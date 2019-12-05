Event briefs Dec. 5

Del Mar Art Center Gallery to hold ‘Holiday Magic’ reception Dec. 13

The Del Mar Art Center Gallery is conjuring up December magic in celebration of the holiday season. Offering a non-frenzied, gift buying experience, the gallery will host a reception on Dec. 13 which highlights the work of its member artists and includes a silent auction fundraiser. The auction, an annual holiday event, will feature original art by the gallery’s artists and generous donations from local businesses.

Open to the public, the Holiday Magic reception is from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13. Light refreshments will be served and DMAC Gallery artists will be available to meet with guests.

The gallery is located at 1101-AA Camino Del Mar, Del Mar, 92014. It is across the street from the Del Mar Civic Center, which offers free parking. Winter hours are 4 p.m.-8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Formed nearly two decades ago, DMAC Gallery is a non-profit organization whose artists are committed to contributing to charitable organizations and to helping the community.

For questions and additional information, call the Del Mar Art Center Gallery at (858) 280-1244.

Santa By The Sea in Del Mar

Santa By The Sea, sponsored by the Del Mar Village Association, is a free annual holiday event offering something for every member of the family. There will be photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, live holiday music, a workshop for writing and sending letters to Santa at the North Pole, treats from local restaurants, and more fun surprises. The festivities begin at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8, and will culminate with the annual tree lighting at 5 p.m. in the Jim Watkins Amphitheater at L’Auberge Del Mar on the corner of Camino Del Mar and 15th Street. visitdelmarvillage.com/santa-by-the-sea

Solana Beach Tree Lighting

The Solana Beach Parks and Recreation Commission invites all to Solana Beach’s annual Holiday Tree Lighting event on Sunday, Dec. 8 at Fletcher Cove Park ( 111 S. Sierra Ave.. Solana Beach). In addition to the tree lighting, the event will include live music, a visit from Santa, cookies, cider and treats. The event begins at 4:30 p.m. and Santa arrives at 5:20 p.m. For more information, call the Solana Beach Parks and Recreation Department at 858-720-2453.

Art museum program on Dutch landscape paintings

“Cows, Ditches, and Threatening Clouds” will be the topic of San Diego Museum of Art’s North County Chapter program on Monday, Dec. 9 at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church parish hall at 15th Street and Maiden Lane in Del Mar. Docent Hilda van Neck-Yoder will speak on how 19th C. Dutch artists went outside to alter current rustic imagery landscapes, and painted instead a much-loved view of Holland that was flat, soggy, and adorned with cows, sheep, windmills and often cloudy skies, all of it seemingly untouched by modern life. Program begins at 10 a.m.; registration and refreshments at 9:30 a.m Cost is $10 for guests; free to SDMA North County Chapter members.

Village Church to host free Christmas family event ‘Breakfast in Bethlehem’

The Village Church invites families from all of San Diego to participate in one of its favorite holiday traditions, Breakfast in Bethlehem, on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 9 a.m. The morning will begin with a full breakfast and an interactive reading of the Christmas Story with Senior Pastor, Rev. Dr. Jack Baca. Following the story time, families have the opportunity to craft their own Advent wreath, visit the petting zoo, and make an ornament for the Christmas tree. This event is free. Reserve your spot today by visiting villagechurch.org/breakfast-in-bethlehem.

“Breakfast in Bethlehem has held such a special place in the hearts of our families and in the life of our church for many years. Being able to watch each child experience the story of the birth of Jesus is such a blessing. This is such a fun and unique way to celebrate this Christmas season with families. If you have not attended this event before, come join us!” said Kjersti Atkins, director of Children’s Ministries at The Village Church.

The Village Church is located at 6225 Paseo Delicias, Rancho Santa Fe, California, 92067. For more information on The Village Church, special events, and the various ministries of the Church, visit villagechurch.org. Follow The Village Church @VillageChurchRSF.

Chabad Jewish Center of RSF to hold RSF Chanukah Celebration

Chabad Jewish Center of Rancho Santa Fe presents “Light Up the Night,” the 13th RSF Chanukah Celebration on the first night of Chanukah Sunday, Dec. 22 from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. at The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe. The RSF Menorah lighting will be held at 5 p.m.

Free admission, fun for the whole family. The celebration will include the RSF Menorah lighting, live DJ, donuts, hot latkes, hot drinks, crafts, face painting and more.

Chanukah gelt for all, with special thanks to the Shillman and Zekelman familys and The Inn at RSF for making it possible. For more information and to RSVP, visit www.jewishrsf.com or call 858-756-7571.

The Inn at RSF is located at 5951 Linea Del Cielo, Rancho Santa Fe, 92067.

7th annual Ugly Sweater Party

The public is invited to the 7th annual Ugly Sweater Party on Thursday, Dec. 12 from 7-11:30 p.m. at Pacifica Del Mar. No cover, DJ, dancing and four “Ugly” prize categories. Hot toddy specials all-night, and two-hour validated self-parking. RSVP at facebook.com/events/473390796632621/?ti=icl

GROUNDATION: Conscious Reggae music at Belly Up

GROUNDATION will perform at the Belly Up Dec. 22 at 8 p.m. Winner of France’s distinguished award for Best Roots Reggae Album for 2018, GROUNDATION has been performing music from its latest album, “The Next Generation,” throughout Europe and South America during 2019 with shows in Brazil, Puerto Rico, Hawaii, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Switzerland. GROUNDATION’s unique style of reggae music blends fusion with strong elements of jazz, funk, and dub creating a dynamic high energy sound. For more information, visit groundation.com and bellyup.com.

The Theatre School @ NC Rep: ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’

The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep will feature “A Charlie Brown Christmas” Dec. 19-22. When Charlie Brown complains about the overwhelming materialism he sees among everyone during the Christmas season, Lucy suggests that he become director of the school Christmas pageant. Charlie Brown accepts, but this proves to be a frustrating endeavor. When an attempt to restore the proper holiday spirit with a forlorn little Christmas tree fails, he needs Linus’ help to discover the real meaning of Christmas.

Performances are: Dec. 19: 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Dec. 20: 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Dec. 21: 11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. and Dec. 22: 2 p.m. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach. Call (858) 481-1055 or visit northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets.

Families Make History, December Craft

From noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays Dec. 15, 22 and 29 at Heritage Ranch, 450 Quail Gardens Drive, families are invited to create holiday ornaments for their homes and Christmas trees. Free. (760) 632-9711.

Blue Christmas, Service

of Remembrance at

RSF Village Church

Join The Village Church in Rancho Santa Fe for Blue Christmas, Service of Remembrance on Friday, Dec. 6 at 11 a.m. in the parlor. All who have lost a loved one or anyone who would like to attend are welcome. The event begins with a meal together and then proceeds to the chapel for a time of worship. Please call the church if you will attend and include the name of your loved one. RSVP by calling 858-756-2441 or email hollic@villagechurch.org.

Encinitas Heritage

Tree Lighting Ceremony

The Encinitas Heritage Tree Lighting Ceremony will be held Friday, Dec. 6 from 4:30 p.m.-6 p.m. at the corner of 4th and C Streets at Moonlight Beach. To commemorate the 25th anniversary, the Encinitas Historical Society will bring together local music groups to perform traditional holiday songs for the entire family. Santa Claus will make a special appearance atop a hook-and-ladder fire truck provided by the Encinitas Fire Department. Food will be available from Union Food Truck, a local Encinitas business. encinitashistoricalsociety.org.

Lagoon Discovery Tour

The public is invited to learn about the San Elijo Lagoon with Nature Collective, an experience where fresh water and salt water meet and mix, migratory and resident birds share a sanctuary and where many animals find a home. No matter the season, guests will be able to photograph and identify a host of native plants. The tour takes place 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 at San Elijo Lagoon Nature Center, 2710 Manchester Ave. Free. (760) 436-3944. thenaturecollective.org

Forest/Nature Bathing

Shinrin-yoku, or Forest Bathing, is a way of connecting people to nature and the positive health benefits of simply being and walking in a state of relaxation in the natural world. The public is invited to join the experience 9-11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 8 at the San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens Drive. From $32. sdbgarden.org/classes.htm

North Coast Symphony performs ‘A Symphony of Carols’

North Coast Symphony Orchestra’s performance for “A Symphony of Carols” will take place 7:30-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13 at Encinitas Community Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive. The orchestra will perform festive holiday music, including A Celtic Christmas Overture by Daniel Semsen, A Carol Symphony by Victor Hely-Hutchinson, and Fantasia on “Greensleeves” by Vaughan Williams. Bass vocalist Kenneth Bell will sing selections from Handel’s Messiah and the Spanish carol Riu Riu Chiu. Admission is $10 general, $8 for seniors/students/military and $25 per family. northcoastsymphony.com

Coastal Communities Concert Band Annual Holiday Concert

Under the direction of Tom Cole, the award-winning, 75-piece Coastal Communities Concert Band will perform holiday favorites and Christmas selections from Broadway and the movies, plus Ode to Hanukkah and Armed Forces Salute, among others. The concert proceeds benefit Meals-on-Wheels. Featuring vocalist Michael Ruhl. The concert takes place at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8 at Carlsbad Community Church, 3175 Harding St. Tickets: $15-$20. (760) 736-9900. meals-on-wheels.org

Studio Series:

Judy Tuwaletstiwa

The public is invited to join Artist-in-Residence Judy Tuwaletstiwa’s Studio Series from 6-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13 at Lux Art Institute, 1550 S. El Camino Real. Tuwaletstiwa will discuss her background and artistic process, and unveil her residency work. The reception during the first hour will include music, drinks, hors d’oeuvres and light refreshments. Free for Lux members, $10 guests. (760) 436-6611.

Community Planting & Harbaugh Seaside Trails

The community is invited to volunteer to be part of the historic restoration of Harbaugh Seaside Trails. Volunteers will help Nature Collective biologists to install native plants that will attract pollinators, such as birds, bees and butterflies. This volunteer opportunity takes place 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 14 at Harbaugh Seaside Trails, 2965 Highway 101. Free. (760) 436-3944. info@thenaturecollective.org or thenaturecollective.org/events

Art museum program to analyze Dutch landscape paintings

Pop Up Pottery Painting

The community is invited to hand-paint unique ceramic gifts, ornaments and Cookies for Santa Plates at Art A Go Go, located in the polka dot vintage trailer. This family-friendly activity will take place 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. all weekends now through Dec. 15 at Sunshine Gardens, 155 Quail Gardens Drive. Pieces will be glazed, fired and back for the holidays. Or, partake in a DIY home kit party! Price: $7 and up. (760) 943-1800.

Speaker to discuss cougars at Batiquitos Lagoon event

Batiquitos Lagoon Foundation continues its Fall Speakers Series on Dec. 14 at 10 a.m. with a presentation on cougars by Robin Parks from the Mountain Lion Foundation. Learn the behavior, myths, and misinformation of this elusive creature, as well as safety tips. This event is free and good for all ages. Meet at the Nature Center, 7380 Gabbiano Lane, Carlsbad. batiquitosfoundation.org.

Hooterific! focus on owls by Living Coast Discovery Center

Join the San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy and the Living Coast Discovery Center for a one-of-a-kind interactive presentation about owls. Learn about the unique adaptations they have to help them survive. The event will be held 10-11 a.m. Dec. 14 at La Colona Community Center, 715 Valley Ave., Solana Beach. Questions: Ana Lutz-Johnson, education manager, SDRVC, ana@sdrvc.org or 858-755-6956. Registration to this family-fun event is required and limited to 50 persons at sdrvchooterific2019.eventbrite.com

Sunshine Gardens Holiday Weekends

On weekends through Dec. 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Sunshine Gardens, 155 Quail Garden Drive, Encinitas, the community is invited to partake in holiday fun. Santa Claus will visit; guests will receive a free, framed photo; and a farm-like setting will include baby goats, a tortoise, koi fish, birds and beautiful plants. Visitors may paint special ceramic gifts, ornaments and more at Art A Go Go, a vintage polka dot trailer. Food and drinks at Cuppa Juice. (760) 943-1800.

2019 Encinitas

Holiday Parade

For the 62nd year, Encinitas will welcome the holiday season at the 2019 Encinitas Holiday Parade, presented by California Coast Credit Union on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Thousands of people will be on floats, on foot, in cars, and marching in bands while thousands cheer them at the parade route along Coast Highway 101. Find parade information at www.EncinitasParksandRec.com.

