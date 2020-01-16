Event briefs: Jan. 16

Comedy ‘Men Are From Mars – Women Are From Venus LIVE!’ coming to North Coast Rep

The Off-Broadway hit comedy “Men Are From Mars – Women Are From Venus LIVE!” will be presented at the North Coast Repertory Theatre Feb. 3-4 at 7:30 p.m.

The show, featuring actor Ryan Drummond, is a one-man fusion of theatre and stand-up, and is a light-hearted theatrical comedy based on the New York Times #1 best-selling book of the last decade by John Gray. Moving swiftly through a series of vignettes, the production covers everything from dating and marriage to the bedroom. Men Are From Mars – Women Are From Venus LIVE! is more than just the book.

After beginning in Paris in 2007, Men are From Mars–Women are From Venus LIVE! has been seen by more than one million people around Europe. It debuted in the United States in February 2013 in Raleigh, North Carolina and will be playing to audiences around the United States and Canada throughout the year.

When Mars and Venus collide, the adventures are earth-shatteringly hysterical. It’s a great recipe for a night out: a little storytelling blended with some comedy and a dash of sage wisdom from the book.

To purchase tickets, visit www.northcoastrep.org or call the Box Office at 858-481-1055. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, 92075.

Del Mar Rose Society to host rose designer Ping Lim

The Del Mar Rose Society will host world-renown rose breeder and designer of over 20 patented varieties, Ping Lim. His topic, “New Year, New Roses,” will cover what’s new in the rose world and what he has been doing with roses in San Diego developing no-spray, repeat blooming roses that maintain vigor under environmental stress. The event will be held Thursday, Jan. 30, 6:30 p.m. at the Powerhouse Community Center, 1658 Coast Blvd, Del Mar. Wine and cheese reception followed by lecture at 7 p.m. Call 760-809-6860. Public welcome.

Del Sol Lions meeting to focus on senior aging in the 21st century

Senior care and what we can do to enhance senior living, successful aging and remain healthy in advanced age is the subject to be developed by Jon Schwartz, a specialist in connecting seniors to resources to promote successful aging.

A community-wide invitation is extended by Del Sol Lions to join the subject meeting.

The event will be held Tuesday, Jan. 28, from 5.30 p.m. (reception) to 7 p.m. adjournment at the Fletcher Cove Community Center, 133 Pacific Avenue, Solana Beach.

What is the secret of a few regions in the world where there is a high concentration of people that live beyond 100 years ? What does it take to live happy and healthy in advanced age? These questions and many others will be answered in a collaborative, informative and humorous discussion.

Del Sol Lions Club serves the communities of Del Mar, Solana Beach, Rancho Santa Fe, Fairbanks Ranch and Carmel Valley.

Lux Reception & Artist Talk: Darel Carey

The community is invited to hear artist Darel Carey talk about his work and the artistic process. From 6-9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17 at the Lux Art Institute, 1550 S. El Camino Real, attendees will be entertained with music and partake in drinks and light refreshments. The artist talk and Q & A takes place 7-8 p.m. Lux members free, $10 guests. (760) 436-6611. bit.ly/darelcareyartisttalk

Bipolar support group meeting in Del Mar

The Del Mar branch of Depression Bipolar Support Alliance will meet from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Pacifica Del Mar restaurant in the Del Mar Plaza. Family and friends are welcome. Parking is validated for the underground garage. For more information, contact Roger Alsabrook at rogeralsabrook@yahoo.com or 858-525-1509.

Workshop at SB Library to improve reading and attention span

Do you or your child yearn to read more quickly? Community members are invited to a workshop to experience a fast way to improve you and your child’s reading, attention span, and memory retention.

At this workshop you will learn how using PATH training speeds up the brain so reading and paying attention improve rapidly. This is a no-cost, no-obligation workshop with live demos. The workshop will be held in the Study Rooms at the Solana Beach Library, 157 Stevens Ave, Solana Beach, 92075 on Saturday, Jan. 25, from 1:15 – 2:45 p.m. to see this innovative brain training. Visit the website: pathtoreading.com to learn more.

