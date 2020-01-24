Event briefs: Jan. 23

St. Peter’s hosts Concert of Cabaret and Opera Feb. 1

Join soprano Tasha Koontz on Saturday, Feb. 1, at 7 p.m. as she joins forces with pianist Yewon Lee to present an evening of art song, opera, and cabaret. Koontz, the musical director at St.Peter’s Episcopal Church in Del Mar, has been recognized for her “luscious tone” by the San Diego Union-Tribune, and has sung with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, San Diego Opera, and the San Diego Symphony.

As part of St. Peter’s Unity Concert series, this hour-long program in the ocean-view parish hall will include selections by some of Koontz’s favorite composers, including Samuel Barber, Hugo Wolf, Ned Rorem, and more. Stay around after the program for a wine and cheese reception. The suggested donation of $20 at the door will go directly to the St. Peter’s Music Fund, which helps to support special events at St. Peter’s and within the Del Mar community.

St. Peter’s is located at 334 14th St. in Del Mar Village, one block east of the 101. For more information about St. Peter’s, see www.stpetersdelmar.net.

Del Mar Youth Art Show

The Del Mar Youth Art Show will be held Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 at Del Mar Town Hall. The show is an opportunity to bring together the youth of the Del Mar community, their families and friends to view local young artists’ creations and to have a party at the Town Hall. The show, which will feature 2D and 3D art, will also integrate dance and story time.

The events will be held as follows:

 Friday, Jan. 31, 5-7 p.m. Youth Art Show at Del Mar Town Hall. Includes lemonade and cookies sponsored by the Del Mar Foundation and a Canyon Crest Academy dance performance.

 Saturday, Feb. 1, 1-4 p.m. at Del Mar Town Hall

Storytime sponsored by Sandcastle Tales Children’s Bookshop. Storytime and illustrator discussion starts at 1:30 p.m.

For more information, visit www.delmar.ca.us/art

Speaker to discuss ‘Climate solutions within our reach’

On Friday, Jan. 31, join Del Mar-Solana Beach Rotary over breakfast to learn about climate change solutions within reach from Niels Lund. He will address topics “Should we change?” “Can we change?” and “What can we do?” and offer suggestions for how we and our community can implement solutions to reduce climate change’s impact. Niels has helped communities abroad and locally. He is now dedicated to educating and bringing awareness about practical solutions to climate change.

The event will be held from 7 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. at the Hilton Del Mar, 15575 Jimmy Durante Blvd, Del Mar. To RSVP or for more information, email Charles@FosterDM.com. Visit www.DMSBRotary.com.

Children’s book drive youth golf clinic to be held in Del Mar Feb. 2

Youth Golf Alliance, a student-run organization that promotes the sport of golf, will host a children’s book drive youth golf clinic on Sunday, Feb. 2, from 9-10 a.m. at Del Mar Golf Center. The clinic is free of charge and open to the public. New and gently used books for babies, toddlers, and beginning readers in English and Spanish are welcome. All proceeds go to Words Alive programs in San Diego and Southern California. This unique charity event aims to connect children to the power of reading and give the gift of life success by inspiring and empowering children to read.

Founded last year by varsity golf team members from Canyon Crest Academy and Torrey Pines High School, Youth Golf Alliance now consists of many members from eight local high schools. With the continuous support of Del Mar Golf Center, the format of the clinic will include one-on-one coaching on full swing, putting, and other basic golf skills. Students from grades 3 to 8 are encouraged to sign up at youthgolfalliance.weebly.com/events.html.

