Art at Cinépolis: A Pop-up Art Party supporting Helen Woodward Animal Center

Del Mar Art Center Gallery artists and Cinépolis Theater in Del Mar recently announced Art at Cinépoiis - a fun-filled evening of art and a special happy-hour priced menu. DMAC artists and Cinépolis Theater have partnered to display an exhibit of fine art in the lobby and hallways of the theater for several years. For this one special night, DMAC artists will display extra art throughout the theater and select artists will be on hand to meet attendees and offer a 10% discount and/or donate 10% of their sales to the Helen Woodward Animal Center. All are welcome to attend the event Saturday, Nov. 16, 6:30 p.m.-9 p.m. for Art at Cinépolis, at Cinépolis Del Mar, 12905 El Camino Real, Del Mar.

Del Mar Art Center has been active in the Del Mar community for 19 years. The gallery, which currently features over two dozen artists, is located at 1101-AA Camino Del Mar, Del Mar, 92014. It is across the street from the Del Mar Civic Center which conveniently offers free parking. Winter hours are 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.on Thursday and Friday, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

The DMAC Gallery is a nonprofit organization whose artists are committed to contributing to charitable organizations and to helping the community.

For questions call the Del Mar Art Center Gallery at (858) 280-1244.