Computers will be available to have a hands-on experience. Seating is limited, so to reserve you and your child’s place, contact Dr. Teri Lawton at 310-903-6009 or tlawton@pathtoreading.com.

Joshua White Trio free concert at Encinitas Library

The Joshua White Trio will perform a free concert from 2 p.m. to 3p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 2, at the Encinitas Library’s Community Room, as part of the First Sunday Music Series. Joshua White is one of the music scene’s most creative and technically accomplished pianists. Praised by legendary musicians like Herbie Hancock as having “immense talent” and lauded for his “daring and courageous approach to improvisation...on the cutting edge of innovation”, White tours throughout the world. He will be joined by Alex Boneham on bass and Tyler Kreutel on drums. Visit encinitaslibfriends.org

Encinitas Chamber hosts January Sundowner Mixer

The Encinitas Chamber of Commerce will hold a networking event on Tuesday, Jan. 21 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Come celebrate the beginning of a new year with the chamber where you will have the opportunity to eat, drink, and strengthen your professional connections. Catering will be done by Chick-fil-A.

The Sundowner Mixer Event will be held at The Grauer School, 1500 S. El Camino Real, Encinitas, 92024. Free for members of the Encinitas Chamber of Commerce and first-time guests; $20 for non-members. RSVP: http://bit.ly/ECCJan2020Sundowner

Encinitas Friends of the Library Bookstore sale

Encinitas Friends of the Library Bookstore holds a 1/2 price book sale Saturday, Feb. 1. Most books will be from 50 cents to $1, with CDs for 25 cents and DVDs typically $1. Books range from current fiction, children’s selections, biography, self-help and spirituality to health, history, travel and science. The sale is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the general public and at 9 a.m. for members. Look for great titles in the store and outside under the canopy at 540 Cornish Drive. Community members can join the Friends group at the door. Visit encinitaslibfriends.org.

Solana Center Master Composter workshop series

Join Solana Center in Encinitas for its next Master Composter workshop series. This workshop is sponsored by the City of Encinitas and takes place at Solana Center’s headquarters at 137 N. El Camino Real, Encinitas, 92024.

The workshops will be held Saturdays. Feb. 8,15, 22, 29, and March 7, from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. City of Encinitas residents will receive priority registration. Bring a friend from Encinitas and their fee is waived. Workshops include a field trip and hands-on, composting lessons. Sign up at SolanaCenter.org.

RSF Women’s Fund to host annual White Party, Bubbles & Blanca

The Rancho Santa Fe Women’s Fund is holding its annual White Party, Bubbles & Blanca.

The event will be held Thursday, Jan. 23, 5-7 p.m. at a private home in RSF. Attendees are encouraged to dress up in their favorite winter whites and enjoy a fun evening of champagne and laughter.

To RSVP by Jan. 20 and receive the event address, contact the RSF Women’s Fund at (760) 230-2761.

Since 2004, the RSFWF has served as a means for women in Rancho Santa Fe to join together in meaningful ways and give back to the greater San Diego community. For more information, visit rsfwomensfund.org.

International Wetlands Day volunteers needed

The San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy is looking for volunteers to help clean and restore part of its local lagoon at Brigantine Basin. Volunteers will pull weeds and remove the trash left behind at high tide. Wetlands clean the water, protect the coast, and provide homes for a variety of native plants and wildlife including several rare, threatened, and endangered species.

The event is Saturday, Feb. 1 at Brigantine Basin, 3193 Camino del Mar, Del Mar, 92014 from 9 a.m. to noon. Limited to 20 participants, all ages with waiver. RSVP online at sdrvc2020wetlandsday.eventbrite.com

Free street-parking is available on S. Cedros Ave. for up to two hours or pay-parking is available on Camino del Mar. Contact SDRVC Conservation Manager Jonathan Appelbaum at Jonathan@sdrvc.org for more information.

Young writers explore timely issues in Playwrights Project’s 35th festival

Playwrights Project will produce its 35th annual festival of Plays by Young Writers, sponsored by the Sheila and Jeffrey Lipinsky Family Fund, at The Joan B. Kroc Theatre from Jan. 29 - Feb. 1. The festival will feature winning scripts from Playwrights Project’s California Young Playwrights Contest for ages 18 and under.

