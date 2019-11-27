Theatre School @ North Coast Rep to present ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’

The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep will feature “A Charlie Brown Christmas” Dec. 19-22. When Charlie Brown complains about the overwhelming materialism he sees among everyone during the Christmas season, Lucy suggests that he become director of the school Christmas pageant. Charlie Brown accepts, but this proves to be a frustrating endeavor. When an attempt to restore the proper holiday spirit with a forlorn little Christmas tree fails, he needs Linus’ help to discover the real meaning of Christmas.

(Courtesy)

Featured in the cast are Jackson Kampf, Lily Chen, Ella Darlington, Henri Tanghe, Victoria Baltzer, Eliana Mottla, Connor Overton, Ella Lombardi, Lila Winslow, Macy Viemeister, Kaden Courey, Jetta Dohrenwend, Hailey Topolovac, Ari Trette, Dottie Monahan, Kaylin Poblete, and Phillip Korth.

Performances are: Dec. 19: 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Dec. 20: 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Dec. 21: 11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. and Dec. 22: 2 p.m.

Ticket prices are regularly $16 for adults and $12 for seniors 65 and older, children under age 18, and active military. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive Solana Beach, 92075. Call (858) 481-1055 or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets.