Heyjojo Productions’ ‘The Sound of Music’ show runs Dec. 6-8

Heyjojo Productions Children’s Theatre has four casts of “The Sound of Music” performing Dec. 6-8. Sophia Kahn (of Rancho Santa Fe/”Von Trapp Cast”), Gabby Gerady (of Solana Beach/”Lederhosen Cast”), Gaby LaBelle (of Carmel Valley/ “Pretzel Cast”) and Francesca Torres (of Encinitas/ Austrian Alps Cast”) are all portraying young Maria Rainer, a nun from Nonnburg Abbey who falls in love with Captain Von Trapp and his adorable children.

Each actress will perform in two shows with eight opportunities to see this delightful and classic musical. Performances will be at R. Roger Rowe Performing Arts Center, located at 5927 La Granada Ave. in Rancho Santa Fe.

“This is such a wonderful, classical musical and I was thrilled to bring it to life,” said Director Jolene “Jojo” Bogard. “I literally grew up singing these songs as a child and the film is one of my all-time favorites and to be performing it around the holidays brings so many memories. Its a show not to be missed.”

For more information and show times, visit www.heyjojoproductions.com