Contest winners were selected from 561 plays submitted by students from across the state. Three scripts will receive full professional productions, and one script will receive a staged reading in this highly- regarded festival of new voices. See below:

Full Productions

Like Father, Like Daughter: Playwright Izzy Ster, age 16, Carmel Valley

Feliz Cumpleaños: Playwright Jordan Marie Finley, age 17, San Diego

Love is Blind: Playwright Aiko Lozar, age 15, Carlsbad

Staged Reading

The Hurricane: Playwright Torrey Woodfill, age 11, San Diego

This year’s production will be Playwrights Project’s first at The Salvation Army Kroc Center’s Joan B. Kroc Theatre. This year’s festival is an opportunity to attract schools, patrons and community members new to Playwrights Project, and also to draw others south of the 8 freeway to help demystify what some perceive as a dividing line within the county. Playwrights Project is committed to bringing playwriting programs and quality theatrical productions to all members of the community, including those reluctant to explore their own creative expression and those who may not see themselves as conventional theatregoers. Playwrights Project believes anyone can experience success as writers, individuals of all ages and all backgrounds.

For more information and tickets, visit playwrightsproject.org, call (858) 384-2970 or email write@playwrightsproject.org.

Photography Fundamentals & Creative Controls

The community is invited to a three-hour class for beginning and intermediate camera enthusiasts who are interested in learning more about their camera functions. The class will takek place 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 18 at the San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens Drive. Participants will receive instruction on proper exposure, how to use histograms, depth of field creative choices and more. Digital, film and cell phone users will all learn something in this class. Learning handouts will be available. Price: $65-$78. sdbgarden.org/classes.htm

Volunteer Planting: Harbaugh Seaside Trails

The community is invited to join Nature Collective for a special habitat restoration event on one of the Collective’s newest saved lands. A Nature Collective biologist oversees the process. The event takes place 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Jan. 18 at Harbaugh Seaside Trails. Free. (760) 436-3944. info@thenaturecollective.org or bit.ly/naturecollectivevolunteer

‘Co-Dependent Relationships’ mini-workshop

A mini-workshop on “Co-Dependent Relationships” will be 3 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan 19. Find out if you are in a co-dependent relationship and what to do about it. The workshop is taught by Dr. Jane Ilene Cohen, NLP & TimeLine Master Practitioner and Hypnotherapist. $10-$20 suggested donation. RSVP and get address at (760) 753-0733. Visit JaneCohenCounseling.com/events.

Orchid Kokedama Workshop

Kokedama is a traditional Japanese Living Art form where moss is used as a container for a plant. A hands-on workshop teaching the skills behind Kokedama and how to make one will be held 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, Jan. 19 at the San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens Drive. Please bring an apron and gloves. Price: $20-$24 plus a $38 per student materials fee. sdbgarden.org/classes.htm

Composting and Vermicomposting Basics Workshop

The Solana Center is hosting a free presentation on composting from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, Jan. 19 at Coastal Roots Farm, 441 Saxony Road. Participants will learn the basics of backyard composting and vermicomposting (composting with worms) through trial-tested advice and interactive demonstrations by expert educators. coastalrootsfarm.org

Wednesdays@Noon: Peter Pupping Band

The community is invited to hear music from Peter Pupping Band’s new release, “Jazz Bend,” which bends jazz standards and rock classics with a refreshing take on both, including pop, funk, Latin, blues standards and smooth ajzz styles. Peter Pupping performs on guitar, “Fatburger” band members Mark Hunter on electric bass and Kevin Koch on drums, along with Allan Philllips on piano. The concert takes place noon to 12:45 p.m. Jan. 22 at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. Free. (760) 753-7376. peterpuppingband.com

Opening Reception: Chiachio and Giannone

Lux Art Institute, 1550 S El Camino Real, is hosting a reception for artists Chiachio and Giannone from 6-9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24. This event includes the opportunity to mingle with the artists while partaking in drinks, light refreshments, live music and more. From 6-7 is a members only preview hour, with 7-9 p.m. open to the public. $10 for guests, free for Lux members. (760) 436-6611.

