but ultimately finds home as a mother on stage. This event takes place at 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10 at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. $30. (415) 571-0682. tonyameeks.com

Discover Grauer Day

The Grauer School is an indepenedent, relationship-driven, college preparatory school for grades 7-12 in Encinitas. Discover Grauer days are an opportunity for families to visit The Grauer School while school is in session. Through small group tours of the campus and classrooms, families can experience a “day in the life” of a Grauer student. The next tour takes place Thursday, Nov. 14, 9 a.m.-10:15 a.m. at The Grauer School, 1500 S. El Camino Real, Encinitas. Free and open to the public. RSVP required: (760) 274-2115 or grauerschool.com

Happy Tales Reading Program

Happy Tales is Rancho Coastal Humane Society’s reading program. The next event is Friday, Nov. 15, 4 p.m.-5 p.m. Children ranging from ages 6-12 will have the opportunity to read to the adoptable dogs, cats and rabbits. $5. Space is limited and registration is required at education@sdpets.org or sdpets.org or (760) 753-6413. Location: Rancho Coastal Humane Society, 389 Requeza Street, Encinitas.

Nature Bathing

Shinrin-yoku, or Forest Bathing, is a way of connecting people to nature. The positive health effects of being and walking in a state of relaxation in the natural world has undergone scientific testing and validation in Japan and Korea.

Participate 9-11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 10 at San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens Drive, Encinitas, under the instruction of Rhana Kozak. $32 San Diego Botanic Garden members, $40 non-members. Register at sdbgarden.org/classes.htm

Orchid Kokedama Workshop

Kokedama is a traditional Japanese Living Art form where moss is used as a container for a plant. This hands-on workshop will teach participants the skills behind Kokedama and how to make their own, under the instruction of Kodema Forest. Bring apron and gloves.

The workshop takes place 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, Nov. 10 at San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens Drive, Encinitas. Price $20-$24 and $38 materials fee. sdbgarden.org/classes.htm

Art Night Encinitas and Holiday Art Sale

The public is invited to an evening of visual art as Encinitas civic and local art galleries open their doors to celebrate the city’s diverse visual art scene from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23 at various locations, including City Hall, Encinitas Library, Lux Art Institute and others. Artists will have special artwork on display at each location, ideal for gift-giving. Live music and refreshments are available at several locations. Free. encinitasca.gov/visualart

Fox & Bones folk rock duo at Roxy Encinitas

Folk rock duo Fox & Bones will perform at the Roxy Encinitas Nov. 20 at 7 p.m. Roxy Encinitas is located at 517 S. Coast Hwy 101. Visit www.roxyencinitas.com

West African Dance Class

Mabiba Baegne is an internationally acclaimed performer and teacher of traditional contemporary Congalese dance. She is also a drummer and was the first woman to teach West African Dundun drumming in the United States. She will teach a class 7-8:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15 at Dance North County, Suite 100, 535 Encinitas Blvd. Sliding scale: $15-$20. More information available at Facebook.com/EncinitasWestAfricanDance or (760) 402-7229.

Sunflowers — Beginners Acrylic Painting Class

Class participants will learn how to mix colors with acrylic paint and create a beautiful sunflower field painting. No drawing skills required. All supplies are included. The class will take place 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16 at San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens Drive under instructor Victoria Gobel. Price: $45-$54, plus $20 materials fee. sdbgarden.org/classes.htm

Lagoon Restoration Open House

The public is invited to join Nature Collective at their “Reviving Your Wetlands: San Elijo Lagoon Restoration Open House,” from 6-8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18 at the Encinitas Community Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive. Guests will meet restoration team members in this comprehensive habitat enhancement project and learn more about their overall progress as they enter the final stages. Free event. Reserve a spot at (760) 436-3944 or bit.ly/lagoonrestoration

Public Farm Tour

The public is invited to a behind-the-scenes glimpse of Coastal Roots Farm’s production methods and take a walk through the vegetable, herb and flower gardens. These public tours takes place the second Sunday of each month, with the next one from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10 at Coastal Roots Farm, 441 Saxony Road, Encinitas.

Guests will learn about the farm’s innovative practices and programs and visit their labyrinth, gardens, chickens, compost and Food Forest. Suggested donation: $18 per person. coastalrootsfarm.org

Savor & Style fashion show luncheon

A Savor & Style fashion show luncheon will be held Tuesday, Nov. 12 at Rancho Valencia Resort. Reserve a seat or full table. Start time noon. Presented by Sheridan Boutique with a 10% discount off all purchases this day. Reservations 858-759-6216.