The clinic does not allow walk-ins and will be limited to the first 16 registrants. All participants will receive free Callaway golf hats, generously donated by Future Champions Golf. Del Mar Golf Center is located at 15555 Jimmy Durante Blvd., Del Mar, 92014. For questions about this event or the organization, please visit youthgolfalliance.weebly.com or contact Spencer Zhang (president) at youthgolfalliance@gmail.com. Feel free to email Spencer if you would like to drop off books only

Registration open for 25th annual ‘Not Just For Ugly Dogs Contest’

The San Diego Coastal Chambers of Commerce will host the 25th annual “Not Just For Ugly Dogs Contest” Sunday, March 29. Last year’s winner of the Ugly Dog category will be back to defend his title. The Ugly Dog Contest is a family event held at the Del Mar Fairgrounds, where dog lovers can enter their pets into any of 10 categories. Categories include Ugly Dog, Best Costume, Best Mutt, most Beautiful, Most Unusual Natural Markings and more.

There will be food, or participants can pack a picnic lunch, a 50/50 raffle, kids activities, booth vendors and fun for everyone.

To support the Helen Woodward Animeals Program, participants are encouraged to bring a box or canned dog food item to receive a complimentary raffle ticket. For information or to register go to 2020uglydogcontest.event

brite.com. For questions or more information, email the Ugly Dog Committee at originaluglydog@gmail.com

Del Mar Rose Society to host rose designer Ping Lim

The Del Mar Rose Society will host world-renown rose breeder and designer of over 20 patented varieties, Ping Lim. His topic, “New Year, New Roses,” will cover what’s new in the rose world and what he has been doing with roses in San Diego developing no-spray, repeat blooming roses that maintain vigor under environmental stress. The event will be held Thursday, Jan. 30, 6:30 p.m. at the Powerhouse Community Center, 1658 Coast Blvd, Del Mar. Wine and cheese reception followed by lecture at 7 p.m. Call 760-809-6860. Public welcome.

La Jolla Symphony & Chorus: Brahms’ Third Symphony

La Jolla Symphony & Chorus (LJS&C) will perform Brahms’ mighty Third Symphony, which manages also to be his most intimate and–some would say–his most beautiful symphony.

The performances take place in Mandeville Auditorium at UC San Diego on Saturday, Feb. 8 and Sunday, Feb. 9. Concert times are 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday. A pre-concert lecture by Steven Schick is given one hour before concert start. Tickets are $18-$39. Parking is free in the Osler Parking Structure on weekends.

To purchase tickets or for more information, call 858-534-4637 or visit lajollasymphony.com.

‘Abandoned San Diego’ author to speak at RSF Library

Author Jessica Johnson will appear at the Rancho Santa Fe Library Saturday, Jan. 25, at 2 p.m. to talk about “Abandoned San Diego,” her book about fascinating — and some hidden — places in San Diego.

Books will be available for purchase following the presentation.

The RSF Library is located at 17040 Avenida de Acacias, RSF, 92067.

Phone: 858-756-2512.

SD Fair Toyota Summer Concert Series

The Toyota Summer Concert Series at the 2020 San Diego County Fair will feature a variety of popular performers, from Train and The Flaming Lips to TLC and The Isley Brothers.Tickets are now on sale at Ticketmaster.com.

This year’s Fair theme is all about superheroes, real community heroes and action-packed fun. The 2020 San Diego County Fair will feature 27 nights of entertainment on the Corona Grandstand Stage June 5-July 5. For more information, visit sdfair.com.

International Wetlands Day volunteers needed

The San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy is looking for volunteers to help clean and restore part of its local lagoon at Brigantine Basin. Volunteers will pull weeds and remove the trash left behind at high tide. Wetlands clean the water, protect the coast, and provide homes for a variety of native plants and wildlife including several rare, threatened, and endangered species.

The event is Saturday, Feb. 1 at Brigantine Basin, 3193 Camino del Mar, Del Mar, 92014 from 9 a.m. to noon. Limited to 20 participants, all ages with waiver. RSVP online at sdrvc2020wetlandsday.eventbrite.com

Free street-parking is available on S. Cedros Ave. for up to two hours or pay-parking is available on Camino del Mar. Contact SDRVC Conservation Manager Jonathan Appelbaum at Jonathan@sdrvc.org for more information.

