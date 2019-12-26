Register now for Mitchell Thorp Foundation 11th Annual Warrior Spirit Run/Walk & Family Festival

Carlsbad and the surrounding San Diego County communities will come together to celebrate the 11th annual Mitchell Thorp Foundation (MTF) 5K Run/Walk and Family Festival on Saturday, Feb.1, at Poinsettia Park in Carlsbad. The event runs from 8:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m.

Beth and Brad Thorp, co-founders of the foundation, truly understand what community all is about after receiving incredible emotional and financial support and outpouring of love that took place on their behalf when their son Mitchell became critically ill. Mitchell courageously fought for five years, but ultimately lost his battle with an undiagnosed illness. The local community came together for the Thorp family and has continued to come together over the last 11 years to support other local families whose children are fighting for their tomorrow.

“Through our own personal journey with our dear son, Mitchell, we know firsthand the heartache and financial stress that parents face when their child is diagnosed with a critical illness. When communities of willing and giving hearts come together, miracles do happen.” noted Beth Thorp.

For 11 years the San Diego community has helped encourage and support local children and families by letting them know they are not alone, and by giving them hope that there are good people, who really care and want to help.

Advertisement

This annual event is MTF’s largest fundraiser of the year, allowing them to help more families with children diagnosed with life-threatening medical conditions. The funds raised go to MTF’s programs to help children like Jocelyn, age 7, who has been diagnosed with leukemia. Jocelyn’s mom like many, had to leave her job to stay by her side at the hospital while undergoing chemotherapy. Jacob, age 2, who is diagnosed with brain cancer, and in the hospital. Mason and Chase, both boys suffering from a form of muscle dystrophy, both are undergoing therapies and massive testing to find a diagnosis.

These are just a few of the families that benefit from the funds raised by the Mitchell Thorp Foundation, helping families keep a roof overhead, food on the table, and help cover medical costs not covered under most insurance programs. Each year, a half a million children in the United States, including more than an estimated 2,000 children in San Diego County, are diagnosed with these types of conditions. Applications file in monthly for assistance, and the Mitchell Thorp Foundation has made it their mission to help as many children and families as possible.

The 11 th Annual 5K Run/Walk and Family Festival is themed around these “Warrior Children” who are fighting for their tomorrow.

“Nothing is more powerful than seeing the ‘Warrior Spirit’ in these children as they battle every day,” noted MTF Co-Founder and CEO Brad Thorp. “That is why this day is so powerful – seeing the community come together to show their ‘Warrior Spirit to Help a Warrior Child.’”

Advertisement

This year’s event will include a patriotic skydive demonstration, live bands along route, DJ warm ups, dance contest, San Diego Padres Friar and Pad Squad, health and wellness vendors, Family Fun Festival with games, prizes, jumpies, food, mini-therapy ponies and activities for the entire family to enjoy.

The event is once again made possible by the support of generous sponsors, including Independent Financial Group, Planning Center, Aethercomm, Incubate Ventures, The Gym, Skydive San Diego, San Diego Padres, The Gym, and ViaSat. It’s never too late to be a corporate sponsor, and or create a company team to participate.

To learn more, go to: www.mitchellthorp.org to register, start a team or donate to help a child.

About Mitchell Thorp Foundation

The Mitchell Thorp Foundation (MTF) is a public 501 (c)(3) organization, commemorating Mitchell’s shortened life of 18 years and his five-year heroic struggle against an undiagnosed illness. Mitchell’s strength and courage, along with the community’s support, collectively inspired the family to establish MTF that supports families whose children suffer from life-threatening illnesses, diseases and disorders, by providing financial, emotional and resources to their desperate situation. In addition, MTF provides scholarships and awards to promising young athletes, like Mitchell.

