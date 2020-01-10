Public invited to ‘Trip Around the World: A Taste of Diversity’ AAUW event Feb. 1

The public is invited to “Trip Around the World: A Taste of Diversity,” an international food tasting with a program about Daraja Academy in Kenya. The Del Mar-Leucadia Branch of the American Association of University Women presents the fundraising event Feb. 1, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Encinitas Community Center Banquet Hall, 1140 Oakcrest Park Dr., Encinitas. Enjoy tasting foods from a variety of cultures, hearing about a special school for girls in Kenya, and choosing which raffle and silent auction items interest you. Wear ethnic attire, if you wish.

The program will feature Jenni Doherty, co-founder of Daraja Academy in Kenya, who will speak on “Empowering Girls to Become Leaders.” Jenni and Jason Doherty have spent 11 years working with over 322 girls who live in poverty. Their vision is that one day every girl receives the education, empowerment, and life-skills training she needs to better her own life and the lives of her family and community. The event will support AAUW Fund, Tech Trek, College Scholarships and General Fund for programs which support education and equity for women and girls. The event costs $40 per person and the reservation deadline is Jan. 26. To make a reservation or get more information go to delmarleucadia-ca.aauw.net.

AAUW is a national organization that advances equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy, and research. Membership is open to all college graduates with an associate or higher degree. AAUW values and seeks a diverse membership. The Del Mar-Leucadia Branch serves north coastal San Diego communities and reflects the varied interests of its members with monthly meetings which are open to the public and special interest groups such as Great Decisions, and dining, book, movie, and bridge groups.

The branch raises money for scholarships for local college students and for local middle school girls who are chosen to attend AAUW’s Tech Trek, a STEM camp held at the University of California San Diego. The local branch also supports Speech Trek awards for local high school students and the national AAUW Fund. For more information, visit delmarleucadia-ca.aauw.net or contact Ginny Spence, membership@aauwdml.org.

