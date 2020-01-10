Do you have a CCA story to share? Contact CCA Foundation

The 2020 Best Schools Niche Report ranks Canyon Crest Academy in Carmel Valley the #1 public school in San Diego County and #2 in California. This is a result of:

 Dedicated and talented staff members providing quality education,

 Quality and range of programs,

 Active and supportive parents and community, and

 CCA Foundation dedicated to realizing CCA’s educational programs and priorities through financial, volunteer and community support.

Most gratifying to the community is being able to see CCA students’ success in the fields of athletics, the arts and/or STEM directly resulting from their years spent at CCA.

This year, Canyon Crest Academy Foundation’s 2020 gala, Yesterday/Today/Tomorrow, a gala for the students’ future, will be held on May 2. The gala will feature two-time Grammy-winning guitarist Laurence Juber who played with all four Beatles. At the gala, a video will be premiered (#MyCCAStory) which will highlight CCA alumni who are working in careers that they began cultivating while at Canyon Crest Academy. Jason Segal, himself a former CCA student, is an independent filmmaker and will be producing the video.

Featured in the video will be Anna Couvrette, a live auctioneer - annacouvrette.com - who works in partnership with non-profit organizations and development teams to fundraise much-needed revenue. She is one of the youngest charity auctioneers in the United States. Couvrette participated in theatre and Improv at CCA and was selected to be the commencement speaker for her graduating class.

Emily Laliotis, another CCA alumna, will also be on the 2020 gala entertainment program. A multi-talented singer-songwriter, Laliotis was an outstanding music arts student while at CCA. After graduation she went to the University of Puget Sound and now lives and works as a musician in Los Angeles.

Do you have a CCA story to share? Do you know a Canyon Crest Academy graduate who would like to share their story. Please email miriam.bogan@canyoncrest

foundation.org for consideration in this film and a special invitation to the 2020 CCA gala on May 2. The CCA Foundation would love to hear from you, and will add you to the CCA Alumni News which will include My CCA Story.

The Canyon Crest Academy Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization providing fantastic opportunities across academics, athletics, and the arts, and creating an environment where students can thrive. The mission of the foundation is to enrich the experience of every student every day. You can donate online at canyoncrestfoundation.org.

— CCA Foundation news release