The Living Nativity

With dramatic scenes and a live stage production, The Living Nativity at Horizon Christian Fellowship walks you through the birth, ministry, life, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ. Even before experiencing the guided tour, you’ll enjoy the Old World Marketplace, a giant snow hill for sledding, live worship, and Christmas carolers. The event will also feature a 30’ lit Christmas tree, crafts and games for your children, great food trucks, and a new attraction.

Mark your calendars to attend the event, which will be held Dec. 19-22 at Horizon Christian Fellowship, 6365 El Apajo, Rancho Santa Fe, 92067. Cost: free entry and free parking. horizon.org

Encinitas Guitar Orchestra Christmas concert

The Encinitas Guitar Orchestra, comprised of 40 local classical guitarists from amateur to professional level, will perform a Christmas concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 925 Balour Drive, Encinitas. This year’s Holiday theme is “A Christmas Masquerade,”performing not-so-famous gems of Christmas music. Discover new Christmas music hidden in history with 40 guitars. $12 donation at the door. Visit encinitasguitarorchestra.com

Botanic Wonderland: Holiday Nights

in the Garden

San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens Drive, Encinitas, will illuminate 37 acres of flora, including pine trees, Pony Tail palms and aloes, Dragon trees and bamboo, with more than 125,000 sparkling lights during its Botanic Wonderland Holiday Nights in the Garden. There’s nightly entertainment, visits with Santa, holiday crafts, twinkling light tunnel, dazzling 10-foot poinsettia tower, a musical light show and Kids Fun Zone with nightly “snowfall.” There’s a food truck court, a beer, wine and mulled wine garden, hot chocolate, coffee and more. Visitors can stop by from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 3-8, 10-15,17-23 and 26-30. Tickets: $12-$25. sdbgarden.org

Jingle & Mingle event

Community Resource Center (CRC) invites the community to its Jingle & Mingle event on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 5:30 p.m.-8 p.m. at the Del Mar Fairgrounds Grandstand. The event is a holiday fundraiser to benefit the hungry, homeless and hurting in the community. The event will feature behind-the-scenes tours of CRC’s 37th Annual Holiday Baskets, a CRC program providing food, coats and gifts to over 6,000 people in need this holiday season. The event will include festive food and drinks, music, raffle prizes, guest speakers and more. To purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/crcjingle2019. Tickets are $20. For more information, visit crcncc.org.

Coat/blanket drive for CRC Holiday Baskets

The City of Del Mar and the Del Sol Lions are holding a new and gently used coat and blanket drive for the CRC Holiday Baskets now through Dec. 12. Donations can be dropped off at three locations. In Del Mar, drop-off is at the Del Mar City Hall Lobby at 1050 Camino Del Mar. In Solana Beach, items can be dropped off at the Solana Beach Chamber Office at 210 Plaza or at Solana Beach Family Optometry at 977 Lomas Santa Fe, Ste. B. If questions, please contact Del Sol Lion Caroline Matthews at caroline.j.matthews@gmail.com.

Tuesday Night Comics at NC Rep Theatre

Tuesday Night Comics offers one of the funniest nights of comedy in San Diego. Mark Christopher Lawrence taps into his extensive list of talented comedian friends and shares the North Coast Rep stage with them. The show is comprised of talent from all over the country with late-night television credits as well as credits from Comedy Central, HBO and Showtime. The next Tuesday Night Comics event will occur on Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 7:30 p.m. Line-up includes: Host: Mark Christopher Lawrence; Musical guest: Haley Blaze; Headliner: Nazareth; Featured Act: Mark Schumacher; Opening Act: Joe Welkie. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach. Call 858-481-1055 or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase seats.

