Art at Cinépolis to be held Dec. 7

Del Mar Art Center artists will once again present Art at Cinépolis on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 6-9 p.m. at Cinépolis Del Mar theater at Del Mar Highlands Town Center, 12905 El Camino Real, San Diego. The artists have displayed fine art in the lobby and hallways of the theater for several years. During Art at Cinépolis the theater offers “Happy Hour” pricing on food and drinks as the DMAC exhibits additional art throughout the theater. Select artists will offer 10% discounts and/or 10% of proceeds donated to the Helen Woodward Animal Center.

Del Mar Art Center has been active in the Del Mar community for nearly 20 years. Its main gallery, which currently features over two dozen artists, is located at 1101-AA Camino Del Mar, Del Mar. It is across the street from the Del Mar Civic Center which offers free parking. Winter hours are 4 p.m.-8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, noon-8 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Sunday.

The DMAC Gallery is a non-profit organization whose artists are committed to contributing to charitable organizations and to helping the community. DMAC continues to promote art appreciation and to foster an environment where art and the art community can flourish.

For questions, call the Del Mar Art Center Gallery at (858) 280-1244.

