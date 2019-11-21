Event briefs: Nov. 21

Fairmont Grand Del Mar to present second annual Winter Wonderland at The Grand

‘Tis the season for celebrations at Fairmont Grand Del Mar with the second annual Winter Wonderland at The Grand. Local families and resort guests alike are invited to take a whimsical ride on a Ferris wheel or carrousel, snap a selfie with Santa around a festive 25-foot tree, and snack on s’mores by the fire. For the first time, Winter Wonderland at The Grand will feature an outdoor ice skating rink with over 5,000 square feet of ice featuring open skating as well as special ice shows on select dates.

Festivities kick off Saturday, Nov. 30 and run through Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, with weekday hours 3 p.m.-8 p.m. and Friday-Sunday hours 1 p.m.-9 p.m. Enjoy the grandest holiday season yet with winter magic and select nights of added festive fun, including: Sundays with Santa, ice performances and princess skating and live music on Friday nights. All events are open to the public. Guests are encouraged to dress accordingly for the outdoor activities. Parking is $20 per car (cash preferred) and ice skating including skate rentals costs $30 prepaid or $35 day-of.

To learn more, visit fairmont.com/san-diego.

Advertisement

CV Library: Exhibit by local artist Fani Hason

Carmel Valley Library is hosting an art exhibit by local artist Fani Hason in the Community Room through Dec. 1. Carmel Valley library is located at 3919 Townsgate Drive, San Diego. For more information, contact Carmel Valley Library at (858) 552-1668.

Santa Claus is coming to Solana Beach Library

Yes, jolly Santa is arriving at the Solana Beach Library Wednesday, Dec. 4, 6 p.m., to make his favorite stop on the holiday tour. Coming with Santa is his Elf Jingles who is an expert at face painting and making balloon animals. The service-dog friends are coming to watch all the fun, hoping to have a story read to them. Make your own paper ornaments and holiday cards. There will be light refreshments, a gift for each child, and music to make it all so merry! The party location is the library, 157 Stevens Ave, Solana Beach.

Advertisement

Del Mar Merchants Voucher Program launches

Beginning Nov. 23 Del Mar Village retail shops and restaurants have teamed up to make shopping and dining in Del Mar during the holidays not only festive but rewarding. Each purchase of $50 at one of the 21 participating merchants earns the customer a $10 voucher toward dining at 20 participating restaurants.

San Diego Blood Bank CEO speaks to Rotary

Learn about San Diego Blood Bank from its CEO, David Wellis, over breakfast with Del Mar-Solana Beach Rotary at the Hilton Del Mar on Friday, Nov. 22. Dr. David Wellis, PhD and CEO of the San Diego Blood Bank, will update everyone about the local blood bank, including some unknown facts that may surprise. This will be especially meaningful because DMSB Rotary has hosted two blood drives recently and has plans for more in 2020. Wellis also will touch on the human impact on blood recipients that could not survive without the gift of donated blood. Request additional information or RSVP via Charles@FosterDM.com or 858-414-8638.

Christmas Concert

Solana Beach Presbyterian Church, 120 Stevens Ave., Solana Beach, invites the public to our annual Christmas concerts on Sunday, Dec. 8 at 9 a.m., 11a.m., and 6 p.m. in the church sanctuary. Under the accomplished direction of Aaron Burgett, director, Choral Worship, these concerts will be a musical exploration of the Biblical prophecies of Isaiah and how they are fulfilled through Jesus Christ. They will feature a 45-voice chancel choir, worship band, children’s choir, and full orchestra with members of the San Diego Symphony Orchestra.

The program includes classical, contemporary, well-known Christmas carols and gospel musical selections. Guest soloists returning for the concerts are Leonard Tucker and Denise Tillman. Tucker is a highly regarded local singer, songwriter, and performer with the legendary R&B soul group, the Fifth Dimension.

Tillman is a crowd favorite whether singing gospel, pop, musical theater or opera. The public is cordially invited to this inspirational celebration of the Christmas story. Parking is plentiful. A free will offering will be taken.

Advertisement

Del Mar Library event will be rescheduled

The Del Mar Library’s Nov. 21 event featuring Daniel Cartamil, PhD, author of Baja’s Wild Side: A Photographic Journey Through Baja California’s Pacific Coast Region, has been canceled and will be rescheduled for early 2020.

