The sun sets on Del Mar Art Center Gallery

The Del Mar Art Center Gallery will close down its non-profit organization after 20 years in Del Mar. All are invited to attend this one final gallery reception, a farewell for the artists and a thank you to the Del Mar community. Drop in Saturday, Jan. 25, from 4-8 p.m. to say “farewell.” Don’t miss this opportunity to take home original art at amazing value from local artists. Special pricing begins now and continues until the gallery’s doors close for the last time on Jan. 26.

The gallery is located at 1101-AA Camino Del Mar, Del Mar, 92014. It is across the street from the Del Mar Civic Center, which offers free parking. January hours are 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday.

For questions, call the Del Mar Art Center Gallery at (858) 280-1244 or visit the website at www.dmacgallery.com.