Open Air Yoga Experience

The community is invited to participate in an Open Air Yoga Experience from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25 at the San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens Drive. Participants will breathe in fresh air while being sheltered by beautiful tree surrounding their mat. Leave restored and rejuvenated after gently moving your body. Please bring your own mat. Class will be moved indoors in the event of rain. Cost: $20-$24. sdbgarden.org/classes.htm

Open Heart Succulent Wreath Workshop

Community members may create a unique 12 inch Open Heart Succulent Wreath with special clippings from the Botanic Garden. The wreath can be used as a centerpiece or welcome wreath for a house’s front door. Please bring small clippers. This workshop takes place 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25 at the San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens Drive. Price: $75-$90 (fee includes all materials). sdbgarden.org/classes.htm

Village Church Open Mic Night

The Village Church’s Family and Connecting Ministries invites all community members to an Open Mic Night on Friday, Jan. 17 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Student Lounge. This event is free and will include food and drink. People of all ages and all faith backgrounds are encouraged to attend and perform their talents, be it singing, comedy, poetry, etc.

No RSVP necessary. To learn more about The Village Church and both the Family and Connecting ministries, visit villagechurch.org or contact Neal Presa at NealP@villagechurch.org or by calling the church office at 858-756-2441. The Village Church is located at 6225 Paseo Delicias, Rancho Santa Fe, 92067.

Living Wall/Vertical Garden Workshop

San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens Drive, is hosting a living wall/vertical garden workshop from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, Jan. 26 to teach the community the basics of planting a living wall, then teaching attendees how to build one themselves. A 10” x 20” frame and a wide variety of succulents will be provided. Price: $30-$36 plus an $80 materials fee per student. Limited space. Register at sdbgarden.org/classes.htm

Wings over Wetlands

The annual festival celebrating native bird species takes place 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26 at the San Elijo Lagoon Nature Center, 2710 Manchester Ave. All ages may attend to enjoy bird-themed activities, live presentations, food truck (for purchase) and more. Co-presented by Nature Collective & San Diego County Parks and Recreation. Free. (760) 436-3944. info@thenaturecollective.org or bit.ly/2t5IZ09thenaturecollective.org/event/wings-over-wetlands

Wednesdays@Noon: 6th annual Villa-Lobos International Chamber Music Festival

From noon to 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29 at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive, the Villa-Lobos International Chamber Music Festival will present The Peter Sprague String Trio performing numerous works by Peter Sprague: “Mudra”, “Even Numbers”, “New Flamenco”, “Saudade de Voce”, “Would You like to Dance” and others, along with Tom Jobrim’s “Passarim.” Peter Sprague will be featured on guitar, Bridget Dolkas on violin and Lars Hoefs on cello. Free. (760) 753-7376. villalobosfestival.com

Family Arts & Literacy Connection Workshop

A workshop to help attendees develop skills, nurture hope and motivate a love of reading through visual and performance art takes place 4-5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30 at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. This will be a monthly immersive experience, tailored for families with children ages 4-14. Space is limited, registration is required. Contact the library to sign up. Free. (760) 753-7376. sdcl.org

SMART Recovery

A self-empowering addiction recovery support group that helps individuals gain independence from addiction and addictive behaviors is held 9:30-11 a.m. on Saturdays at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. (760) 753-7376. smartrecoverysd.org or sdcl.org

Spanish Conversation

Both intermediate and advanced Spanish speakers are invited to improve their Spanish fluency with weekly conversational practice, hosted from 3-5 p.m. Fridays at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. Free. (760) 753-7376. sdcl.org

Basic Computer Help

Basic computer help is offered 1-3 p.m. Mondays and 5:30-7:50 p.m. Thursdays at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. Help includes e-mail account set up, resume building, using the library catalog and databases and more. Free. (760) 753-7376. sdcl.org

Awaken the Poet Within

A weekly writing group allows participants to experience the practical magic of writing a poem, facilitated by Dr. Marit Anderson. The group is held 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. Free. (760) 753-7376. sdcl.org

English Café News for You

Those learning English are invited to red intermediate-level newspaper articles and participate in group discussions with other English learners. This meeting takes place 6-7:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Encinitas Library. Free. (760) 753-7376. sdcl.org

