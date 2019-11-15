Event briefs: Nov. 14

Scripps Candlelight Ball

The Scripps Health Foundation will continue a long-held and cherished holiday tradition when it hosts the 90th annual Candlelight Ball on Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar. Proceeds from the event will help fund new facilities at Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.

The Candlelight Ball’s rich history in support of Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla dates back to the hospital’s early years and is one of the most prestigious and anticipated events hosted by Scripps Health.

Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla has been providing quality clinical and surgical services since 1924. An intensive care unit, cancer care, orthopedic services, as well as women’s health care, including OB-GYN and labor and delivery services, are just a portion of what Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla has to offer. Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla has been repeatedly rated as the top hospital in the region by U.S. News and World Report.

Advertisement

The Candlelight Ball will begin with a cocktail reception at 6 p.m. and will be followed with dining and dancing from 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Individual tickets are $690 and a table of 10 is $6,900. For tickets and more information, contact Special Events at 858-678-7174, or visit the Scripps Candlelight Ball website at scrippshf.ejoinme.org/candlelightball2019

Del Mar Family Mile Fun Run

Kick-off Thanksgiving Day with the Del Mar Family Mile Fun Run on the Del Mar racetrack. Begin from the actual starting gate, make a one-mile lap all the way around and finish in the Winners’ Circle where you will get your picture taken. Several Del Mar jockeys will be running, jogging and walking with the participants.

Registration is at 7 a.m. and the Family Mile Fun Run is at 8 a.m. The Helen Woodward Puppy Race is at 8:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Participants receive free Yum Yum donuts and hot chocolate, parking, fun run t-shirt and two racetrack admission passes. Registration and pre-race activities start at 7 a.m. and include: games and prizes for kids, face painting, entertainers, holiday arts & crafts, animals from the Helen Woodward Animal Center and more. Participants are encouraged to come in costume.

Following the Fun Run, Helen Woodward will conduct a one-of-a-kind Puppy Race. For more information, visit www.dmtc.com/calendar/detail/run

Presentation to be held for parents and teens on the GDL program and risks of distracted driving

A presentation will be held on Thursday, Nov. 21, 7-8 p.m. to provide critical, life-saving information for teen drivers and their parents about the Graduated Driver Licensing program and the risks of distracted driving.

Seventy-five percent of all fatal teen crashes are not due to drugs or alcohol, but they are due to reckless and distracted driving.

Find out what you can do to make your teen safer. If you are the parent of a teenager who is driving or getting ready to drive you will want to attend this presentation. The Graduated Driver Licensing (GDL) program is a law in California that anyone under 18 must comply with. A California Highway Patrol officer and a representative from Impact Teen Drivers will be there to explain how GDL works and why it’s important to the safety of your teen driver. The risks of distracted driving and other issues will also be discussed. A San Diego Police Department officer will also be there to address your questions and concerns about how Carmel Valley is dealing with distracted drivers, running of red lights and the most recent accidents in the area.

Please come by yourself or with your teen. In one hour you will learn:

 How to comply with GDL

Advertisement

 How to keep your teen driver safe

 The risks of speeding and distracted driving

 What you can do to make driving, walking and cycling in Carmel Valley safer

The event will be held at the Chateau Village Fitness Center - 3624 Ruette de Ville, Carmel Valley, 92130.

Please RSVP to amintz@san.rr.com

Donations needed for coat and blanket drive for CRC Holiday Baskets

The City of Del Mar and the Del Sol Lions are holding a new and gently used coat and blanket drive for the Community Resource Center Holiday Baskets from Nov. 18-Dec. 12.

Donations can be dropped off at three locations. In Del Mar, drop-off is at the Del Mar City Hall Lobby at 1050 Camino Del Mar. In Solana Beach, items can be dropped off at the Solana Beach Chamber Office at 210 Plaza or at Solana Beach Family Optometry at 977 Lomas Santa Fe, Ste. B.

Advertisement

For questions, contact Del Sol Lion Caroline Matthews at caroline.j.matthews@gmail.com.

Ranch 45 to celebrate one-year anniversary with community event Nov. 24

Celebrating its one-year anniversary, Ranch 45 is a cafe/butchery located in Solana Beach, right next to the historic Del Mar Fairgrounds. Taking place on Sunday, Nov. 24, from 3-6 p.m., an anniversary party will feature live music, cooking demonstrations from Kitchen Manager DuVal Warner, and the restaurant will be offering all-day specials. It is a community event where guests can learn from the cooking demos and enjoy a festive atmosphere.

Built on the foundation of serving San Diego delicious food, the restaurant serves an all day breakfast, along with lunch, offering a simple, approachable menu, featuring a kids menu, beer and wine, and a large dog-friendly outdoor patio.

Ranch 45 is located at 512 Via De La Valle Suite 102, Solana Beach, 92075. Visit www.ranch45.com.

North County Justice Allies to hold public meeting Nov. 18

All are welcome to attend the North County Justice Allies at its first public meeting Nov. 18 as a newly incorporated 501(c) (4) public benefit organization. North County Justice Allies promotes social welfare activities with a focus on the support and protection of underrepresented and marginalized groups in the local community.

