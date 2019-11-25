CCA Environmental Outreach Club hosts after school camp for kids

The Canyon Crest Academy Environmental Outreach Club is offering an environmental awareness camp for students on Fridays after school. The camp, which started in October, is held on Fridays from 3:30-5:30 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Clubs of San Dieguito’s Polster Branch.

“We teach students about global warming and the ways to stop global warming, plastic pollution and natural disasters such as wildfire, earthquake, tornadoes and hurricanes,” said founder and club president Alex Shahla, a senior at CCA. “We also encourage students to join organizations that clean beaches.”

For more information about the camp, email ccaenvironmentaloutreach@gmail.com.

-Karen Billing