Bereavement & Caregiving Support Group

A facilitated discussion group to support individuals experiencing grief and caregiving issues meets 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. Open to all. Free. (760) 753-7376. sdcl.org

French Conversation

Those learning to speak French, both intermediate and advanced, are invited to improve their French fluidity with weekly conversational practice. The group meets 1-2:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. Free. (760) 753-7376. sdcl.org

Citizenship Class

Those beginning the process of getting their United States citizenship are invited to attend a free class 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. The classes are conducted in English and all materials are provided for free. (760) 753-7376. sdcl.org

Music by the Sea: Piano Duo Hye Won Souh and So-Mang Jeagal

National and international award-winning pianists Hye Won Souh and So-Mang Jeagal have presented a Northern California concert series, Piano Talk, to sold-out audiences since 2017. At 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17 at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive, they will perform virtuoso piano solos and duets for four hands by Mozart, Schubert, Gluck, Kapustin and Bernstein. Tickets: $14. bit.ly/musicbytheseapiano

Consider Joining a City Commission in 2020

The annual Commission Recruitment process has begun for terms expiring in March 2020. The City of Encinitas is now accepting applications for appointment to all City Commissions. Application forms must be completed online from the City’s website and all applicants must be registered voters of the City of Encinitas. The deadline for new applicants is Jan. 16, 2020 at 5 p.m. For more information, contact City Clerk Kathy Hollywood at (760) 633-2603. Application and details at bit.ly/governmentboardcommissions

Create 2020 Vision Boards at Heritage Ranch

The community is invited to create a 2020 Vision Board with their families from noon to 4 p.m. Sundays in January at The Heritage Ranch at The San Dieguito Heritage Museum, 450 Quail Gardens Drive. These family-friendly events are held outdoors on the patio. All materials are provided to create these vision collages, but participants are encouraged to bring magazines. Free. (760) 632-9711.

La Paloma Theatre

La Paloma Theatre is now showing “JoJo Rabbit,” “Once Upon A Time in Hollywood,” “Parasite” and “Rocky Horror Picture Show.” Tickets are $10, cash only. 471 Coast Hwy. 101. Show times available at lapalomatheatre.com Call (760) 436-7469 for more information.

San Diego Cat Show

From Jan. 25-26 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds’ Exhibit Hall, the nation’s finest cats will vie for top honors at “The Super Bowl of Cat Competition,” the largest annual cat show on the West Coast. There will be more than 450 cats from more than 42 recognized cat breeds in competition. Local rescue organizations will have cats available for adoption. Pedigree kittens and cat-related merchandise will be for sale. Both days feature educational talks introducing breeds, grooming tips, needs of older cats and cat training tips.

The event is presented by San Diego Cat Fanciers, Inc., a nonprofit public benefit corporation, “devoted to the welfare of cats.”

For more information, visit www.sandiegocat.org.

‘The Amazing Gray Whale Migration’

The January Nature Discovery Series topic at Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve is “The Amazing Gray Whale Migration,” with a lecture by Jane Barger followed by a walk to an overlook. Meet at the Pavilion on Saturday, Jan. 25 at 10:30 a.m. Bring binoculars and spotting scopes if you have them. This event is free with Reserve entrance fee. See torreypine.org for directions.

2020 Valentines on Volcan Mountain

The San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy and the Volcan Mountain Foundation is offering an event for lovers of all ages, Valentines on Volcan, Feb. 8 from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Participants will take a moderate hike on Volcan Mountain, starting at the Foundation’s nature center and passing Ironside Springs. This 4-mile round-trip at an elevation gain of 1,000 feet offers rewards of scenic views, a delicious picnic, refreshments, and other delectable treats. Limited to 26, $25, and no dogs. Questions: email sdrvc@sdrvc.org and register at bit.ly/sdrvcvalentines

This Week’s Musical Playlist and Concerts

 Hear “Rendezvous in Real Time,” a concert from guitarists Peter Sprague and Fred Benedetti, flutist Beth Ross Buckley, bassist Gunnar Biggs and drummer Duncan Moore, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17 at Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. Tickets: $30-$35. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org/fusion

