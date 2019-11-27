Event briefs: Nov. 28

Santa By The Sea in Del Mar

Santa By The Sea, sponsored by the Del Mar Village Association, is a free annual holiday event offering something for every member of the family. There will be photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, live holiday music, a workshop for writing and sending letters to Santa at the North Pole, treats from local restaurants, and more fun surprises. The festivities begin at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8, and will culminate with the annual tree lighting at 5 p.m. in the Jim Watkins Amphitheater at L’Auberge Del Mar on the corner of Camino Del Mar and 15th Street. visitdelmarvillage.com/santa-by-the-sea

Solana Beach Holiday Tree Lighting

The Solana Beach Parks and Recreation Commission invites all to Solana Beach’s annual Holiday Tree Lighting event on Sunday, Dec. 8 at Fletcher Cove Park ( 111 S. Sierra Ave.. Solana Beach). In addition to the tree lighting, the event will include live music, a visit from Santa, cookies, cider and treats. The event begins at 4:30 p.m. and Santa arrives at 5:20 p.m. For more information, call the Solana Beach Parks and Recreation Department at 858-720-2453.

Del Mar Plaza event

Enjoy the following event on the ocean view deck at Del Mar Plaza, 1555 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar. delmarplaza.com

 Saturday, Nov. 30, noon-5 p.m. — Holiday Artisan Market: Find unique gifts for friends, family, and yourself. Bring the whole family. Sip on hot cocoa, and listen to live music as you take in the view on our ocean view deck. The event will also have a make-and-take holiday gift making station as well as a succulent wreath-making workshop from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. hosted by In Succulent Love. During the make-and-take workshop, create your own one-of-a-kind jellyfish ornament. The workshop is $10 per person. The succulent wreath workshop is $65 per person for a full size wreath. Visit insucculentlove.com to register for the event.

Village at PHR Tree Lighting

Start the season off bright at The Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch with the Annual Tree Lighting ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 30 from 5-7:30 p.m. with live music, sweet treats in the Village Square and photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Holiday Train Rides are in also in full gear at The Village on Saturday, Nov. 30 and Sunday, Dec. 1. From 10 a.m.-6 p.m., kids can ride an enchanting train throughout the center. Train rides will also return Dec. 7-8. Address: 13490 Pacific Highlands Ranch Pkwy, Carmel Valley.

Sip & Stroll at Del Mar Highlands

Celebrate local on Small Business Saturday with the free Sip & Stroll at Del Mar Highlands Town Center on Nov. 30 from 4-7 p.m. Explore local businesses in the Carmel Valley destination while enjoying complimentary beverages, small bites, live music and seasonal cheer. The Sip & Stroll is open to the first 300 people to sign up. Reserve your spot for a night of fun at bit.ly/dmhtc-sipandstroll-2019 Address: 12925 El Camino Real, Suite J-28, San Diego, 92130.

Tree lighting at One Paseo

Following Small Business Saturday shopping on Nov. 30, One Paseo invites guests to stay for the center’s tree lighting ceremony. The ceremony will take place from 5-7 p.m. and feature live musical performances from the San Diego Children’s Choir and Frostbite, visits with Santa, and festive photo opportunities while snow cascades from the rooftops. Address: 3725 Paseo Place, San Diego, 92130.

Santa Claus at Solana Beach Library Dec. 4

Yes, jolly Santa is arriving at the Solana Beach Library Wednesday, Dec. 4, 6 p.m., to make his favorite stop on the holiday tour. Coming with Santa is his Elf Jingles who is an expert at face painting and making balloon animals. The service-dog friends are coming to watch all the fun, hoping to have a story read to them. Make your own paper ornaments and holiday cards. There will be light refreshments, a gift for each child, and music to make it all so merry! The party location is the library, 157 Stevens Ave, Solana Beach.

Fall racetrack events

On Saturday, Nov. 30, Wizards Beerfest hits the track for the first time, featuring a day full of magic, music, mischief and brews. Then, the holiday festivities resume on Closing Day, Dec. 1, with Ladies & Gents Holiday at the Races — a special shopping event benefiting Susan G. Komen.