Holiday theater productions

 “Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” — The lime-hued holiday-hater from the beloved children’s book is back for his 22nd season of pestering the gentle Whos (and maybe bumbling into a little redemption) in this family-favorite musical. Nov. 10-Dec. 29. Old Globe’s Shiley Theatre, Balboa Park. (619) 234-5623. theoldglobe.org

 Dickens Unscripted, an improvised comedy inspired by the works of Dickens, performs 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16 and 17 at North Coast Repertory Theater, 987 Loman Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach. Tickets from $27. (858) 481-1055. northcoastrep.org

La Jolla Christmas

Parade and

Holiday Festival

“Christmas on the Moon” is the theme of the 61st annual La Jolla Christmas Parade & Holiday Festival, Sunday, Dec. 8, heading down Girard Avenue (from Torrey Pines Road to Prospect Street.) Preceding the parade is a Holiday Festival featuring stage entertainment and photos with Santa Claus from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in front of Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. (Contact Ron Jones at allegrojones@sbcglobal.net if you are interested in having your group perform at the Holiday Festival.) The Christmas Parade begins at 1:30 p.m. (and lasts about 90 minutes) complete with floats, marching bands, beauty queens, equestrian units, and community and civic leaders waving wildly in classic cars. There will also be a fly-by overhead and more surprises. Parade map and more details at ljparade.com

STEAM Maker Festival

STEAM Maker Festival will be held Saturday, Dec. 7 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Del Mar Fairgrounds’ O’Brien Hall. The event is a collaborative venue for students, educators and professionals to demonstrate programs, projects, practices and resources that enrich STEAM education. The STEAM Maker Festival is an opportunity for members of the community to come out and display their commitment to the outreach of STEAM programs and to show that science and technology can impact learning in fun and exciting ways. For more information, visit steammakerfest.org

Roger Anderson Chorale Christmas Carol sing-along

The Roger Anderson Chorale will get downtown Encinitas in the holiday spirit with a Dickensian Christmas Carol sing-along on Monday Dec. 23 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Come join the Chorale as they stroll Highway 101 from D St to J St. Local merchants will warm up shoppers and carolers alike with hot apple cider. For more information, visit rogerandersonchorale.com or call 760-522-7187.

Friends of the Cardiff Library concert Dec. 4

The Friends of the Cardiff Library will host a free concert on Dec. 4, 7 p.m.-8 p.m. featuring Missy and Heine Andersen. This New Mexico-based husband/wife duo will entertain the audience with spirited vocals, and percussive multi-rhythmic guitar as they perform Soul Americana.

The event will be held at the Cardiff Library Community room, 2081 Newcastle Ave., Cardiff. For more information, visit 760-635-1000.

Forgiveness Mini-Workshop

A mini workshop on forgiveness will be held Sunday, Dec. 15, from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Participants learn what makes forgiving so difficult and what gets in the way of it, from the perspective of the specific forgiveness challenges participants bring to the workshop. The workshop is taught by Dr. Jane Ilene Cohen, NLP & TimeLine Master Practitioner. $10-$20 suggested donation. RSVP and get address at (760) 753-0733. Visit JaneCohenCounseling.com/events.

Share/Sing/Volunteer on Christmas Day in Encinitas

All are invited to Seaside Center for Spiritual Living’s annual Community Christmas Carol Sing-Along Ceremony at noon followed by a Christmas Day potluck dinner to share at 1 p.m. at 1613 Lake Drive, Encinitas next to the Cardiff Sports Park. Families, couples, singles, youths, and seniors are invited to share in the warmth of Christmas Day, Dec. 25, together. If you can, please bring a little extra food so that those who cannot bring a dish can enjoy a feast. Turkey and ham provided. If you cannot bring a dish, please bring yourself. To volunteer for the dinner please contact Susan (Sully) Sullivan, 760-208-3382, sully@seasdiecenter.org.

Welcome in the New Year with a ‘Burning Bowl’ Ceremony

The whole community is invited to Seaside Center for Spiritual Living’s annual New Year’s Eve “Burning Bowl” Ceremony to burn what you want to release for 2019 and set intentions for 2020 in a supportive community setting on Dec. 31 from 7-8:40 p.m. All are invited to this free event at 1613 Lake Drive in Encinitas next to the Cardiff Sports Park Most of the ceremony will take place inside, with a few minutes outside for the actual burning process. For more information, contact Rev. Dr. Christina Tillotson, revdrchristina@icloud.com, 760-944-9226.

San Diego Symphony Concert:

‘Mary Poppins’

Dec. 13: Disney in Concert: “Mary Poppins” — Although not a holiday-specific film, “Mary Poppins” is a true classic that’s perfect for all ages. The San Diego Symphony will perform The Sherman Brothers’ charming and delightful Oscar-winning musical score during this popular film. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.sandiegosymphony.org or call 619-235-0804.