The organization encourages collaborative social justice action. NCJA works with groups, including Border Angels, Community Resource Center, North County LGBTQ Resource Center, Los Angelitos. NCJA supports grassroots organizations focused on gun violence prevention, climate justice, and immigrant/asylum rights, just to name a few.

The meeting will be held Monday, Nov. 18, 6 p.m.-8 p.m. at Encinitas Library Community Room, 540 Cornish Drive, Encinitas, 92024. The event will feature guest speaker Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear. Topics: “Women and Politics” and “Local Opportunities for Activism.”

After a short business meeting, members and guests will meet the NCJA board of directors and hear about the organization’s plans for the future.

Please bring items to the event in support of the Community Resource Center Holiday Giving Drive suitable for teen boys (clothing, shoes, ear buds, skateboards, basketballs, etc.).

For more information and to RSVP, visit www.ncjusticeallies.org.

Del Mar-Solana Beach Rotary to host speakers at upcoming breakfast meetings

Hear interesting and diverse speakers over breakfast with Del Mar-Solana Beach Rotary at the Hilton Del Mar.

On Friday, Nov. 15, Hunter Christian, executive director of Villa de Vida, will speak about Villa de Vida’s progress in Poway in response to the growing demand for permanent housing for adults with developmental disabilities, the majority of which are under the care of aging parents.

On Nov. 22, David Wellis, PhD and CEO of the San Diego Blood Bank, will update everyone about the local blood bank, including some unknown facts that may surprise. This will be especially meaningful because DMSB Rotary has hosted two blood drives recently and has plans for two more in 2020. Wellis also will touch on the human impact on blood recipients that could not survive and improve without the gift of donated blood.

RSVP or request additional information, including event time, via Charles@FosterDM.com or 858-414-8638.

Torrey Pines Natural Reserve Lecture

Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve will host a public lecture by Judy Schulman titled “Torrey Pines During World War I and WWII” on Nov. 16 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Meet at the Pavillion next to the Lodge Visitor Center. Free with Reserve entrance fee. Directions at torreypine.org

CV Library to hold Death Cafe event

Carmel Valley Library is hosting a Death Cafe which provides a safe, agenda-free place to discuss death and life over a cup of tea and tasty treats. It is not a grief therapy group. It is a gathering of friendly and interesting people discussing death, Saturday, Nov. 16 from 3-5 p.m. This is a program for One Book One San Diego. The Carmel Valley Branch Library is located at 3919 Townsgate Drive, San Diego. For more information, call (858) 552-1668.

Carmel Valley Library Senior Symposium: ‘Silver Kitchen’

Carmel Valley Library will host a Senior Symposium, Monday, Nov. 18 at 1 p.m. The Senior Symposium topic will be “Silver Kitchen.” The National Agency on Aging in Place will speak about simple changes people can make to their kitchens as they age. The Carmel Valley Branch Library is located at 3919 Townsgate Dr. San Diego, 92130. For more information, contact Carmel Valley Branch Library at (858) 552-1668.

Friendship Gardeners of Del Mar: ‘Organic Vegetable Gardening’

Friendship Gardeners of Del Mar will hold its next monthly meeting Saturday, Nov. 23 from 1 p.m.-3 p.m.. If you have a love of gardening and are interested in meeting new people come join the event. The speaker will be a Master Gardener sharing information about “Organic Vegetable Gardening.” Meetings are held in members’ homes. Newcomers are welcome. Call 858-755-6570 for Del Mar meeting location.

Bipolar support group meeting in Del Mar

The Del Mar branch of Depression Bipolar Support Alliance will meet from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at Pacifica Del Mar restaurant in the Del Mar Plaza. Family and friends are welcome. Parking is validated for the underground garage. For more information, contact Roger Alsabrook at rogeralsabrook@yahoo.com or 858-525-1509.

Torrey Hills Carnival

The Torrey Hills PTA presents the Torrey Hills Carnival Nov. 16, noon-4 p.m. at Torrey Hills Elementary School. The event will feature a variety of games, activities, great food, a bake sale, silent auction, raffle, “Teacher Features” and more. Location address: 10830 Calle Mar De Mariposa, San Diego. Tickets can be bought in advance at torreyhillspta.com/carnival

Fall Horse Racing

Del Mar Thoroughbred Club’s Bing Crosby Season begins 12:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8 and runs through Dec. 1 at Del Mar Racetrack on the Del Mar Fairgrounds, 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd. High stakes competitions, signature seasonal events and free concerts. Admission: $6 admission, additional costs for seating, refreshments and bets. Schedule: dmtc.com

Del Mar Plaza events

Enjoy free live music on the ocean view deck at Del Mar Plaza. Serrano is a Flamenco/Latin duo with vocals. delmarplaza.com

 Wednesday, Nov. 20: 11 a.m.-11:45 a.m., Lil Tritons Club — There will be a special performance taking place on the deck by beloved kid-folk musical act Hullabaloo.