One Paseo

Wellness event

One Paseo will celebrate its wellness month with a community event on Saturday, Feb. 1 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. One Paseo address: 3725 Paseo Place, Carmel Valley, 92130.

The event will include a free outdoor yoga class in front of lululemon led by Vibe Flow Yoga, a DJ, wellness shots from ALCHEME health and a special activation with lifestyle and wellness influencer, Kim Underwood, known as @trackclubbabe. The event will also include pop-ups from One Paseo wellness- minded tenants as well as additional giveaways.

Opening Reception: Chiachio and Giannone

Lux Art Institute, 1550 S El Camino Real, is hosting a reception for artists Chiachio and Giannone from 6-9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24. This event includes the opportunity to mingle with the artists while partaking in drinks, light refreshments, live music and more. From 6-7 is a members only preview hour, with 7-9 p.m. open to the public. $10 for guests, free for Lux members. (760) 436-6611.

Open Air Yoga Experience

The community is invited to participate in an Open Air Yoga Experience from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25 at the San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens Drive. Participants will breathe in fresh air while being sheltered by beautiful tree surrounding their mat. Leave restored and rejuvenated after gently moving your body. Please bring your own mat. Class will be moved indoors in the event of rain. Cost: $20-$24. sdbgarden.org/classes.htm

Open Heart Succulent Wreath Workshop

Community members may create a unique 12 inch Open Heart Succulent Wreath with special clippings from the Botanic Garden. The wreath can be used as a centerpiece or welcome wreath for a house’s front door. Please bring small clippers. This workshop takes place 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25 at the San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens Drive. Price: $75-$90 (fee includes all materials). sdbgarden.org/classes.htm

Workshop for middle schoolers at SB Library

The Solana Beach Library is offering a free, practical workshop for middle schoolers and their parents. Attendees will get a brief introduction to study skills and will get a few tips, tricks and facts on the subject. The workshop will take place in the study rooms on Friday, Feb. 7 from 2:50 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Solana Beach Library is located at 157 Stevens Ave, Solana Beach, 92075.

Volunteer Planting and Habitat Restoration: Harbaugh Seaside Trails

The community is invited to join Nature Collective for a special habitat restoration event on one of the Collective’s newest saved lands. A Nature Collective biologist oversees the process. The event takes place 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Jan. 25 at Harbaugh Seaside Trails. Free. (760) 436-3944. info@thenaturecollective.org or bit.ly/naturecollectivevolunteer

Living Wall/Vertical Garden Workshop

San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens Drive, is hosting a living wall/vertical garden workshop from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, Jan. 26 to teach the community the basics of planting a living wall, then teaching attendees how to build one themselves. A 10” x 20” frame and a wide variety of succulents will be provided. Price: $30-$36 plus an $80 materials fee per student. Limited space. Register at sdbgarden.org/classes.htm

Wings over Wetlands

The annual festival celebrating native bird species takes place 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26 at the San Elijo Lagoon Nature Center, 2710 Manchester Ave. All ages may attend to enjoy bird-themed activities, live presentations, food truck (for purchase) and more. Co-presented by Nature Collective & San Diego County Parks and Recreation. Free. (760) 436-3944. info@thenaturecollective.org or bit.ly/2t5IZ09thenaturecollective.org/event/wings-over-wetlands

City Ballet presents ‘Balanchine and More’

City Ballet will present “Balanchine and More” at Spreckels Theatre, March 6-8.

These historic ballets will be performed to live music performed by The City Ballet Orchestra with John Nettles conducting and includes: George Balanchine’s “Who Cares?” (choreographed in 1970) with music by George Gershwin and his “Walpurgisnacht Ballet” (choreographed in 1975) with music by Charles Gounod, and Peter Martins’ “Hallelujah Junction” (choreographed in 2001) with music by John Adams, plus Marius Petipa’s “Le Corsaire Pas de Deux” (choreographed in 1888) with music by Adolphe Adam.

