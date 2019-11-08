New Legion Sports Center to hold Grand Opening event Nov. 9

Located in the heart of Sorrento and Carmel Valley, the Legion Sports Center is a new, state-of-the-art facility offering many athletic classes and teams for boys and girls of all ages.

Home of the Pacific Beach All Stars and Nissen Trampoline Academy; Legion offers a unique and wide range of tumbling opportunities, youth, recreational, all-star cheer programs and Olympic-grade trampoline teams. All coached and trained by former nationally-ranked athletes. This new 7,000-square- foot facility is located off the I-5 and I-805 corridors with direct access to Mira Mesa, Sorrento Valley, Del Mar, Carmel Valley, Rancho Santa Fe and all surrounding areas.

Come meet the owners, coaches and athletes at their Grand Opening event, Saturday Nov. 9 from 6-7:30 p.m., 4122 Sorrento Valley Blvd., Suite 103, San Diego, 92121.

There will be raffles prizes and much more. For more information, visit www.thelegionsportscenter.com or email info@legionsportscenter.com.

