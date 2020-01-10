Jurassic Quest takes Del Mar back in time Jan. 10-12

The largest and most realistic dinosaur exhibit in North America is being held Jan. 10-12 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds.

Jurassic Quest is the only dinosaur event that has over 80, true to life-sized animatronic dinosaur replicas from the very small, to the gigantic. Guests will see them move, roar and roam and have the chance to interact with baby dinosaurs and adolescent walking dinosaurs.

Jurassic Quest worked in collaboration with leading paleontologists to ensure each dinosaur was painstakingly replicated in every detail. Guests will have the chance to learn all things paleontology at the excavation station, where they can dig up fossils and by visiting the dinosaur museum to see real dinosaur fossils dating back over 60 million years, including bones that originated in North America.

In addition to the life-like dinosaur exhibits, there are countless activities throughout the event that suit all ages, including a host of dinosaur themed rides, baby dinosaur shows, walking dinosaur shows, dinosaur themed bounce houses, science stations and a dino cinema. There will also be face painting, crafts and coloring stations and more. Friday: 3 p.m.-8 p.m., Saturday: 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Sunday: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit www.JurassicQuest.com.