Athenaeum Music

& Arts Library

1008 Wall St., La Jolla. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org — Holiday Bookstore, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. Bassist Rob Thorsen performs on the patio 3:30-4:30 p.m. Merchandise includes used books, CDs, vinyl LPs and sheet music, as well as handmade cards, jewelry and ceramics by local artisans. Sale continues Dec. 21 and 28.

Birch Aquarium

at Scripps

2300 Expedition Way, La Jolla. (858) 534-3474. aquarium.ucsd.edu — Seas ‘n’ Greetings, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 1-31 (closed Dec. 25). Holiday activities include appearances by Scuba Santa in a Kelp Dive Show, scavenger hunts, close-up animal encounters and live holiday music on weekends; included with admission: $16-$19.50.

The Conrad Prebys

Performing

Arts Center

7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. (858) 459-3724. ljms.org

• Holiday Magic with Jackie Foster, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12. “The Voice” semi-finalist joins chamber music ensemble Camarada for an evening of classical and popular music. $53.

• The Nutcracker — No Sugar, 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15. The Ballet Institute of San Diego presents old and new traditions together. $16.50-$43.

Jewish Community Center

4126 Executive Drive, La Jolla. (858) 457-3030. lfjcc.org

• 35th annual Hanukkah Happening, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15. Celebrate Hanukkah at one of the biggest Hanukkah festivals in San Diego with carnival games, art projects, a bouncy house, games, latke eating contest, crafts, prizes, arcade and silent auction. $5 members, $7 non-members; fees for activities.

• Jewish Christmas: Chinese Food and a Movie, 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 25. Enjoy Glatt kosher Chinese food and a screening of “Dirty Dancing.” $35 members, $38 non-members.

La Jolla Symphony

& Chorus

9500 Gilman Drive, on the UC San Diego campus. (858) 534-4637. lajollasymphony.com

• December performances, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. Lecture, concert and visual arts performances featuring Schumann and Nee commission winner Oram and others at the UCSD Mandeville Auditorium. $18-39.

• Messiah Community Sing, 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15. Ruben Venezuela will lead the LJ Symphony chamber orchestra, choir soloists, and audience in the Christmas portion of Handel’s “Messiah” at the St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church in Carlsbad. $18.

San Diego Symphony

750 B St., downtown San Diego. (619) 235-0804. sandiegosymphony.org

• Noel Noel Concert, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14, 20, 21, 22. Featuring Christmas gems and choral favorites. $25-84.

• Noel Noel Family Concert, 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15. A one-hour version of the Noel Noel Concert just for families, featuring special visitors. $13-28.

Regional events

• City Ballet of San Diego, 121 Broadway, downtown San Diego. cityballet.org — “The Nutcracker,” 2 or 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6-22. Awarded “the best Nutcracker ballet in San Diego.” $27-92.

• December Nights at Balboa Park — One of San Diego’s biggest and most popular holiday events returns for the 42nd year. The free holiday festival takes place 3-11 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6 and noon-11 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 7. The two-day extravaganza offers entertainment for the whole family, as well as brightly colored lights and festive decorations throughout the park — from the Plaza de Panama to the landmark Moreton Bay Fig Tree. Many of Balboa Park’s museums will offer free admission 5-9 p.m. There will be entertainment by choirs, bands and dancers on multiple stages, including the Organ Pavilion; open house and food booths operated by the International Cottages; international beer and spirits garden; a carnival area; and more than 100 vendors selling handmade wares. Limited free parking is available at Balboa Park lots and the San Diego Zoo. A free shuttle picks up from downtown San Diego at the 500 block of Ash Street, between 5th and 6th Avenues, from 3-11 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6 and 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. sandiego.gov/december-nights

• Leo Carrillo Ranch Historic Park, 6200 Flying Leo Carrillo Lane in Carlsbad, will host Holiday at the Rancho, an evening of festivities, 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. Activities include crafts, snowball fight, entertainment, a holiday movie, and a tree lighting at 5:45 p.m. on the sand near the pool. Food, beverages and souvenir photos are available for an additional cost. Daytime admission to the ranch is free. There will be an additional cost for the holiday event; tickets are available for presale or onsite by calling (760) 476-1042. carrillo-ranch.org