 Standford Medicants and Counterpoint will perform a cappella, 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18 at St. James By-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 743 Prospect St., La Jolla. Meet and greet, CDs for sale. Tickets: $5, $10 and $15. (760) 685-2185. ronball@standfordalumni.org

 The Odeum Guitar Duo — Fred Bendetti and Robert Wetzel — will perform the “Music of Vivaldi,” 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18 at Mount Soledad Presbyterian Church, 6551 Soledad Mountain Road, La Jolla. Tickets: $10-$15. (858) 248-9300. mountsoledad.org/

 Westminster Choir from Princeton, New Jersey (founded in 1920), will perform in “Appear and Inspire: 100 Years of Singing.” as guests of the St. James Music Series, 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19 at St. James By-the Sea Episcopal Church, 743 Prospect St., La Jolla. Led by conductor Joe Miller, the ensemble will present Benjamin Britten’s “Hymn to Saint Cecilia,” Daniel Elder’s “O Magnum Mysterium,” Frederick Hall’s arrangement of “Steal Away,” Jake Runestad’s “Let My Love Be Heard” and Arnold Schönberg’s “Friede auf Erden,” as well as works by O’Regan, Hession and more. Tickets: $30 (858) 459-3421 stjamesmusicseries.com

 The 30th annual Chamber Concert Series continues with the Maxwell String Quartet, 7:30 p.m. (pre-concert lecture 6:30 p.m.) Tuesday, Jan. 21 at Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. Tickets: $40-$45. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org/chamber

Tea by the Sea Benefit

St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center (SMSC), a nonprofit that serves individuals with developmental disabilities, will partner with The Marine Room in La Jolla to host the 6th annual Tea by the Sea, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18. Barbara Menard and Maureen King are this year’s Honorary Co-chairs. guests will be treated to a signature cocktail, hors d’oeuvres, a silent auction, live music and a menu from executive chef Bernard Guillas. Tickets: $135 ($1,350 table of 10) stmsc.org

Dining Deals

The twice-a-year San Diego Restaurant Week returns for its 16th year with 8 days of discounted dining deals Sunday, Jan. 19-Sunday, Jan. 26. More than 180 restaurants across the county will present a diverse selection of cuisine available as either 2-course lunch menus or 3-course fixed-price dinners. $20, $30, $40 or $50 per person and/or two-course price fixed lunch menus for $10, $15, $20, or $25 per person. Find menus and make reservations at sandiegorestaurantweek.com

Nosegay News at Garden Club

Janet Gentile, owner of Janet Gentile Florals in La Jolla, will demonstrate how to make nosegays and small arrangements for a hostess gift or dinner table as a guest of La Jolla Garden Club, 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21 at La Jolla Woman’s Club, 7791 Draper Ave., La Jolla. Guests are welcome. lajollagardenclub.org

Future of Food

Join functional medicine expert and 11-time New York Times bestselling author Mark Hyman, M.D. for a discussion about a re-imagined food system that claims to unburden the economy and humans from the costs of chronic disease, while protecting the environment, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24 at the Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine, 3777 La Jolla Village Drive. Admission is $20 ($30 for two). A book signing for “Food Fix: How to Save Our Health, Our Economy, Our Environment & Our Communities — One Bite at a Time” follows at 9 p.m. (858) 678-6400. scripps.org/naturalsupplements

Scripps Family Lecture

Kevin Hardy will discuss the many contributions of The Scripps — aka “The First Family of San Diego” — 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21 at the Point Loma Assembly Hall, 3035 Talbot St., Point Loma. Among the family members, Ellen Browning Scripps helped establish innumerable public, educational, scientific, environmental and arts institutions that bear the Scripps name. Suggested donation: $10. laplayatrail.org

Jewelry through History at Art Museum

Timken Museum of Art will present Jacquelyn Babush, revealing how jewelry of the late Renaissance through mid-Georgian eras was incorporated into sumptuous costumes of aristocratic classes, 5:30-9 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, 1500 El Prado in Balboa Park, San Diego. The evening includes wine, hors d’oeuvres and dessert. Tickets: $55 member, $85-non-member. timkenmuseum.org