 Sunday, Nov. 24: 3 p.m.-4:30 p.m., Del Mar Plaza’s Fall Music Series: Jazzmikan Trio — Enjoy free live music on the ocean view deck at Del Mar Plaza. Jazzmikan Trio is a jazz pop trio with top-rated pianist, Mikan Zlatkovich.

 Saturday, Nov. 30: noon to 5 p.m., Holiday Artisan Market — Find unique gifts for friends, family, and yourself. Bring the whole family. Sip on hot cocoa, and listen to live music as you take in the view on our ocean view deck. The event will also have a make-and-take holiday gift making station as well as a succulent wreath-making workshop from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. hosted by In Succulent Love. During the make-and-take workshop, create your own one-of-a-kind jellyfish ornament. The workshop is $10 per person. The succulent wreath workshop is $65 per person for a full size wreath. Visit insucculentlove.com to register for the event.

Free Poinsettia Tour and Open House

Once a year Weidner’s Gardens opens up the Poinsettia growing greenhouses to the public to see thousands of poinsettias in all colors and stages of bloom. The guided tours also gives the visitor poinsettia tips right from the grower. Tour times are: Saturday, Nov. 23, 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov.24, noon and 2 p.m.. Weidners Gardens is located at 695 Normandy Road in Encinitas, 760-436-2194, weidners.com or . Tours are free. No reservations.

City Ballet to perform ‘The Nutcracker’

City Ballet of San Diego’s award-winning production of the classic holiday ballet “The Nutcracker” will perform 12 performances, Dec. 6-22, for its 27th anniversary season, plus a sensory-friendly Nutcracker on Dec 11. Voted “San Diego’s Best Nutcracker” (San Diego Dance Alliance Tommy Award), City Ballet’s 25th annual Nutcracker returns to the historic Spreckels Theatre in downtown San Diego, accompanied by the City Ballet Orchestra conducted by John Nettles. Patrons that come early with be entertained with holiday songs in the lobby by the City Ballet Chorus.

For ballet tickets or On-Stage Reception tickets, call City Ballet’s Box Office at (858) 272-8663 or visit cityballet.org. Tickets may also be purchased through TicketMaster at (800) 745-3000 or ticketmaster.com

Holiday Extravaganza Street Fair in RSF

On Saturday, Nov. 16, the Rotary Club of Rancho Santa Fe is holding its inaugural Holiday Extravaganza Street Fair. The heart of Rancho Santa Fe Village will be transformed into a festive outdoor marketplace with more than 30 vendors, food and music. There will be something for every age, including photos with Santa. Proceeds will benefit RSF Rotary’s Angel Giving Tree Program to help brighten the holidays for children in need. Come join the fun on Nov. 16, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Via Santa Fe between Paseo Delicias and La Flecha. For more information, e-mail nwiberg52@gmail.com

SeaWeeders Garden Club 7th annual poinsettia sale

Order gorgeous, locally-grown red Ecke Prestige Poinsettias in six-inch pots for $10 each from the SeaWeeders Garden Club of Solana Beach. Proceeds from the club’s seventh annual sale will benefit the El Viento Pocket Park landscape renovation project. Quantities are limited, so order forms and payments must be mailed before Wednesday, Dec. 4. For an order form and plant pick-up directions, email SBSeaWeeders@gmail.com



Two Concerts

 The Steel House Trio — Edward Simon, Scott Colley and Brian Blade, each credited as a world-class jazz player with his own robust composing, recording and performing career — take the stage 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17 at The Auditorium at The Scripps Research Institute, 10620 John Jay Hopkins Drive, La Jolla. Tickets: $35-$40. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org

 The Penderecki Piano Trio was created by three acclaimed Polish musicians: Konrad Skolarski, Jarosław Nadrzycki and Karol Marianowski. Each has a history of performances all over Asia, Europe, North America and South America. 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15 at Conrad Prebys Concert Hall on the UC San Diego campus, 9500 Gilman Drive (at Russell Lane and Rupertus Lane), La Jolla. Tickets from $45. artpower.ucsd.edu

Art Exhibits

at MCASD

Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego (MCASD) will present two exhibitions that highlight work from the Museum’s vast, permanent collection. “México Quiero Conocerte: Photographs by Graciela Iturbide and Manuel Álvarez Bravo” and “Bound to the Earth: Art, Materiality and the Natural World,” both open 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21 and will remain on view through March 15, 2020 at 1100 & 1001 Kettner Blvd., downtown San Diego. Admission: $10. (858) 454-3541. mcasd.org

The Grinch is back at The Old Globe

The Old Globe Theatre will once again transform into the whimsical town of Whoville, as the 22nd annual production of “Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” takes the Shiley Stage through Dec. 29 in Balboa Park, San Diego. Tickets start at $29 for adults; $19 for ages 17 and under, at theoldglobe.org or (619) 23-GLOBE. Children under age 3 will be admitted to 11 a.m. performances only.

