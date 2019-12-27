Upcoming JCompany Youth Theatre production of ‘Mamma Mia!’ features numerous young Carmel Valley actors

Coming mid-January, JCompany Youth Theatre presents Mamma Mia!, which tells the delightful story of Donna, an independent hotelier in the Greek islands, preparing for her daughter’s wedding with the help of her two longtime friends. Meanwhile, daughter Sophie secretly invites three men from her mother’s past in the hopes of meeting her real father and having him escort her down the aisle on her big day.

Directed by Joey Landwehr at the David and Dorothea Garfield Theatre in La Jolla, the cast is overflowing with artists from Carmel Valley. Flavia Valente (Sophie), Aydin Sencan (Eddie), and 20 more Carmel Valley teens and tweens will dance and sing their way into audience members’ hearts.

Mamma Mia! runs Jan. 11-26, with showtimes Saturday nights at 8 p.m. and Sundays at noon and 3:30 p.m. Tickets are available at the box office or online at jcompanysd.org. School shows are offered for class field trips on Jan. 10 and17 with reservations.

Mamma Mia! features all the popular ABBA hits: “Take A Chance On Me,” “Dancing Queen,” “Super Trooper,” “The Winner Takes It All,” and many more.

For tickets and more information, visit sdcjc.org/jc