Adopt a Family Foundation to hold annual Holiday Boutique Dec. 3

Adopt a Family Foundation will host its annual Holiday Boutique at the Morgan Run Club & Resort on Tuesday, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. -3 p.m. Local vendors will be offering an assortment of fashion, houseware, treats, gifts for the holidays and more.

Musical entertainment will be provided by Yael and Vlady while participants shop ,mingle with friends and support this cause. Adopt a Family Foundation is a local organization that provides financial and emotional support to victims of terror in Israel. Morgan Run is located at 5690 Cancha de Golf in Rancho Santa Fe.

For more information, visit :AdoptaFamilyFoundation.org

Encinitas 101

Holiday Street Fair

Advertisement

The 29th Annual Holiday Street Fair, sponsored by UC San Diego Health (www.health.ucsd.edu), will be held in downtown Encinitas on Sunday, Nov. 24 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

With 450-plus booths to visit, plus dozens of unique downtown Encinitas retailers, the event offers an opportunity for holiday shopping. Fair-goers can also listen to live music and see dance performances on three stages while enjoying cold beverages at the beer garden featuring local breweries. The beer garden is family friendly so kids and dogs are also welcome. Cyclists can leave their bikes at either end of the street fair, at D Street or J Street, thanks to the free Bike Valet sponsored by Electra Bike.

Coast Hwy 101 will be closed from D Street to J Street, starting at 4 a.m. Parking will be available in the Civic Center lots on the east side Vulcan, between E and F Streets, and in the Moonlight Beach lot at 4th and C Street.

For more information, visit encinitas101.com. For more information on UC San Diego Health, visit health.ucsd.edu.

The Red Nose Run

The 28th annual The Red Nose Run will be held at Del Mar Beach Saturday, Dec. 7, at 1 p.m. (Expo opens at 11:30 a.m.) The holiday event is a 5K and 3K fun run/walk for all ages.

This charity event benefits two local, five-star 501(c)3 charities: Fresh Start Surgical Gifts and Semper Fi Fund. Fresh Start Surgical Gifts: Every day Fresh Start charity for children transforms the lives of disadvantaged infants, children and teens with physical and cosmetic deformities caused by birth defects, accidents, disease or abuse through the gift of reconstructive and plastic surgery, all at no cost to the patient.

Semper Fi Fund: Semper Fi Fund is dedicated to providing immediate financial assistance and lifetime support to combat wounded, critically ill and catastrophically injured members of all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces and their families.

Register at therednoserun.com.



Art Night Encinitas and Holiday Art Sale

The public is invited to an evening of visual art as Encinitas civic and local art galleries open their doors to celebrate the city’s diverse visual art scene at seven participating locations. This event takes place 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23 at various locations, including City Hall, Encinitas Library, Lux Art Institute and others. The artists will have special artwork on display at each location, ideal for gift-giving. Live music and refreshments are available at several locations. Free. encinitasca.gov/visualart

First Sunday Music Series: Allison Adams Tucker Quartet

Friends of the Encinitas Library’s First Sunday Music Series will present Allison Adams Tucker Quartet Sunday, Dec. 1, 2-3 p.m.

Vocalist Allison Adams Tucker creates a unique musical postcard with jazz-inspired songs that span countries and genres in six languages, from Cole Porter to Tom Jobim, the Beatles to Sting. Allison will be joined by long-time collaborators Danny Green piano, Justin Grinnell bass, and Julien Cantelm drums for an exhilarating and heart-warming concert of music and stories, and a sprinkle of holiday spirit. www.allisonadamstucker.com

Seating is limited to chairs in room only. Additional parking available at City Hall. Encinitas Library Community Room, 540 Cornish Drive, Encinitas, (760) 753-7376, encinitaslibfriends.org.

Free Poinsettia Tour and Open House

Once a year Weidner’s Gardens opens up the Poinsettia growing greenhouses to the public to see thousands of poinsettias in all colors and stages of bloom. The guided tours also gives the visitor poinsettia tips right from the grower. Tour times are: Saturday, Nov. 23, 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov.24, noon and 2 p.m.. Weidners Gardens is located at 695 Normandy Road in Encinitas, 760-436-2194, weidners.com or . Tours are free. No reservations.

City Ballet to perform ‘The Nutcracker’

City Ballet of San Diego’s award-winning production of the classic holiday ballet “The Nutcracker” will perform 12 performances, Dec. 6-22, for its 27th anniversary season, plus a sensory-friendly Nutcracker on Dec 11. Voted “San Diego’s Best Nutcracker” (San Diego Dance Alliance Tommy Award), City Ballet’s 25th annual Nutcracker returns to the historic Spreckels Theatre in downtown San Diego, accompanied by the City Ballet Orchestra conducted by John Nettles. Patrons that come early with be entertained with holiday songs in the lobby by the City Ballet Chorus.

