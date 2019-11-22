Local author to participate in Comedy Palace Showcase

Local author Kathy Krevat is stepping outside her comfort zone to try stand-up comedy. After taking a comedy class and participating in local open mic nights, she’s performing in a student showcase on Saturday, Nov. 23, 5 p.m., at The Comedy Palace.

“I blame the whole thing on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Shonda Rhimes book, The Year of Yes,” said Krevat. “Maisel made stand-up seem like so much fun, and Rhimes’ book convinced me to face my fears. I spent many years writing humorous books at my desk, but it was very scary to see if I could be funny in front of an audience. I almost didn’t show up for the first class. But the teachers at The Comedy Palace created a welcoming and supportive environment and made everyone feel comfortable getting up on stage.”

The Comedy Palace is the only club that offers regular stand-up comedy classes in San Diego. Their teachers – Gordon Downs, Bijan Mostafavi, and Jesse Egan — all have extensive experience as comedians and are accomplished teachers.

Says Downs, “Not only does The Comedy Palace offer a stand-up workshop, they also sell falafel and hummus.”

Downs is a stand-up comedian and writer. He’s currently a writer/consultant for Roast Battle LLC and Roast Battle season two and three on Comedy Central, and a former head monologue writer for Fair Game with Brock Everett (Audience Network/DIRECTV) and staff writer for Truth & Iliza on FreeForm TV.

Bijan Mostafavi has appeared on Laughs on FOX, and was a writer correspondent for Tonight in San Diego.

Winner of San Diego’s Funniest Person contest, comedian Jesse Egan recently returned from a tour with Vicki Barbolak from America’s Got Talent. Egan hosts the TV talk show Tonight in San Diego, and has appeared on CW6, KPBS, Union Tribune TV, Laughs on Fox, and in the documentary film Stage Time

“What I appreciated most about the class was the teachers’ commitment to the art form of stand-up comedy and their willingness to share their professional tips on making it in the business,” said Krevat. “They didn’t try to change any of the students’ styles and worked with them to hone their comedic talents.”

The Comedy Palace, at 8878 Clairemont Mesa Blvd., features comics from all over the country.

Krevat is the author of the bestselling Chocolate Covered Mystery series and the Gourmet Cat Mystery series. She has a short story published in the Crossing Borders anthology in March 2020 and is currently writing a young adult suspense novel.

A long-time advocate for youth arts education, Krevat is an advisor for the CCA Writers’ Conference (ccawritersconference2019.weebly.com/). She’s also registrar for the Left Coast Crime Conference which will be held in San Diego in March 2020, and on the board for Partners in Crime – the San Diego chapter of Sisters in Crime, a national mystery writers organization. For more information, visit www.kathykrevat.com, or follow her on Facebook or Twitter.

Student Showcase at The Comedy Palace will be held Saturday, Nov. 23, 5 p.m. at 8878 Clairemont Mesa Blvd., San Diego. (858) 492-9000. www.thecomedypalace.com. Tickets are $5 plus a two-item minimum.