Safe Neighborhoods: Sheriff Outreach Team

The public is invited to ask questions and chat with officers from the local Sheriff’s Department to find out how to keep the neighborhood safe for you and your family. This gathering takes place 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21 at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. Free. (760) 753-7376. sdcl.org

Lux Art Institute Art & Stories Series: Judy Tuwaletstiwa

Storytelling and art making come together to explore the topics addressed by Judy Tuwaletstiwa, the Artist-in-Residence, Friday, Nov. 22, 6-9 p.m., Lux Art Institute, 1550 So. El Camino Real, Encinitas. Free for Lux members; $10 guests. This program is in partnership with the Storytellers of San Diego and is geared towards an adult audience. 6-7 p.m.: reception music, drinks, hors d’oeuvres and light refreshments; 7 p.m.: Stories begin. 760-436-6611. luxartinstitute.org

Exhibit: Hooshang Yashar, ‘Nature Inspired’

An Art Night Reception will be hosted for artist Hooshang Yashar’s “Nature Inspired” oil painting exhibit from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, Encinitas City Hall, 505 S. Vulcan Ave. The exhibit will be on view from Nov. 5 through Dec. 1 at Encinitas City Hall, 505 S. Vulcan Ave, and open Monday through Friday during open hours. Free. (760) 633-2748. encinitasca.gov/exhibits

Exhibit: Gerald Olivas, ‘Seductive Winter in Venice’

An Art Night Reception will be hosted for photographer Gerald Olivas’ “Seductive Winter in Venice” exhibit from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23 at the Encinitas City Hall, 505 S. Vulcan Ave. The black-and-white glossy photos were taken during the winter of 1978 and ’79 in Venice, Italy. The photographs capture the serene beauty and romance of canals, bridges, buildings and quaint spaces of Venice, known as the City of Canals. The exhibit will be on display Nov. 5 through Jan. 5, 2020, Monday through Friday during open hours. Free. (760) 633-2748. encinitasca.gov/exhibits

Exhibit: Alex Long, ‘Horsehair Raku and Stoneware Pottery’

An Art Night Reception will be hosted for artist Alex Long’s “Horsehair Raku and Stoneware Pottery” exhibit from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23 at Encinitas City Hall, 505 S. Vulcan Ave. These one-of-a-kind pieces in Raku are small to monumental in size, and are perfected in the firing process, creating beautiful glazes and unique art pieces. This exhibit will be on display Nov. 5 through Jan. 5, 2020, Monday through Friday during open hours. Free. (760) 633-2748. encinitasca.gov/exhibits

Exhibit: Evie Ault, ‘Creative, Fun-ctional Art’

An Art Night Reception will be hosted for artist Evie Ault’s “Creative, Fun-ctional Art” from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23 at Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. The exhibit demonstrates the wide variety of glass products which can be created through the fusing process. The exhibit will be on display Nov. 6 through Jan. 5, 2020 during daily open hours. Free. (760) 633-2748. encinitasca.gov/exhibits

Exhibit: Cheryl Ehlers, ‘A Retrospective’

An Art Night Reception will be hosted for artist Cheryl Ehlers’s exhibit “A Retrospective” from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23 at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. The exhibit will be ondisplay Nov. 6 through Jan. 5, 2020 during open hours. Free. (760) 633-2748. encinitasca.gov/exhibits or cherylehlersart.com

Exhibit: Jill Campbell, ‘Flora and Fauna’

An Art Night Reception will be hosted for artist Jill Campbell’s “Flora and Fauna” exhibit 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23 at the Encinitas Community Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive. She is inspired by colors, lines, shadows, textures and patterns in nature and shares the beauty she has observed in the world around her. Her photographs are taken with a Canon PowerShot camera or iPhone X and printed on paper or canvas. The exhibit will be on display Nov. 7 through Jan. 8, 2020 during daily open hours. Free. (760) 633-2748. encinitasca.gov/exhibits

Exhibit: Cathy Wessels,

‘Images of North County’

An Art Night Reception will be hosted for artist Cathy Wessels’ “Images of North County” exhibit 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23 at the Encinitas Community Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive. Wessels captures favorite scenes along the 101, such as the Encinitas sign, Moonlight Beach, Dog Beach and more. Her paintings are of local icons and her love of North County is reflected in brilliant colors and bold shapes. All artworks are original Plein Air oil paintings. The exhibit will be on display Nov. 7 through Jan. 8, 2020 during daily open hours. Free. (760) 633-2748. encinitasca.gov/exhibits

Open Air Yoga Experience

The San Diego Botanic Garden will host an Open Air Yoga Experience from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21 at the SDBG, 230 Quail Gardens Drive. Leave restored and rejuvenated after gently moving your body. Bring your own yoga mat. Cost: $20-$24. Register at sdbgarden.org/classes.htm

Volunteer: Harbaugh Seaside Trails

The public is invited to join for a habitat restoration event on one of Nature Collective’s newest saved lands. A Nature Collective biologist oversees the native plant installation. This event takes place 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 16 and Saturday, Nov. 23 at Harbaugh Seaside Trails, 2965 Highway 101, Solana Beach. Carpool encouraged. (760) 436-3944. bit.ly/36rGYKs

Exhibit: Max Roemer, ‘I Like Birds and Birds Like Me’

An Art Night Reception will be hosted for artist Max Roemer 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23 at the Encinitas Community Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive. This exhibit is a series of birds created by Roemer by painting and assembling palm fronds. The exhibit will be on display Nov. 7 through Jan. 8, 2020 during daily open hours. (760) 633-2748. encinitasca.gov/exhibits

Art Opening/ Meet the Artist: Karin Keller

An art opening and opportunity to meet the artist, Karin Keller, will take place 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16 at Cardiff Library, 2081 Newcastle Ave. Keller’s exhibit includes 16 original oil paintings inspired by the natural beauty, light and color of Encinitas and special places in the West. The artwork is characterized by bold strokes, saturated colors and a sense of depth. Music will be performed by Dan DiMonte. Keller’s work will be on display through Dec. 31, during daily open hours. (760) 753-4027. karinkellerart.com

Foreign Film: Ikiru (To Live)

Directed by Akira Kurosawa, this film is a humanist tale about a man facing his own mortality. It will be shown 1-3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15 at San Elijo Campus of MiraCosta College, 3333 Manchester Ave., Building 200, Room 204. Japanese with English subtitles. Free. lifesanelijo@gmail.com

Comedy Show plus Open Mic

The public is invited to join Vice Vice Baby and November’s host Lauren Jamison for a night of comedy, 7-9:45 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20 at American Legion 416, 210 West F St., Encinitas.

Andrew Tarr will close the “official” portion of the evening, with open mic available after for up-and-comers to try their hand at stand-up comedy. Free. (760) 753-5674. calegionpost416.org

Panel Discussion: Three Local Authors

Friday, Nov. 22, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. MiraCosta College’s San Elijo Campus, 3333 Manchester Ave. in the Student Center Confernce Room 926 in Cardiff. Free.

Local authors Janell Cannon (”StellaLuna”), Karen Kenyon (”The Bronte Family/Passionate Literary Geniuses” and “Sunshower”) and Robert Pacilio (”Meet Me at Moonlight Beach”) discuss their books, why they became writers, and the challenges of getting published.

Questions: lifesanelijo@gmail.com

Encinitas and North Coast Democratic Club meeting

The Encinitas North Coast Democratic Club will meet on Nov. 9, at the Carlsbad Dove Library Gowland Room from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Professor Staci Beavers will speak on “All Things Impeachment.” Dr. Beavers teaches undergraduate courses in U.S. Constitutional Law, U.S. Judicial Institutions, the U.S. Presidency, and Federalism in the Political Science Department at California State University San Marcos. Ammar Campa-Najjar, candidate for the 50th Congressional District, will also be introduced. Refreshments will be served. For more information, visit www.encdc.org.

Olivenhain Arts & Crafts Fair

Saturday, Nov. 9, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Olivenhain Meeting Hall & Grounds, 423 Rancho Santa Fe Road, Olivenhain (Encinitas). olivenhain.org/events/craft-fair

Beatles vs. Stones returns to Belly Up

The two greatest rock ‘n’ roll bands of all time face off as the Belly Up host tributes to the Beatles and the Rolling Stones. Renowned tribute bands Abbey Road and Jumping Jack Flash engage in a musical showdown of the hits. Beatles vs. Stones — A Musical Showdown comes to the Belly Up Tavern on Friday, Nov. 15 at 9 p.m. Tickets are $21/$23 and may be purchased by phone at (858) 481-8140, at the Belly Up Box Office or online at www.bellyup.com. The show is 21+. The Belly Up is located at 143 S. Cedros Avenue in Solana Beach, 92075.

Kindness Fest

Kindness Fest will be held 3-9 p.m. Nov. 16 at The Social Garden, a 501c3 event space located at 1021 S. Coast Highway, Oceanside. This micro festival showcases award-winning local bands, visual artists and holistic providers who are coming together to support survivors of human trafficking. Proceeds from Kindness Fest will go to supporting a new safe house providing comprehensive care and career development for victims of human trafficking. kindnessfest.com

Batiquitos Lagoon Foundation Fall Speaker Series event

Batiquitos Lagoon Foundation continues its Fall Speakers Series Nov. 9 at 10 a.m. Cathleen Chilcote Wallace, a Native American storyteller and writer, will give a presentation on the Kumeyaay and Luiseno Native American people who lived along our shores many years ago. This event is free and good for all ages. Meet at the Nature Center, 7380 Gabbiano Lane in Carlsbad. For more information, visit Batiquitosfoundation.org.

The Portal at La Paloma Theatre

The Portal documentary will be shown at the La Paloma Theatre in Encinitas Nov. 21, at 7 p.m., and opening in 23 other cities across the U.S. up until the holidays. To check out the trailer, visit entertheportal.com. The new feature documentary from meditation expert Tom Cronin takes an inside-out approach exploring how everyday people overcome challenging obstacles.

The filmmakers will be doing a Q&A after the 7 p.m. screening. The La Paloma Theatre is located at 471 S. Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, 92024. Visit www.lapalomatheatre.com.

Batiquitos Lagoon Foundation Fall Speaker Series event

Batiquitos Lagoon Foundation continues its Fall Speakers Series Nov. 9 at 10 a.m. Cathleen Chilcote Wallace, a Native American storyteller and writer, will give a presentation on the Kumeyaay and Luiseno Native American people who lived along our shores many years ago. This event is free and good for all ages. Meet at the Nature Center, 7380 Gabbiano Lane, Carlsbad. batiquitosfoundation.org