Del Mar Thoroughbred Club’s Bing Crosby Season runs through Dec. 1 at Del Mar Racetrack on the Del Mar Fairgrounds, 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd. High stakes competitions, signature seasonal events and free concerts. Admission: $6 admission, additional costs for seating, refreshments and bets. Schedule: dmtc.com

The House of Zandra Rhodes to hold ‘50 Fabulous Years’ luncheon event

The House of Zandra Rhodes will present “50 Fabulous Years,” a special luncheon and rooftop terrace party Wednesday, Dec. 11, from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at the L’Auberge Del Mar celebrating five iconic decades of the fashion house of Zandra Rhodes.

The event will feature a sneak preview of the upcoming documentary “Zandra with a Zee,” a presentation highlighting the most pivotal moments in Rhodes’ career, an exclusive live auction, and a live showing of one-of-a-kind vintage Zandra Rhodes garments.

For tickets, go to eventbrite.com/e/dame-zandra-rhodes-celebrating-50-fabulous-years-tickets-79207992237

For more information, contact dakota@zandrarhodes.com or call 858-792-1892.

Cathedral Catholic High School Dance Team

The Cathedral Catholic High School Dance Team presents a Winter Dance Concert, “Dancing into the Holidays” on Friday, December 6th, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. in the Guadalupe Center on campus. 5555 Del Mar Heights Road, San Diego, CA 92130. Tickets are $10 presale and $12 at the door. To purchase tickets online: Dance Concert - Cathedral Catholic High School

Miracle Babies to hold 5th annual Playdate with a Purpose diaper drive event

On Friday, Dec. 6, Miracle Babies is hosting its 5th annual Playdate with a Purpose, a diaper drive to benefit families with critically ill babies in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

The drive will be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the lower level of the Flower Hill Promenade (2720 Via De La Valle, Del Mar). There will be food and drinks, crafts for kids and an opportunity to grab a photo with Santa. Miracle Babies asks guests to bring a package of diapers to be entered into a raffle for a chance to win some amazing local prizes donated by San Diego brands. The event is hosted by Carly Zuffinetti and Carly Kenihan.

Learn more about Miracle Babies at www.miraclebabies.org.

Del Mar Community Connections to hold free holiday lunch for seniors

Del Mar Community Connections will hold its annual holiday luncheon Wednesday, Dec. 4 from noon to 2 p.m. at St. Peter’s Parish Hall. The free event for seniors will include a performance by DMCC’s own “Singing Together” group led by Linda Chisari.

Other entertainment includes Lori Ritman at the piano; “A Tribute to the Crooners—Frank, Dean and Tony” by by song master “GB” and an appearance by Santa.

Attendees are asked to bring a s new unwrapped stuffed animal, toy or children’s book to the luncheon in support of the Community Resource Center’s Holiday Basket program.

Although the event is free, reservations are required by calling 858-792-7565 or emailing dmcc@dmcc.cc with the line “Holiday Lunch reservation.”

Community invited to attend Solana Beach Presbyterian Church Christmas concerts

Solana Beach Presbyterian Church invites the public to attend its annual Christmas concerts on Sunday, Dec. 8 at 9 a.m., 11a.m., and 6 p.m. in the church sanctuary.

Under the accomplished direction of Aaron Burgett, director, Choral Worship, these concerts will be a musical exploration of the Biblical prophecies of Isaiah and how they are fulfilled through Jesus Christ. They will feature a 45-voice chancel choir, worship band, children’s choir, and full orchestra with members of the San Diego Symphony Orchestra.

The program includes classical, contemporary, well-known Christmas carols and gospel musical selections. Guest soloists returning for the concerts are Leonard Tucker and Denise Tillman. Tucker is a highly-regarded local singer, songwriter,and performer with the legendary R&B soul group, the Fifth Dimension.

Tillman is a crowd favorite whether singing gospel, pop, musical theater or opera.

December Family Breakfast at St. Therese of Carmel Catholic Parish to raise funds for Father Joe’s Villages

All are welcome to attend this event. Parking is plentiful. A free will offering will be taken. Solana Beach Presbyterian Church is located at 120 Stevens Avenue, Solana Beach, 92075.

The Knights of Columbus at St. Therese of Carmel Catholic Parish are hosting their December Family Breakfast on Sunday, Dec.1, from 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. This is a fundraising event and the beneficiary is Father Joe’s Villages. Father Joe’s Mission is to prevent and end homelessness, one life at a time.

This family breakfast includes scrambled eggs, bacon, pancakes, potatoes, fruit, coffee and juice. Prices are $8 for adults, $4 for children 5-12, and children under 5 are free.