The critically acclaimed City Ballet of San Diego, under the direction of Steven and Elizabeth Wistrich, both former Boston Ballet and Stuttgart Ballet dancers, is known for its commitment to presenting ballets by the legendary George Balanchine.

Tickets and information: (858) 272-8663 www.cityballet.org

Wednesdays@Noon: 6th annual Villa-Lobos International Chamber Music Festival

From noon to 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29 at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive, the Villa-Lobos International Chamber Music Festival will present The Peter Sprague String Trio performing numerous works by Peter Sprague: “Mudra”, “Even Numbers”, “New Flamenco”, “Saudade de Voce”, “Would You like to Dance” and others, along with Tom Jobrim’s “Passarim.” Peter Sprague will be featured on guitar, Bridget Dolkas on violin and Lars Hoefs on cello. Free. (760) 753-7376. villalobosfestival.com

Family Arts & Literacy Connection Workshop

A workshop to help attendees develop skills, nurture hope and motivate a love of reading through visual and performance art takes place 4-5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30 at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. This will be a monthly immersive experience, tailored for families with children ages 4-14. Space is limited, registration is required. Contact the library to sign up. Free. (760) 753-7376. sdcl.org

SMART Recovery

A self-empowering addiction recovery support group that helps individuals gain independence from addiction and addictive behaviors is held 9:30-11 a.m. on Saturdays at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. (760) 753-7376. smartrecoverysd.org or sdcl.org

Spanish Conversation

Both intermediate and advanced Spanish speakers are invited to improve their Spanish fluency with weekly conversational practice, hosted from 3-5 p.m. Fridays at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. Free. (760) 753-7376. sdcl.org

Basic Computer Help

Basic computer help is offered 1-3 p.m. Mondays and 5:30-7:50 p.m. Thursdays at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. Help includes e-mail account set up, resume building, using the library catalog and databases and more. Free. (760) 753-7376. sdcl.org

Awaken the Poet Within

A weekly writing group allows participants to experience the practical magic of writing a poem, facilitated by Dr. Marit Anderson. The group is held 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. Free. (760) 753-7376. sdcl.org

English Café News for You

Those learning English are invited to red intermediate-level newspaper articles and participate in group discussions with other English learners. This meeting takes place 6-7:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Encinitas Library. Free. (760) 753-7376. sdcl.org

Bereavement & Caregiving Support Group

A facilitated discussion group to support individuals experiencing grief and caregiving issues meets 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. Open to all. Free. (760) 753-7376. sdcl.org

French Conversation

Those learning to speak French, both intermediate and advanced, are invited to improve their French fluidity with weekly conversational practice. The group meets 1-2:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. Free. (760) 753-7376. sdcl.org

Citizenship Class

Those beginning the process of getting their United States citizenship are invited to attend a free class 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. The classes are conducted in English and all materials are provided for free. (760) 753-7376. sdcl.org

Create 2020 Vision Boards at Heritage Ranch

The community is invited to create a 2020 Vision Board with their families from noon to 4 p.m. Sundays in January at The Heritage Ranch at The San Dieguito Heritage Museum, 450 Quail Gardens Drive. These family-friendly events are held outdoors on the patio. All materials are provided to create these vision collages, but participants are encouraged to bring magazines. Free. (760) 632-9711.

San Diego Cat Show

From Jan. 25-26 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds’ Exhibit Hall, the nation’s finest cats will vie for top honors at “The Super Bowl of Cat Competition,” the largest annual cat show on the West Coast. There will be more than 450 cats from more than 42 recognized cat breeds in competition. Local rescue organizations will have cats available for adoption. Pedigree kittens and cat-related merchandise will be for sale. Both days feature educational talks introducing breeds, grooming tips, needs of older cats and cat training tips.

The event is presented by San Diego Cat Fanciers, Inc., a nonprofit public benefit corporation, “devoted to the welfare of cats.”

