Jewish Women’s Foundation presents annual ‘Let’s Talk About It’ event on women’s reproductive health

This year’s “Let’s Talk About It” annual event, presented by the Jewish Women’s Foundation, will focus on dispelling myths and understanding the facts surrounding women’s reproductive health.

A panel of experts in their respective fields will discuss important topics of reproductive health for women and girls – where we are today, how far we have come, and where we go from here.

Panelists will include a rabbi, an OB/GYN, a mental health professional and a Planned Parenthood board member. Panelists and attendees will “Talk About” a number of issues, including fertility, genetics, mental health, and ethical considerations, as well as learning about Jewish perspectives on these topics.

This is the third “Let’s Talk About It” event presented by the Jewish Women’s Foundation (JWF). Previous events included a discussion about substance abuse and the landscape of LGBTQ in the community.

Robust discussions resulted among audience members who found themselves talking about subjects that have traditionally been stigmatized.

The objective of these events, and the mission of the Jewish Women’s Foundation, is to educate, engage and inspire those interested in improving the lives of Jewish women and girls, in a safe and accepting environment.

This complimentary event will be held at Congregation Beth El in La Jolla on Feb. 12 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Advanced registration is required. Contact Sarah Schatz at sarah@jcfsandiego.org (858-279-2740) to learn more about JWF or for more information and to register for this event.