St. Therese of Carmel is located in Carmel Valley at 4355 Del Mar Trails Road, San Diego, 92130. All are encouraged to come out and attend a delicious breakfast while supporting Father Joe’s Villages. Any questions, call or text 619-540-7129.

Adopt a Family Foundation to host annual Holiday Boutique Dec. 3

Adopt a Family Foundation will host its annual Holiday Boutique at the Morgan Run Club & Resort on Tuesday, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. -3 p.m. Local vendors will be offering an assortment of fashion, houseware, treats, gifts for the holidays and more.

Musical entertainment will be provided by Yael and Vlady while participants shop ,mingle with friends and support this cause.

Adopt a Family Foundation is a local organization that provides financial and emotional support to victims of terror in Israel. Morgan Run is located at 5690 Cancha de Golf in Rancho Santa Fe.

For more information, visit :AdoptaFamilyFoundation.org

Toys for Tots

For their 21st holiday season, Jim Coleman and staff at Your State Farm Insurance Agency in Del Mar will be an official drop-off station for the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve’s “Toys for Tots” campaign.

Community members are encouraged to help make the holidays brighter for San Diego area families by dropping off a new, unwrapped children’s toy at Coleman’s office at 1011 Camino Del Mar, in downtown Del Mar. Coleman’s office is open to accepting holiday donations from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, now through Dec. 13. For questions or more information, call (858) 755-6794.

Free weekend parking in Del Mar

Beginning November 27 through January 1 there will be free weekend parking in downtown Del Mar. The all day parking is a gift from the City and includes complementary downtown parking where holiday signs are posted. Enjoy Village shopping and dining at your leisure this holiday season.

Robin Henkel returns to Zel’s Del Mar

Solo blues performer Robin Henkel will perform Thursday, Dec. 5 at Zel’s Del Mar, from 7-10 p.m. Address: 1247 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar, (858) 755-0076.

The Living Nativity

With dramatic scenes and a live stage production, The Living Nativity at Horizon Christian Fellowship walks you through the birth, ministry, life, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ. Even before experiencing the guided tour, you’ll enjoy the Old World Marketplace, a giant snow hill for sledding, live worship, and Christmas carolers. The event will also feature a 30’ lit Christmas tree, crafts and games for your children, great food trucks, and a new attraction.

Mark your calendars to attend the event, which will be held Dec. 19-22 at Horizon Christian Fellowship, 6365 El Apajo, Rancho Santa Fe. Cost: free entry and free parking. Visit horizon.org.

Tea3 Foundation to present ‘Jingle Karaoke Challenge’

The Tea3 Foundation (www.tea3foundation.org) will host its first “Jingle Karaoke Challenge” on Saturday, Dec. 7 at “The Bassmnt” club, 919 Fourth Avenue, downtown San Diego, 92101, 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Proceeds from this innovative event will fund life-saving, cutting-edge cancer treatment for up to 20 children, partnering with the COP-CureMatch DNA Pilot Fund, a restricted fund at the Tijuana-based Center for Oncology in Pediatrics Foundation.

The Tea 3 Foundation has raised funds to treat seven patients suffering from various stages and types of cancer. Patient selection and genomic analysis performed by CureMatch for these first seven children will be completed this year, followed by personalized treatment administered by the COP medical staff. This center is funded by the prestigious Fundacion Castro-Limon.

“Tea 3 Foundation is honored to collaborate with these prestigious organizations to advance lifesaving genomic decoding procedures for children facing cancer,” stated Sandra den Ujil, president of the Board of Directors of the foundation. “Our goal is to raise the remaining funds at the ‘Jingle Karaoke Challenge’ to treat up to 20 children,” she added.

For “Jingle Karaoke Challenge” information, tickets and sponsorship opportunities, visit www.tea3foundation.org or contact Sandra@tea3foundation.org.

The Rancho Santa Fe Tea 3 Foundation is a California not-for profit corporation, driven by the principle that each person has “Time, Talent and/or Treasure” to give to the good of the community. For information about how to become a member and support the Tea 3 Foundation, go to www.tea3foundation.org. For more information, also visit www.curematch.com, www.copfoundation.org and bassmntsd.com.