For more information, visit www.sandiegocat.org.

Next Solana Beach Singalong

The next Solana Beach Singalong will be held Thursday, Jan. 30.

Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Address: Fletcher Cove Community Center, 133 Pacific Avenue.

‘The Amazing Gray Whale Migration’

The January Nature Discovery Series topic at Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve is “The Amazing Gray Whale Migration,” with a lecture by Jane Barger followed by a walk to an overlook. Meet at the Pavilion on Saturday, Jan. 25 at 10:30 a.m. Bring binoculars and spotting scopes if you have them. This event is free with Reserve entrance fee. See torreypine.org for directions.

2020 Valentines on Volcan Mountain

The San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy and the Volcan Mountain Foundation is offering an event for lovers of all ages, Valentines on Volcan, Feb. 8 from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Participants will take a moderate hike on Volcan Mountain, starting at the Foundation’s nature center and passing Ironside Springs. This 4-mile round-trip at an elevation gain of 1,000 feet offers rewards of scenic views, a delicious picnic, refreshments, and other delectable treats. Limited to 26, $25, and no dogs. Questions: email sdrvc@sdrvc.org and register at bit.ly/sdrvcvalentines

Carlsbad/North County Travel Club meeting

The Carlsbad/North County Travel Club will hold its next meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at 4 p.m. in Swami’s Restaurant, 1506 Encinitas Blvd., corner of El Camino (Trader Joe’s Center).

The program will include a presentation on the 19 new cruise ships in 2020. A representative from one of the most prominent tour companies will attend the event with reduced offers on domestic and international travel. All travelers are welcome. For information, call 760-603-8030.

Genealogy expert to speak Feb. 8

The San Diego Genealogical Society welcomes everyone interested in genealogy research to attend its monthly meetings where guest speakers talk about specific genealogy interests. This month’s speaker will be held Saturday, Feb. 8 and feature Kristi Sexton who will cover the following:

Session 1: 10: a.m. Secret Societies – Not so Secret; Session 2: 11 a.m.: Walking through the Wiki

The event will be held at St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, 8350 Lake Murray Blvd., San Diego, 92119. For more on San Diego Genealogical Society, visit casdgs.org

Authors Visit

Two authors will discuss their works at Warwick’s books this week — Jeanine Cummins of “American Dirt,” will be in house 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27 and Yangsze Choo of “The Night Tiger” arrives 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Reserved seating available when book is pre-ordered from Warwick’s for the event. (858) 454-0347.

Off-Broadway hit comedy at North Coast Rep Theatre

The Off-Broadway hit comedy “Men Are From Mars – Women Are From Venus LIVE!” will be presented at the North Coast Repertory Theatre Feb. 3-4 at 7:30 p.m.

The show, featuring actor Ryan Drummond, is a one-man fusion of theatre and stand-up, and is a light-hearted theatrical comedy based on the New York Times #1 best-selling book of the last decade by John Gray. Moving swiftly through a series of vignettes, the production covers everything from dating and marriage to the bedroom. Men Are From Mars – Women Are From Venus LIVE! is more than just the book.

To purchase tickets, visit www.northcoastrep.org or call the Box Office at 858-481-1055. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, 92075.

Joshua White Trio to perform free concert at Encinitas Library

The Joshua White Trio will perform a free concert from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 2, at the Encinitas Library’s Community Room, as part of the First Sunday Music Series. Joshua White is one of the music scene’s most creative and technically accomplished pianists. Praised by legendary musicians like Herbie Hancock as having “immense talent” and lauded for his “daring and courageous approach to improvisation...on the cutting edge of innovation”, White tours throughout the world. He will be joined by Alex Boneham on bass and Tyler Kreutel on drums. Visit encinitaslibfriends.org Political Satire Anyone?

