Canyon Crest Academy presents dance production ‘The Invisible Child’ shows Dec. 12-20

Canyon Crest Academy will host the dance production “The Invisible Child,” beginning Dec. 12 and running through Dec. 20. The production features a cast of 34 dancers, all of whom are students at Canyon Crest Academy and members of the Academy’s Envision Arts program, and the majority of whom are also members of the Dance Conservatory program. The Dance Conservatory is a rigorous after-school program that allows students to train at a pre-professional level in a non-competitive environment.

The Invisible Child is a poignant story of friendship, family, resilience and hope in adolescence, told through contemporary and modern dance. The production is written and directed by Rayna Milner, the Canyon Crest Academy Dance Conservatory Director.

The Invisible Child is open to the community and is appropriate for all ages. Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door while supplies last. The production is approximately an hour and 15 minutes with an intermission and takes place at the Canyon Crest Academy theater located at 5951 Village Center Loop Rd., San Diego, 92130.

More information and a link to tickets for The Invisible Child are available at www.CCA-Dance.com. Specific dates and times are:

 Thursday, Dec. 12 at 7p.m.

Friday, Dec. 13 at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

 Saturday, Dec. 14 at 2 p.m.

 Thursday, Dec. 19 at 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 20 at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

For additional information, contact Rayna Milner, program coordinator, Canyon Crest Academy Dance Conservatory, at rayna.milner@sduhsd.net