Jingle & Mingle event

Community Resource Center (CRC) invites the community to its Jingle & Mingle event on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 5:30 p.m.-8 p.m. at the Del Mar Fairgrounds Grandstand. The event is a holiday fundraiser to benefit the hungry, homeless and hurting in the community. The event will feature behind-the-scenes tours of CRC’s 37th Annual Holiday Baskets, a CRC program providing food, coats and gifts to over 6,000 people in need this holiday season. The event will include festive food and drinks, music, raffle prizes, guest speakers and more. To purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/crcjingle2019. Tickets are $20. For more information, visit crcncc.org.

Friends of the Cardiff Library concert Dec. 4

The Friends of the Cardiff Library will host a free concert on Dec. 4, 7 p.m.-8 p.m. featuring Missy and Heine Andersen. This New Mexico-based husband/wife duo will entertain the audience with spirited vocals, and percussive multi-rhythmic guitar as they perform Soul Americana. The event will be held at the Cardiff Library Community room, 2081 Newcastle Ave., Cardiff. For more information, call 760-635-1000.

12th Kringle Mingle

Join Santa in Cardiff-by-the-Sea for the 12th Annual Kringle Mingle, a free holiday gathering at Cardiff Town Center, 2033 San Elijo Ave., Cardiff, on Sunday, Dec.1 from 1-5 p.m. There will be free photos with Santa in his vintage Camera Camper sleigh, from 1-4 p.m., sponsored by Cal Coast Credit Union.

Activities include children’s crafts provided by a young local origami artist at Know When to Fold Em and live music performed by the Ada Harris Wildcat Band, Hullabaloo and Bucket Ruckus. Enjoy a Sambazon açai bowl and holiday treats from VG Donuts and Seaside Market. Starbucks Cardiff will provide hot coffee and Cardiff 101 will provide hot chocolate. Stop by the Lost Abbey for a happy hour to benefit the Cardiff community, 1-5 p,m. The festive finale will be the tree lighting ceremony at 5 p.m. in the North Courtyard.

Blue Christmas, Service of Remembrance

Join the Village Church in Rancho Santa Fe for Blue Christmas, Service of Remembrance on Friday, Dec. 6 at 11 a.m. in the parlor. All who have lost a loved one or anyone who would like to attend are welcome. The event begins with a meal together and then proceeds to the chapel for a time of worship. Please call the church if you will attend and include the name of your loved one. RSVP by calling 858-756-2441 or email hollic@villagechurch.org.

Encinitas Guitar Orchestra Christmas concert

The Encinitas Guitar Orchestra, comprised of 40 local classical guitarists from amateur to professional level, will perform a Christmas concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 925 Balour Drive, Encinitas. This year’s Holiday theme is “A Christmas Masquerade,”performing not-so-famous gems of Christmas music. Discover new Christmas music hidden in history with 40 guitars. $12 donation at the door. Visit encinitasguitarorchestra.com

San Diego Symphony Concert: ‘Mary Poppins’

Dec. 13: Disney in Concert: “Mary Poppins” — Although not a holiday-specific film, “Mary Poppins” is a true classic that’s perfect for all ages. The San Diego Symphony will perform The Sherman Brothers’ charming and delightful Oscar-winning musical score during this popular film.

Dec. 14, 20, 21, 22: Noel Noel — Copley Symphony Hall will be your new home for the holidays at the Symphony’s annual Noel Noel concert. San Diego’s top holiday tradition will feature classic Christmas gems, choral favorites and audience sing-alongs. The event will also feature a special appearance by Old St. Nick.

Dec. 15: Noel Noel: A Family Concert — The holidays are a family affair, and that’s why the San Diego Symphony is hosting a special Noel Noel concert specially dedicated to families. In one short afternoon concert, the orchestra will perform holiday favorites alongside the San Diego Master Chorale, the San Diego Children’s Choir and a certain jolly North Pole resident.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.sandiegosymphony.org or call 619-235-0804.

Tuesday Night Comics at NC Rep Theatre

Tuesday Night Comics offers one of the funniest nights of comedy in San Diego. Mark Christopher Lawrence taps into his extensive list of talented comedian friends and shares the North Coast Rep stage with them. The show is comprised of talent from all over the country with late-night television credits as well as credits from Comedy Central, HBO and Showtime. The next Tuesday Night Comics event will occur on Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 7:30 p.m. Line-up includes: Host: Mark Christopher Lawrence; Musical guest: Haley Blaze; Headliner: Nazareth; Featured Act: Mark Schumacher; Opening Act: Joe Welkie. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach. Call 858-481-1055 or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase seats.

North Coast Symphony to perform ‘A Symphony of Carols’

Join the North Coast Symphony Orchestra for “A Symphony of Carols” on Friday, Dec. 13, 7:30 p.m. at the Encinitas Community Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive. The orchestra will perform festive holiday music, including A Celtic Christmas Overture by Daniel Semsen, A Carol Symphony by Victor Hely-Hutchinson, Fantasia on “Greensleeves” by Vaughan Williams, and many more. Bass vocalist Kenneth Bell will sing selections from Handel’s Messiah and the Spanish carol Riu Riu Chiu. The orchestra is conducted by Daniel Swem and funded in part by the City of Encinitas Community Grant Program. Admission: $10 general, $8 seniors/students/military, $25/family max. For more information, visit www.northcoastsymphony.com.

Regional events

 STAR Repertory Theatre presents “Matilda the Musical,” with a cast of 50, (including three generations of one family) Nov. 30-Dec. 8 at Lyceum Theatre in Horton Plaza, downtown San Diego. Directed by Scott Kolod, with musical direction by Benjamin Goniea and choreography by Kevin Burroughs, the story surrounds Matilda, a precocious young girl with the gift of telekinesis and love of books, who overcomes obstacles caused by her parents and school headmistress, helping her teacher and fellow students out of troubles along the way. Tickets $29 at lyceumevents.org

Gingerbread City Contest

 The Epilepsy Foundation will host its 26th annual Gingerbread City Gala, 6-9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3 at Hyatt Regency La Jolla At Aventine, 3777 La Jolla Village Drive — the largest gingerbread structure competition on the West Coast. Artists and bakers will create elaborate gingerbread houses for display, with restaurants from all over San Diego offering chef tastings to the 400 guests in attendance. Honorary Gala Chairs are San Diego Padre’s pitcher Kirby and Ashlee Yates. Ashlee was recently diagnosed with epilepsy and has become a champion for the Foundation. Tickets $500 at epilepsysandiego.org

 The Conrad Prebys

Performing Arts Center

7600 Fay Ave. (858) 459-3724. ljms.org

• Holiday Magic with Jackie Foster, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12. “The Voice” semi-finalist joins chamber music ensemble Camarada for an evening of classical and popular music. $53.

• The Nutcracker — No Sugar, 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15. The Ballet Institute of San Diego presents old and new traditions together. $16.50-$43.

 Jewish Community Center

4126 Executive Drive, (858) 457-3030. lfjcc.org

• 35th annual Hanukkah Happening, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15. Celebrate Hanukkah at one of the biggest Hanukkah festivals in San Diego with carnival games, art projects, a bouncy house, games, latke eating contest, crafts, prizes, arcade and silent auction. $5 members, $7 non-members; fees for activities.

• Jewish Christmas: Chinese Food and a Movie, 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 25. Enjoy Glatt kosher Chinese food and a screening of “Dirty Dancing.” $35 members, $38 non-members.

 La Jolla Symphony & Chorus

9500 Gilman Drive, on the UC San Diego campus. (858) 534-4637. lajollasymphony.com

• December performances, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. Lecture, concert and visual arts performances featuring Schumann and Nee commission winner Oram and others at the UCSD Mandeville Auditorium. $18-39.

• Messiah Community Sing, 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15. Ruben Venezuela will lead the LJ Symphony chamber orchestra, choir soloists, and audience in the Christmas portion of Handel’s “Messiah” at the St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church in Carlsbad. $18.

 North Coast Repertory Theater

987 Loman Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach. (858) 481-1055. northcoastrep.org

• Dickens Unscripted, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16 and 17. An improvised comedy inspired by the works of Dickens. Tickets from $27.

• A Charlie Brown Christmas, 10 or 11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Dec. 19, 20, and 21; 2 p.m. Dec 22. A production of the beloved television special. $12-16.

 San Diego Symphony

750 B St., downtown San Diego. (619) 235-0804. sandiegosymphony.org

• Noel Noel Concert, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14, 20, 21, 22. Featuring Christmas gems and choral favorites. $25-84.

• Noel Noel Family Concert, 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15. A one-hour version of the Noel Noel Concert just for families, featuring special visitors. $13-28.

• Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, 1008 Wall St. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org — Holiday Bookstore, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; live music 3:30-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. Enjoy live music by bassist Rob Thorsen on the patio and shop gently used books, CDs, vinyl LPs, and sheet music, as well as a gift selection of handmade cards, jewelry and ceramics by local artisans. Sale continues Dec. 21 and 28.