For ballet tickets or On-Stage Reception tickets, call City Ballet’s Box Office at (858) 272-8663 or visit cityballet.org. Tickets may also be purchased through TicketMaster at (800) 745-3000 or ticketmaster.com

Botanic Wonderland:

Holiday Nights

in the Garden

Gather up your family and friends and come spend an evening (or two) at the new Botanic Wonderland. Dec. 3-8; 10-15; 17-23 & 26-30, 5-8:30 p.m. Held in the new Dickinson Family Education Conservatory, this family-friendly festival contains many of the holiday traditions you’ve come to know and love over the years at the Garden, as well as some new ones. Also for the first time ever, select areas of Hamilton Children’s Garden and Toni’s Treehouse will be lit up and ready to play in during the December evening hours. SDBGarden.org

Encinitas Turkey Trot

Start your Thanksgiving Day on the right foot with the Encinitas 101 Turkey Trot. The Thursday, Nov. 28 race features both a 5K and 10K distance, starting under the world famous Encinitas sign on the 101. Participants are encouraged to dress in costume for a costume contest.

The Turkey Trot will benefit Encinitas 101 Main Street and the Encinitas Legion #416’s and Encinitas American Legion Women’s Auxiliary’s Thanksgiving Meals in a Basket program that provides assistance for local veterans in need. Additionally, the Turkey Trot will be providing grants to the Boy Scouts Troop #716 of St. John the Evangelist Church in Encinitas, La Costa Canyon High School Theatre Club and the Cardiff School District. To register, visit encinitasturkeytrot.org

Panel Discussion:

Three Local Authors

Friday, Nov. 22, 1-3 p.m. San Elijo Campus, MiraCosta College, 3333 Manchester Ave, Student Center Conference Room 926, Free. Local authors Janell Cannon (“StellaLuna”), Karen Kenyon (”The Bronte Family/Passionate Literary Geniuses” and “Sunshower”) and Robert Pacilio (“Meet Me at Moonlight Beach”) discuss their books, why they became writers, and the challenges of getting published. lifesanelijo@gmail.com

12th Kringle Mingle

Join Santa in Cardiff-by-the-Sea for the 12th Annual Kringle Mingle, a free holiday gathering at Cardiff Town Center, 2033 San Elijo Ave., Cardiff, on Sunday, Dec.1 from 1-5 p.m. There will be free photos with Santa in his vintage Camera Camper sleigh, from 1-4 p.m., sponsored by Cal Coast Credit Union.

Activities include children’s crafts provided by a young local origami artist at Know When to Fold Em and live music performed by the Ada Harris Wildcat Band, Hullabaloo and Bucket Ruckus. Enjoy a Sambazon açai bowl and holiday treats from VG Donuts and Seaside Market. Starbucks Cardiff will provide hot coffee and Cardiff 101 will provide hot chocolate. Stop by the Lost Abbey for a happy hour to benefit the Cardiff community, 1-5 p,m. The festive finale will be the tree lighting ceremony at 5 p.m. in the North Courtyard.

Del Mar Plaza events

Enjoy the following events on the ocean view deck at Del Mar Plaza, 1555 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar. delmarplaza.com

 Sunday, Nov. 24, 3-4:30 p.m., Del Mar Plaza’s Fall Music Series — Jazzmikan Trio: Enjoy free live music on the ocean view deck at Del Mar Plaza. Jazzmikan Trio is a jazz pop trio with top-rated pianist,Mikan Zlatkovich.

 Saturday, Nov. 30, noon-5 p.m. — Holiday Artisan Market: Find unique gifts for friends, family, and yourself. Bring the whole family. Sip on hot cocoa, and listen to live music as you take in the view on our ocean view deck. The event will also have a make-and-take holiday gift making station as well as a succulent wreath-making workshop from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. hosted by In Succulent Love. During the make-and-take workshop, create your own one-of-a-kind jellyfish ornament. The workshop is $10 per person. The succulent wreath workshop is $65 per person for a full size wreath. Visit insucculentlove.com to register for the event.