• LEGOLAND California, 1 LEGOLAND Drive in Carlsbad, holds its Holidays at LEGOLAND through Jan. 5, 2020. The theme park’s Fun Town area features a 30-foot, fully decorated LEGO Christmas tree with more than 400 LEGO ornaments. After sunset, a LEGO tree light show with singers and dancers perform throughout the evening. Photo opportunities include meet-and-greets with human-sized LEGO Santa, toy soldiers and gingerbread people aboard a giant LEGO sled. Throughout its Miniland area with sprawling LEGO replicas of major cities like New Orleans, New York City, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Washington, D.C., holiday scenes and numerous hidden Santas have been added to the giant dioramas. On Tuesday, Dec. 31, Kids’ New Year’s Eve offers live bands, party favors and a 6 p.m. giant LEGO-brick drop countdown, followed by fireworks. Holiday entertainment included with admission, from $90. (760) 918-5346. legoland.com

• San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens Drive, Encinitas, will illuminate 37 acres of flora, including pine trees, Pony Tail palms and aloes, Dragon trees and bamboo, with more than 125,000 sparkling lights during its Botanic Wonderland Holiday Nights in the Garden. There’s nightly entertainment, visits with Santa, holiday crafts, twinkling light tunnel, dazzling 10-foot poinsettia tower, a musical light show and Kids Fun Zone with nightly “snowfall.” There’s a food truck court, a beer, wine and mulled wine garden, hot chocolate, coffee and more. Visitors can stop by from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 3-8, 10-15,17-23 and 26-30. Tickets: $12-$25. sdbgarden.org

• San Diego Zoo Safari Park, 15500 San Pasqual Valley Road, Escondido. (619) 231-1515. sdzsafaripark.org — Wild Holidays, select days Nov. 29-Jan. 5. Experience seasonal entertainment and special activities in a festive atmosphere. $46-56.

• San Diego Zoo, 2920 Zoo Drive in Balboa Park, San Diego. (619) 231-1515, sandiegozoo.org — “Jungle Bells,” 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 13-Jan. 5 (not Dec. 24 when the Zoo closes at 5 p.m.). Twinkling lights, animal-shaped light sculptures, special animal experiences and music, high-flying acrobats, Dr. Zoolittle and the Zoo’s costumed characters. Santa will also be present. $56 adult, $46 ages 3-11.

• SeaWorld, 500 SeaWorld Drive, San Diego. (619) 222-4732, seaworld.com — Christmas Celebration, Nov. 23-Jan. 5, holiday music fills the air, a sea of 1 million lights sparkle, two new shows: Cirque Christmas and Winter Wonderland on Ice, Rudolph’s Christmastown and new Sesame Street Christmas Village. Included with admission, from $73.99.

JD McPherson coming to The Belly Up

JD McPherson will perform at Belly Up on Dec. 11 as part of his “SOCKS: A Rock N’ Roll Christmas Tour.” In the past year, McPherson has become the improbable new king of Christmas music following the release of his debut Christmas album SOCKS last November. Released to overwhelming critical acclaim, SOCKS features 11 all-original Christmas songs and was last year’s best-reviewed holiday record.

Doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m. Visit bellyup.com/all-shows or www.sacksco.com/pr/jd_mcpherson.html

Pirate Adventure returns to Maritime Museum of San Diego

Maritime Museum of San Diego, home to one of the world’s largest collections of historic vessels from sail to steam to submarine, announces its final performance of the year of Boarded! Saturday, Dec. 28.

This hilarious interactive show puts visitors right in the middle of the pirate action. Participants will be sworn in as part of the ship crew, trained how to navigate, sword fight, bail water from a sinking ship, escape from the King’s Jail, swab the deck and other pirate skills. Performances are 90 minutes and check in times are 10:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. A new little Pirate costume contest is also planned for children 12 and under.

Tickets to this popular live pirate performance Boarded staged aboard the Museum’s tall ships are available at $40 for adults and $25 for children age 12 and under. Tickets may be purchased online in advance at www.sdmaritime.org or at the Maritime Museum ticket booth or Gift Shop located at 1492 N. Harbor Drive, San Diego, 92101-3309.