• Birch Aquarium at Scripps, 2300 Expedition Way. (858) 534-3474. aquarium.ucsd.edu — Seas ‘n’ Greetings, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 1-31 (closed Dec. 25). Holiday activities include appearances by Scuba Santa in a Kelp Dive Show, scavenger hunts, close-up animal encounters and live holiday music on weekends; included with admission: $16-$19.50.

• Balboa Park’s Christmas on the Prado: The sixth annual family-oriented and charity toy drive (not affiliated with Balboa Park’s other holiday event, December Nights) will be held 1-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30 with a Christmas tree lighting at Spreckels Organ Pavilion, 2125 Pan American Road E., San Diego and from noon-4 p.m. at the International Cottages’ Music Stage, 2191 Pan American Road W., San Diego. Guests are asked to consider bringing an unwrapped toy for the Toys for Tots Toy Drive. christmasontheprado.com

• City Ballet of San Diego, 121 Broadway, downtown San Diego. cityballet.org — “The Nutcracker,” 2 or 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6-22. Awarded “the best Nutcracker ballet in San Diego.” $27-92.

• Leo Carrillo Ranch Historic Park, 6200 Flying Leo Carrillo Lane in Carlsbad, will host Holiday at the Rancho, an evening of festivities, 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. Activities include crafts, snowball fight, entertainment, a holiday movie, and a tree lighting at 5:45 p.m. on the sand near the pool. Food, beverages and souvenir photos are available for an additional cost. Daytime admission to the ranch is free. There will be an additional cost for the holiday event; tickets are available for presale or onsite by calling (760) 476-1042. carrillo-ranch.org

• LEGOLAND California, 1 LEGOLAND Drive in Carlsbad, holds its Holidays at LEGOLAND through Jan. 5, 2020. The theme park’s Fun Town area features a 30-foot, fully decorated LEGO Christmas tree with more than 400 LEGO ornaments. After sunset, a LEGO tree light show with singers and dancers perform throughout the evening. Photo opportunities include meet-and-greets with human-sized LEGO Santa, toy soldiers and gingerbread people aboard a giant LEGO sled. Throughout its Miniland area with sprawling LEGO replicas of major cities like New Orleans, New York City, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Washington, D.C., holiday scenes and numerous hidden Santas have been added to the giant dioramas. On Tuesday, Dec. 31, Kids’ New Year’s Eve offers live bands, party favors and a 6 p.m. giant LEGO-brick drop countdown, followed by fireworks. Holiday entertainment included with admission, from $90. (760) 918-5346. legoland.com

• San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens Drive, Encinitas, will illuminate 37 acres of flora, including pine trees, Pony Tail palms and aloes, Dragon trees and bamboo, with more than 125,000 sparkling lights during its Botanic Wonderland Holiday Nights in the Garden. There’s nightly entertainment, visits with Santa, holiday crafts, twinkling light tunnel, dazzling 10-foot poinsettia tower, a musical light show and Kids Fun Zone with nightly “snowfall.” There’s a food truck court, a beer, wine and mulled wine garden, hot chocolate, coffee and more. Visitors can stop by from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 3-8, 10-15,17-23 and 26-30. Tickets: $12-$25. sdbgarden.org

• San Diego Zoo Safari Park, 15500 San Pasqual Valley Road, Escondido. (619) 231-1515. sdzsafaripark.org — Wild Holidays, select days Nov. 29-Jan. 5. Experience seasonal entertainment and special activities in a festive atmosphere. $46-56.

• San Diego Zoo, 2920 Zoo Drive in Balboa Park, San Diego. (619) 231-1515, sandiegozoo.org — “Jungle Bells,” 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 13-Jan. 5 (not Dec. 24 when the Zoo closes at 5 p.m.). Twinkling lights, animal-shaped light sculptures, special animal experiences and music, high-flying acrobats, Dr. Zoolittle and the Zoo’s costumed characters. Santa will also be present. $56 adult, $46 ages 3-11.

• SeaWorld, 500 SeaWorld Drive, San Diego. (619) 222-4732, seaworld.com — Christmas Celebration, Nov. 23-Jan. 5, holiday music fills the air, a sea of 1 million lights sparkle, two new shows: Cirque Christmas and Winter Wonderland on Ice, Rudolph’s Christmastown and new Sesame Street Christmas Village. Includied with admission, from $73.99.