La Jolla Theatre Ensemble will present “America, 2016-2020: Same As It Never Was,” a staged reading of seven short pPlays by Alister Emerson, Liz Coley, Tim West and Jenny Lyn Bader; individual plays by the first three playwrights will be interspersed with Bader’s cycle of four plays called “The Age of Trump,” 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 25 and 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 26 at La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. The program will be performed by an ensemble of San Diego actors, including Julie Alexandria, Edgar Diaz-Gutierrez, Julia Giolzetti, Geoffrey Graeme, Joy Yvonne Jones and Cris O’Bryon. Suggested Donation: $10. (858) 459-0831.

Puzzle Time

Get ready to enter the wonderfully puzzling world of Mindbender Mansion, an exhibition opening Saturday, Jan. 25 at the Fleet Science Center in Balboa Park. Mindbender Mansion is an eclectic place full of puzzles, brainteasers and interactive challenges guaranteed to test the brainpower and problem-solving skills of even the most experienced puzzlers. Adults and children alike will exercise their minds as they try to master each of the 11 individual brain teasers and the three group activities, which encourage inter-generational play. Up through April 19,the exhibit is included with admission to the science center. Mindbender Mansion was produced by the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry, in Portland. (619) 238-1233. rhfleet.org

Future of Food

Join functional medicine expert and 11-time New York Times bestselling author Mark Hyman, M.D. for a discussion about a re-imagined food system that claims to unburden the economy and humans from the costs of chronic disease, while protecting the environment, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24 at the Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine, 3777 La Jolla Village Drive. Admission is $20 ($30 for two). A book signing for “Food Fix: How to Save Our Health, Our Economy, Our Environment & Our Communities — One Bite at a Time” follows at 9 p.m. (858) 678-6400. scripps.org/naturalsupplements

Comedian at Women’s Event

Award-winning comedy writer, best-selling author and Jewish philanthropist Carol Leifer is headlining the Jewish Federation of San Diego County’s “ Options: The Women’s Event,” 10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 2 at the Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines. Leifer has penned two best-sellers based on her life: “When You Lie About Your Age, The Terrorists Win,” recounts falling in love with a woman at age 40, a breast cancer scare and adopting a newborn son at age 50; and her latest, “How to Succeed In Business Without Really Crying,” charts her three decade-long journey through show business. It was lauded by the New York Times as “an unusual and endearing mix of show biz memoir and self-help book.” All are welcome to attend “for an unforgettable morning of sisterhood, philanthropy and strengthening our Jewish community.” Tickets $50 at jewishinsandiego.org/optinos

Four Nights of Jazz

Jazz at The Athenaeum kicks off its winter 20 series of four concerts, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, 7:30 p.m. with Orrin Evans Trio, featuring Evans on piano, Luques Curtis on bass, and Mark Whitfield Jr. on drums. Next up is Jeff Denson/Romain Pilon/Brian Blade, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4; the Aaron Goldberg Trio, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18; and Matt Wilson’s Honey and Salt Quintet, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. Single tickets: $25 members/$30 nonmembers; series $92 members/$112 nonmembers. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org

Children are the Focus

St. Germaine’s Children’s Charity will hold its next Coffee & Conversation event with guest speaker Sandra McBrayer, Children’s Initiative CEO, 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, hosted by Gigi Goldman at her home on Cottontail Lane, La Jolla. St. Germaine Children’s Charity is a California nonprofit corporation comprised of 200 members committed to stopping child abuse and improving the lives of abused and neglected children in San Diego. Tickets: $20 (non-members $25) at stgermainechildrenscharity.org

Dining Deals

The twice-a-year San Diego Restaurant Week is in its final days, ending Sunday, Jan. 26. More than 180 restaurants across the county will present a diverse selection of cuisine available as either 2-course lunch menus or 3-course fixed-price dinners. $20, $30, $40 or $50 per person and/or two-course price fixed lunch menus for $10, $15, $20, or $25 per person. Find menus and make reservations at sandiegorestaurantweek.com

