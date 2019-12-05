Accomplished pianist to perform at Carmel Valley Library Concert Series event

The Carmel Valley Library Concert Series presents pianist Alevtyna Dobina Wednesday, Dec. 11 at 6:45 p.m. She will perform a 45-minute program of music by Mozart, Rachmaninov, Chopin, and Ernesto Lecuona. The event is free and open to the public.

Dobina is internationally recognized as the leading Ukranian pianist of her generation. Dobina’s career encompasses Europe, Latin America, the USA, and Eastern Europe. This season she debuts at the Rising Stars Piano Series at Southampton Cultural Center, New York, as well as the Benefit Gala for San Diego International Piano Competition for Outstanding Amateurs.

“Alevtyna...plays with great refinement and an enormous variety of colors and timbres…possessing charisma and great personality” - Antonio Pompa-Baldi

For more information, call (858) 552-1668. The Carmel Valley Library is located at 3919 Townsgate Drive, San Diego 92130.

