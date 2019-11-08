Grand Opening event to be held for Sandcastle Tales children’s bookstore in Del Mar

Sandcastle Tales, the sole children’s bookstore throughout the San Diego region, will have its Grand Opening on Saturday Nov. 9, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., at 1414 Camino del Mar, in the heart of the Del Mar Village shopping district only a few hundred steps from the beach.

Del Mar City Mayor Dave Druker and the Solana Beach Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Officer Maryam Hintze will spearhead the ribbon-cutting ceremony. Various local children’s book authors will be on hand for book signings and story time sessions throughout the event. Craft-making sessions, and exciting raffle prizes await this grand opening’s visitors.

“The kids in our community are passionate about nature, science, animals, creativity, and the environment. They are outside surfing, hiking, horseback riding, learning, creating, and exploring. That’s the kind of community we serve. Sandcastle Tales is the place where families can begin their journey of exploration,” says Sandcastle Tales founder Alex Rhett, a long-time international relations professional with family that has been in Del Mar for over five decades.

Sandcastle Tales offers curated books alongside educational toys, frozen treats, and other select products that families will enjoy, such as: organic bamboo rayon clothes for infants, ring sling baby carriers for moms, boy’s stylish shirts perfect for ‘mommy and me’ nights out, and various science kits. Sandcastle Tales also makes its space available for children’s birthday parties, author book signing parties, baby showers, workshops, and tutoring.

In line with its heritage as an independently-owned family business, Sandcastle Tales’ Grand Opening will have as its special guest performers the local mother-and-son stand-up comic duo of Rebekah and Ashton Peace, and children’s accordionist Rebecca Ramirez.

For more information, visit sandcastletales.com.

