Assistance League presents children’s books at Solana Beach Head Start

Assistance League of Rancho San Dieguito (ALRSD) recently purchased and presented age-appropriate diversity themed books to smiling children at Solana Beach Head Start.

Members of Assistance League of Rancho San Dieguito partner with a Head Start Program in Solana Beach to provide children ages four- to five-years-old with a variety of learning experiences to help them grow intellectually, socially and emotionally.

Volunteers encourage the children to participate in hands-on activities in both language arts and math. Lesson plans developed by Assistance League members are used by to tutor the children. Weekly during the school year, volunteers have tutored over 915 children since 1998.

Preschool English Literacy Program (PREP) is one of several ALRSD’s philanthropic programs.

ALRSD raises funds for this and other philanthropic programs through the Assistance League Thrift Shop in Encinitas, fundraising events, individual and corporate donations, and grants. For more, visit assistanceleague.org/rancho-san-dieguito

