One Paseo will celebrate its wellness month with a community event on Saturday, Feb. 1 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event will include a free outdoor yoga class in front of lululemon lead by Vibe Flow Yoga, a DJ, wellness shots from ALCHEME health and a special activation with lifestyle and wellness influencer, Kim Underwood, known as @trackclubbabe. The event will also include pop-ups from One Paseo wellness- minded tenants as well as additional giveaways.