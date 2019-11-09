North Coast Repertory Theatre Spotlight Gala to be held at new venue

On Sunday, March 22, 2020, from 5-9 p.m., North Coast Repertory Theatre will present the Spotlight Gala at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar. Laura Applegate is chair of the 2020 Spotlight Gala, with Sarah King and North Coast Rep Board Member Martin Davis serving as co-chairs. Actor Richard Dreyfuss and his wife Svetlana will be the honorary chairs at the gala.

The volunteer Gala Committee is preparing a festive evening for more than 200 guests who will join the fun at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar, a new venue for North Coast Rep.

The gala features special entertainment Salute To Broadway, fine food and wine, and live and silent auctions. The Spotlight Gala is the major fundraiser each year for North Coast Repertory Theatre, a professional award-winning performing arts theatre in Solana Beach.

At the 2020 Spotlight Gala, Julie and Jay Sarno will be recognized as San Diego’s Champions for the Arts. This award is presented to individuals who have given an extraordinary measure of their time, talents, and dedication to benefit visual and performing arts in the San Diego region.

Jay and Julie Sarno will be recognized as San Diego’s Champions for the Arts.

(Sanielito (Sonny) Portacio)

Tickets to the Spotlight Gala start at $350 each. For more information about the event, call Rick Ochocki at (858) 481-2155, ext. 224 or email him at rick@northcoastrep.org. Visit northcoastrep.org.