Village at PHR

Tree Lighting

Start the season off bright at The Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch with the Annual Tree Lighting ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 30 from 5- 7:30 p.m. with live music, sweet treats in the Village Square and photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Holiday Train Rides are in also in full gear at The Village on Saturday, Nov. 30 and Sunday, Dec. 1. From 10 a.m.-6 p.m., kids can ride an enchanting train throughout the center. Train rides will also return on Dec. 7-8. Address: 13490 Pacific Highlands Ranch Pkwy, Carmel Valley.



Sip & Stroll at

Del Mar Highlands

Celebrate local on Small Business Saturday with the free Sip & Stroll at the Del Mar Highlands Town Center on Nov. 30 from 4-7 p.m. Explore local businesses in the Carmel Valley destination while enjoying complimentary beverages, small bites, live music, seasonal cheer and more. The Sip & Stroll is open to the first 300 people to sign up. Reserve your spot for a night of fun at bit.ly/dmhtc-sipandstroll-2019 Address: 12925 El Camino Real Suite J-28, San Diego, 92130.

Tree lighting

at One Paseo

Following Small Business Saturday shopping on Nov. 30, One Paseo invites guests to stay for the center’s tree lighting ceremony. The ceremony will take place from 5-7 p.m. and feature live musical performances from the San Diego Children’s Choir and Frostbite, visits with Santa, and festive photo opportunities while snow cascades from the rooftops. Address: 3725 Paseo Place, San Diego, 92130.

San Diego Symphony Holiday Concerts

Dec. 13: Disney in Concert: “Mary Poppins” — Although not a holiday-specific film, “Mary Poppins” is a true classic that’s perfect for all ages. The San Diego Symphony will perform The Sherman Brothers’ charming and delightful Oscar-winning musical score during this popular film.

Dec. 14, 20, 21, 22: Noel Noel — Copley Symphony Hall will be your new home for the holidays at the Symphony’s annual Noel Noel concert. San Diego’s top holiday tradition will feature classic Christmas gems, choral favorites and audience sing-alongs. The event will also feature a special appearance by Old St. Nick.

Dec. 15: Noel Noel: A Family Concert — The holidays are a family affair, and that’s why the San Diego Symphony is hosting a special Noel Noel concert specially dedicated to families. In one short afternoon concert, the orchestra will perform holiday favorites alongside the San Diego Master Chorale, the San Diego Children’s Choir and a certain jolly North Pole resident.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.sandiegosymphony.org or call 619-235-0804.

Salty Cinema: Panel, film screenings and reception

It’s dark. It’s mysterious. It’s fascinating. Take a cinematic journey into the least explored place on Earth with “Salty Cinema: Deep Sea,” 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26 at Scripps Seaside Forum, 8610 Kennel Way. Watch short films that unearth mysteries of the deep sea and hear from a panel of deep sea experts discussing policy, research, industry and exploration.

Films: “A Window into the Twilight Zone. “Deep Time,” “At the Edge of Light” and “A Breathless Ocean.”

Panelists: Dr. Richard Roth, Director of MIT’s Materials Systems Laboratory; Dr. Lisa Levin, Distinguished Professor at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography; Dr. Judith Gobin, Head of Department of Life Sciences, Senior Lecturer in Zoology; and Dr. Greg Rouse, Professor at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography.

Salty Cinema is presented by the Center for Marine Biodiversity and Conservation at Scripps, with sponsorship from Karl Strauss Brewing Company and Serpentine Cider. Free. A reception follows with complimentary beverages. Please bring your own cup to reduce waste! scripps.ucsd.edu/events

Hike the Ramona Grasslands

Looking to walk off some of Thanksgiving’s dinner? #OptOutside for a hike at the Ramona Grasslands Preserve with the San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy (SDRVC) on Nov. 29, 9 a.m.-noon. The easy-to-moderate trail is 3.5 miles long with a 350-ft. elevation gain. Since 2015, REI has been closing its stores on Black Friday in an effort to encourage members and employees to experience the outdoors. SDRVC is a proud partner and host of this guided hike in celebration of the #OptOutside movement.

Questions? Email SDRVC Education Manager Ana Lutz-Johnson, ana@sdrvc.org or 858-755-6956. Register at: sdrvc2019optoutside.eventbrite.com

Fall Horse Racing

Del Mar Thoroughbred Club’s Bing Crosby Season runs through Dec. 1 at Del Mar Racetrack on the Del Mar Fairgrounds, 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd. High stakes competitions, signature seasonal events and free concerts. Admission: $6 admission, additional costs for seating, refreshments and bets. Schedule: dmtc.com