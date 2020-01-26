Alzheimer’s Association’s 2020 Imagination Ball set for March 27

The Alzheimer’s Association San Diego/Imperial Chapter recently announced details for its 2020 Imagination Ball.

The annual event will be held the evening of March 27 at the Del Mar Country Club in Rancho Santa Fe. The theme of this year’s event is “Pure Imagination.” The gala will feature live and silent auctions, live music by the popular band Atomic Groove, with special tributes to honorees GreatCall and Karen Wilder among others.

“The Imagination Ball represents a chance for the Alzheimer’s Association to celebrate the strides we’ve made in research and caregiving, while acknowledging the importance and increased need for funding and awareness,” says Katie Croskrey, the Alzheimer’s Association San Diego / Imperial Chapter’s executive director.

GreatCall, a leader in connected health for active aging, with health and safety solutions for older adults and their family caregivers, will be recognized for its important contributions to the Alzheimer’s community.

“GreatCall’s mission of meaningful work is what originally led us to the Alzheimer’s Association,” says David Innis, GreatCall CEO. “What keeps us involved is the organization’s commitment to a world without Alzheimer’s disease. The entire GreatCall team, from our headquarters to our Caring Centers and throughout Best Buy Health, is deeply appreciative of being honored as the first honoree at the Imagination Ball. We come to work every day to help save lives – to enable older adults to live more independently and safely, all while giving their family caregivers peace of mind. Working with the Alzheimer’s Association to support research and awareness is the center of what gives our work meaning.”

Karen Wilder, the wife and primary caregiver for her husband, actor Gene Wilder, who passed away from Alzheimer’s in 2016, will also be recognized for her work as a volunteer building concern and awareness of the disease.

The event emcee will be NBC 7 San Diego anchor Bridget Naso. All money raised at this year’s event will fund educational programs, support groups and research in San Diego and Imperial Counties. For information about the Imagination Ball, go to www.alz.org/sandiego.

